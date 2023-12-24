Patriots’ problems are epitomized by the handling of their third-string quarterback

Yet of all the confounding things that combined to leave this once-proud franchise limping into a Sunday night game in Denver with a 3-11 record and a roster full of questions, none has been more confounding than the quarterback depth chart. From top to bottom, from starter to backup, when the autopsy on this dreadful season is done, the mess that coach/GM Bill Belichick made of his quarterbacks cannot be ignored.

Start anywhere on the 2023 Patriots’ offense and find an issue: An offensive line beset by injuries and poor play, a wide receiving corps lacking in game-breaking ability, quarterbacks making terrible decisions on the way to turning the ball over, predictable play-calling that never seems to take advantage of the hot hand.

Or explained.

Let’s start at the bottom, where veteran tackle Trent Brown spoke for us all when he lamented Malik Cunningham’s wasted New England opportunity. When Cunningham was plucked by the Ravens off the Patriots’ practice squad two weeks ago, Brown used his Instagram account to throw a little shade with his farewell message. “@Malikc_3 go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda,” Brown wrote.

Despite many teases of signing Cunningham to the active roster or promoting him from the practice squad on game day, despite the sizzle Cunningham had brought in his most extensive preseason action, despite the early and often ineptitude of the Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe combo ahead of him, Belichick never even tried turning to Cunningham to ignite his team’s moribund offense.

So it was really no wonder Cunningham elected to go to Baltimore despite Belichick’s effort to keep him. He went to a better team, a more creative offense more suited to his run/pass skill set, he reunited with former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson, and he appears to be headed to the playoffs.

Belichick’s typically lame explanations about any decisions regarding Cunningham — a player for whom the franchise shelled out a record-high bonus to sign as an undrafted free agent out of college — only make it more unpalatable.

“Yeah, but I think they had a — you know, they sold him on the opportunity, the offense, he and Lamar [Jackson],” Belichick said when asked if he tried to convince Cunningham to stay. “Certainly, their offense suits Malik better than probably any other offense in the league does. Does that makes sense?”

In a word? No. Nothing about the third quarterback spot this season has made sense. In fact, a week after Cunningham left, third-stringer Will Grier, who also never saw action this season, was signed off the practice squad by the Chargers. Belichick signed Nathan Rourke as a result, just as prep for Denver began.

Maybe neither Cunningham nor Grier would have been better than the Jones-Zappe see-saw Patriots fans have been subjected to this season, but it’s hard to imagine them being any worse. And it is worse that all the time and effort the Patriots put into developing both players is now working to someone else’s benefit. Especially Cunningham, a rookie whom the Pats planned to use at both wide receiver and quarterback, sort of their own Taysom Hill.

But the position jumble ultimately worked against them, with Cunningham saying in an interview posted by the Ravens the opportunity to play QB tipped the scales.

“When [they] told me that, I was all ears,” Cunningham said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m sliding. I ain’t going to stay.’ ”

Cunningham earned the $200,000 signing bonus from New England on the strength of a Louisville career with 9,664 passing yards (fourth in school history) and 3,182 rushing yards (third in school history). He was a standout in the team’s preseason opener, his memorable touchdown drive against Houston seeing him complete three of his four passes for 19 yards (the fourth was a dropped touchdown) and rushing five times for 34 yards and the eventual score. But the next week, he played only receiver, with no catches on five targets.

By the time camp ended, he’d attempted only two more passes and was cut. He was resigned to the practice squad right away. On Oct. 14, he was signed to the active roster, making it seem as if he’d be bringing a new wrinkle to a Week 6 game at Las Vegas. But he was on the field for only six offensive snaps, which included taking a 6-yard sack. Even as Jones and Zappe floundered, he had no chance to impact what would be a 21-17 loss, the team’s third straight at the time.

Cunningham was cut again 10 days later. He signed back on to the practice squad, where he stayed until the Ravens came calling.

Gracious in his exit, Cunningham told ESPN upon leaving, “I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from Coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time.”

When it comes to handling quarterback depth charts, however, Cunningham might be better looking somewhere else for an example. Because Belichick botched it this season.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.