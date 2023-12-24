Massachusetts should ban PFAS in consumer products

Lawmakers are considering legislation that would give Massachusetts one of the most expansive laws in the nation, gradually phasing out the sale of all consumer products with intentionally added PFAS. The ban is a good idea to protect consumer health and the environment. But the bill must be tailored narrowly enough to ensure that businesses are able to comply, the details are backed by science, and there is a robust exemption system when products lack alternatives.

As a growing body of scientific literature confirms the health risks of PFAS, states are increasingly moving to ban the sale of products with the so-called “forever chemicals.” With some common-sense caveats, Massachusetts should join the pack.

Of course, many products that are critical to modern life contain chemicals that, in sufficient quantity, could pose some level of danger to someone. If you look carefully at product labels, you’ll find a cancer warning mandated by the state of California on nearly everything, from carrots to organic soap. There has to be a balancing that takes into account both the real extent of the dangers and the availability of practical alternatives.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of chemicals used to make products water resistant or nonstick. They are commonly used in firefighting foam and gear and also consumer products like pots, clothing, and food packaging. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they never fully break down but accumulate in water and soil.

Massachusetts already imposed standards for PFAS in public drinking water supplies, and the US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed even more stringent drinking water standards.

In 2022, Maura Healey, as attorney general, sued manufacturers of PFAS chemicals used in firefighting foam, arguing that the foam contaminated groundwater and drinking water, causing health and environmental hazards.

The proposed bills, filed by state Representative Kate Hogan and state Senator Julian Cyr, who also chaired an interagency task force on PFAS, would ban the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam in testing and training, though it would be allowed in emergency responses. They would ban the use of certain products containing PFAS as of Jan. 1, 2026, including food packaging, children’s products, car seats, personal care products, cookware, fabric treatments, carpets and rugs, upholstered furniture, and firefighters’ personal protective equipment. The sale of all other products containing PFAS would be banned in 2030. The Department of Public Health could temporarily exempt products from the ban if the agency determines that PFAS use in the product “is essential for health, safety or the functioning of society” and alternatives are not reasonably available. The bills would also create a fund to pay for testing and treating PFAS contamination in water and soil.

Hogan called the legislation “an upstream approach to stop PFAS contamination at the source.”

Some of the consumer product bans mirror actions taken elsewhere, mostly in the last couple of years. A dozen states have banned PFAS in firefighting foam and food packaging, and a handful banned the sale of carpets, clothing, textiles, children’s products, and personal care products with PFAS.

Maine and Minnesota passed laws banning PFAS in all products, effective in 2030 and 2032 respectively, and Vermont and New York are considering similar bans. The European Union is considering a PFAS ban.

The main reason to pass a ban is to protect consumer health, since certain types of PFAS chemicals have been linked to multiple diseases. Residents living near a Teflon manufacturing plant in West Virginia that contaminated local drinking water were exposed to high rates of the chemical PFOA, a type of PFAS, and had high rates of testicular, kidney, prostate, and ovarian cancers. Childhood vaccines against tetanus and diphtheria were shown to be less effective among babies with high levels of PFAS exposure. PFAS has been associated with disruption in the production of breast milk. Studies have found associations between types of PFAS exposure and altered thyroid function, liver disease, kidney disease, and other adverse health effects.

One gap in the research that lawmakers will have to grapple with relates to how to define PFAS. Most research on PFAS-related health impacts relates to a handful of specific compounds. There are hundreds — if not thousands — of other PFAS compounds for which health effects have not been studied. As companies start phasing out chemicals known to be harmful, they often replace them with other PFAS compounds. The state task force proposed regulating PFAS as a broad class, rather than by individual compound, to avoid what policy makers have referred to as a “whack-a-mole” approach to harmful substances. But industry representatives say adopting too broad a definition will lead to confusion and noncompliance and could outlaw compounds with no adverse health effects. Different governmental regulatory schemes have grouped PFAS in different ways and lawmakers should adopt a definition that accounts for the different levels of risk posed by different compounds.

It will also be important to maintain a robust exemption process to ensure Massachusetts residents are not denied access to vital products. Medical device companies, for example, raised concerns at a public hearing that devices like pacemakers and insulin pumps could be restricted even though there are no commercially available alternatives without PFAS.

PFAS chemicals are typically used to coat the chips used in cellphones and televisions. The Department of Defense uses them in weapons systems, batteries, and semiconductors. Beverage makers rely on municipal water supplies, which can have PFAS. Establishing a reasonable threshold for PFAS contamination — as California and New York have done — would stop companies from having to worry about trace amounts of PFAS introduced somewhere along a supply chain. Lawmakers could also consider whether to exempt certain categories of products. For example, Minnesota exempts FDA-approved medical devices.

Already, some manufacturers and retailers are moving away from PFAS. REI announced in February it would no longer sell textiles or cookware with PFAS. Apparel companies like Patagonia and Columbia Sportswear are phasing out PFAS. Burger King, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and other food chains have committed to phasing out PFAS in food packaging. Home Depot and Lowe’s stopped selling carpets with PFAS.

The goal of any legislation should be to continue to move the market and get more retailers and manufacturers to seek healthier and more environmentally friendly alternatives. This must be done in a way that makes compliance possible, while ensuring consumers maintain access to products they need.

