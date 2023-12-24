18-year-old arrested in Stoughton shooting

On Saturday, Stoughton police responded to a 911 call for shots fired near Central Street and Greenwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers got a description of a man seen fleeing the area and began a search.

Marc Francois, 18, faces charges including assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and armed robbery, Stoughton police said in a statement.

A Stoughton man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting a Rhode Island man he had arranged to meet, police said.

A man fitting the description, later identified as Francois, was located near a condominium complex, the statement said. A firearm was also recovered.

Advertisement

Another man was found to have admitted himself to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound, the statement said. It was determined that he was shot in Stoughton.

Francois is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Stoughton District Court, the statement said. He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the statement said. Police say the investigation suggests this was not a random act of violence and that there is no further threat of danger to the community.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.