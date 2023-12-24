Beep-beeps, heartbeats: illustrating the world of an ICU nurse

In reality, we all want greater enhancement of error-free medicine and nursing. The biomedical industry designs and creates modern patient safety devices. Pharmaceutical companies produce new death-defying drugs and medicines. Health care organizations write new restrictions and regulations for better patient care. Hospital and nursing administrators enforce these products, procedures, and policies so that the health care system (such as it is) can act as efficiently and seamlessly as possible.

Patient safety in the hospital setting was far better in 1980 without the myriad bells, whistles, sounds, equipment, policies, and procedures that nurses have to work with today ( “When accidents happen: True stories from an ICU nurse,” Ideas, Dec. 17).

But which groups of professionals are stuck in the middle? It is the actual direct caregivers — the doctors, nurses, and ancillary staff who must juggle all of these puzzle pieces to form the nearly perfect error-free environment. Let’s not forget the computerized nursing documentation system that tracks our moves so that it looks like the patient is receiving excellence in care.

Nurses and physicians want the best for their patients, but so much of technology, among other nonclinical issues, has gotten in their way.

Neil Coogan

St. Petersburg, Fla.

The writer is a master’s-level registered nurse.

Comic’s creators capture a frenetic setting

Writer Ernesto Barbieri and illustrator Jess Ruliffson’s “When accidents happen” is such a great depiction of an ICU setting. I will forward it to my friends and family, who rarely understand what we see daily. Hands down, nurses have to work the hardest and deal with the most things. Most of all, their job is not well appreciated by administrators. I work as a hospitalist physician, and our day is full of similar issues.

M. Sharma

Walpole





BostonGlobe.com readers share their thoughts: ‘It made be both laugh and cry’

We asked BostonGlobe.com readers to share their thoughts on the interactive comic “When accidents happen.” The following is an edited sample of responses:

Ask any nurse, this is all so true/so real. (ccpec)

Ask the wife of a patient, who stayed with him 24/7, this is all so true/so real. (RosieBo)

Nurses do everything to keep patients comfortable and alive. And it’s very difficult when the best course of action is to do nothing. (donovanleader)

First and foremost, all health care should be hands on, with machines as an adjunct to that human interaction. The only reason to rely on machines to provide health care is that they speed up the administrative assembly line the patient has been placed on. (jesnana)

Hi jesnana, I’m an emergency physician, and I mostly agree with your comment. Medicine is moving steadily away from a human interaction, where knowledge and compassion are equally applied, and I think almost all of us in medicine wish it were different. That said, machines can be truly essential. A ventilator can tell me more about what’s going on with critically ill lungs than my hands and stethoscope can; an IV pump can alert a nurse to a large air bubble before it reaches a patient’s bloodstream; and a cardiac monitor can be an early warning sign of a dangerous arrhythmia, in which seconds may count. That has to be counterbalanced with “alarm fatigue,” and finding that balance has long been the source of debate in hospitals and regulatory agencies, with little progress. Still, I wouldn’t quite agree that medical technology is only there to speed up an administrative assembly line. (MityQuinn)

I appreciated the comic and its special effects, but its creators should spend more time on the causes of the failures — not the barcodes scanned for safety but the typical understaffing, the way residents take shifts that are still too long, the lacunae in training doctors (little or no geriatrics), etc. There are matters that could be fixed, and graphic comics are a great way to educate the public and wake up the politicians. (GringoPinolero)

Those larger systems issues are very important, but this graphic account succeeds brilliantly because it keeps its focus on the complex experience of one nurse. (jenniwd@gmail.com)

It made me both laugh and cry. As a nurse close to the end of a more-than-45-year career, I have worked in a variety of settings, including more than 20 years in the emergency department and ICU. It’s not often that I feel “seen” in the way that I felt when reading this. (Wrennie)