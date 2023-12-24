Can the Patriots play spoiler as the Broncos continue to push for a playoff spot? Follow along.

Lately there have been some bumps in the road as Denver (7-7) has lost two of three – to the Texans and Lions – in the last three weeks.

The Denver Broncos , who were once a circle-the-date matchup for the New England Patriots , are 7-7 and need a victory to keep pace in a crowded field of contenders for the AFC’s wild-card spots. After starting the season 0-3 and absorbing five losses in their first six games, the Broncos recovered. A five-game winning streak got Denver back on track.

While the Patriots play out the string on a lousy 2023 season, their opponent Sunday night is in the playoff hunt.

The Patriots (3-11) would do well to lose and remain one game behind Carolina in the race for the worst record and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, but coach Bill Belichick is on the hottest of seats, and pride and future contracts are on the line.

Stay tuned here for updates, commentary, and analysis from the Globe staff. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network, Ch. 5 in Boston area).

Chris Price’s players to watch and prediction — 7:10 p.m.

Patriots player to watch: Ezekiel Elliott. The Broncos have one of the worst run defenses in the league, and with Rhamondre Stevenson still sidelined, Elliott figures to have a sizable opportunity to impact the game. Elliott has never beaten Denver – if he has a big night Sunday, he could finally get in the win column against the Broncos.

Broncos player to watch: Courtland Sutton. Sutton is the best and most dynamic part of the Denver offense. Shutting down Sutton will go a long way toward a New England victory.

Prediction: Not sure if it’s holiday spirit or the Mile High air, but I’ll pick the Christmas Eve upset. New England, 17-13.

Inactives: Patriots without three key players — 6:59 p.m.

Patriots: SS Jabrill Peppers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, QB Nathan Rourke, WR Matthew Slater, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, TE Hunter Henry, DE Sam Roberts.

Broncos: QB Ben Dinucci, S JL Skinner, LB Nik Bonitto, TE Nate Adkins, LB Thomas Incoom, C Alex Forsyth, DE Elijah Garcia.

Chris Price’s analysis: Three of New England’s most durable players are out: Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), and special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring).

Peppers has played in all 14 games, and played at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps in 12 of those games. In his place, veteran Jalen Mills and youngster Marte Mapu could see an increased workload at safety. Meanwhile, Henry will miss the first game in his New England career. The tight end, who has a team-high 42 catches, will be supplanted by Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, and the recently elevated Matt Sokol.

And then there’s Slater. The 38-year-old veteran, who could be entering the final month of an illustrious NFL career, has been on and off the injury report in recent weeks. Regardless, it’s a surprise to see his name among those who will not play this evening.

Two other veterans will also not play Sunday night in running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle). Stevenson has been out since going down early in a loss to the Chargers earlier this month, while Smith-Schuster will miss his second straight contest.

In place of Stevenson, look for Ezekiel Elliott to get plenty of reps against the occasionally leaky Denver run defense. Smith-Schuster’s absence will mean more chances for DeVante Parker, as well as youngsters Demario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton.

Rounding out the list is defensive lineman Sam Roberts (healthy scratch) and Nathan Rourke, who will be the emergency quarterback against the Broncos.

Care to wager? — 6:40 p.m.

The Patriots are sizable underdogs on the road with the Broncos holding a 7.5-point advantage with the bookmakers and the moneyline for the Patriots settling around +285. Vegas doesn’t expect a shootout in frigid conditions as the total hovers at over/under 36.5.

What do you think will happen? Vote now in Chris Price’s poll on X.

Last time they played — 6:25 p.m.

The Patriots and Broncos haven’t met since 2020, when Denver took an 18-12 rockfight at Gillette Stadium. It wasn’t exactly a quarterback duel between Cam Newton (157 yards passing, two interceptions) and Drew Lock (189 yards, two interceptions), with Newton punching in the only touchdown from 1 yard out in the fourth quarter.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus handled all of Denver’s scoring with six field goals.

It was a far cry from the mid-2010s showdowns between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, which included two AFC title games and the last meeting between the two in the 2015 AFC Championship.

The Broncos lead the series, 31-23, with a 4-1 mark against New England in the playoffs.

Chad Finn’s players to watch and prediction — 6:10 p.m.

Patriots player to watch: Attrition, a lack of overall consistency, and an underwhelming depth chart have made it increasingly challenging to pick a player to watch from the Patriots offense as the season has progressed. So let’s go with someone from the defense – Christian Barmore. Over the last eight games, starting with the win over the Bills on Oct. 22, he has 4.5 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss, and 10 quarterback hits. That’s a Richard Seymour-caliber stat line right there.

Broncos player to watch: Based on Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ defensive coaches’ knack for taking away an opponent’s best offensive weapon, Courtland Sutton could be in for a long day. He’s the Broncos’ best receiver, but with the Patriots focused on him, that could open up an opportunity for enigmatic Jerry Jeudy – who has had more than 82 yards receiving in a game all season – to have one of his best games of the year.

Prediction: Play well enough, lose, maintain top-two draft position, rinse, repeat. This is the way. Broncos 18, Patriots 13.

Which Patriots can they build around? — 6:00 p.m.

As the end of the Patriots season nears, the focus on the future intensifies.

Significant changes seem inevitable for the three-win team, with uncertainty surrounding the head coach, quarterback, and other critical positions. Regardless of who is in charge and under center next year, a number of players on the 2023 roster have shown they’re worth building around.

Who could play foundational roles in getting the organization back on track?

Read Nicole Yang’s full State of the Patriots here.

Weather forecast in Denver — 5:45 p.m.

The Patriots’ equipment staff better have brought the cold-weather gear. Temperatures in Denver are expected to be in the 20s tonight with the wind chill making conditions on the field feel as cold as 19 degrees by kickoff. It will be a cloudy night in Colorado but there is no precipitation in the forecast.

Chad Finn’s preview — 5:30 p.m.

The Patriots are eight games below .500 with three to play. They are one of six teams to be eliminated from playoff contention, having achieved that lowly designation in Week 14.

This game has meaning to coach Sean Payton and the Broncos, who are 7-7 and in the thick of the wild-card hunt after an 0-3 start that included a 70-20 pasting by the Dolphins in Week 3.

But the Patriots? The mantra long ago, at least for fans already anticipating the talent to be available at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, turned from “Do Your Job” to “Play Well and With Pride, But Lose, Please.”

Read Chad Finn’s full Unconventional Preview here.

