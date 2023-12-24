With Yoshinobu Yamamoto off the market, where will the Red Sox turn in free agency?

As expected, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto having chosen the Dodgers as his $325 million destination, activity throughout the industry has picked up. Non-Dodgers teams that had been bidding for the 25-year-old NPB star now know how much money they have left to spend, and that they still need to fill out their rotation with someone other than the top target on the market. A few prominent free agents who’d essentially been waiting for Yamamoto to sign before fielding offers — lefthanders Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Shōta Imanaga — are now open for business.

Baseball’s holiday break is likely to be brief. A busy stretch lies on the other side of Christmas.

The developments have led to an uptick in activity across baseball — and to more advanced discussions about contract parameters, suggesting that a time of deal-making may be nearing. Yet while the Red Sox have been among the teams engaged in more specific conversations with agents about potential deals, their post-Yamamoto landscape remains one of multiple possibilities rather than a straightforward Plan B.

Major league sources peg the Sox as having been active in the markets of a broad array of free agents, including Imanaga, Lucas Giolito, James Paxton (with Audacy’s Rob Bradford describing the Sox as showing “strong interest in bringing back” the lefty), and Teoscar Hernández (first reported by The Athletic). It’s worth considering each — and what, if anything, the pursuit of those players illuminates about the Red Sox’ overarching strategy this winter.

A bit of context for that strategy: According to The Associated Press, a record eight teams carried payrolls that exceeded the $233 million luxury tax threshold in 2023. The Sox were not among them. According to a major league source, the team finished 2023 with a payroll (as calculated for luxury tax purposes) of $225.7 million, 3 percent below the threshold.

The 2023 season marked the third straight year and 10th time in 17 seasons that Sox spending was within 5 percent (either above or below) of the luxury tax threshold. That said, the team finished no higher than 10th in spending as calculated for luxury tax purposes — its lowest rank in the ownership tenure of Fenway Sports Group.

The fact that the Sox no longer rank among the top few spenders in baseball has led to questions throughout the industry about their willingness to outbid other teams on the open market for top-end talent, and uncertainty about the level of the team’s involvement on this winter’s top two remaining free-agent starters — Snell and Jordan Montgomery. At least in the immediate aftermath of Yamamoto’s signing, the team seemed most active with the next tier of free agents.

Shōta Imanaga

Imanaga’s combination of a low-90s fastball with elite ride, a slider, and tremendous command (excluding intentional walks, he issued free passes to just 3 percent of hitters he faced in 2023) suggest the 30-year old represents a potential No. 3 or No. 4 starter. The Sox have shown consistent interest in him throughout the offseason. Imanaga’s posting period runs through Jan. 11, attaching a deadline to his free agency. Talks involving the lefty are expected to advance throughout this week. He’s coming to the States after the new year with the hopes of either finalizing a deal or being introduced by his new team.

Lucas Giolito

On the surface, Giolito’s 8-15 record, 4.88 ERA, and 41 homers allowed (most in the American League and second most in baseball) would seem likely to limit a pitcher’s market. Yet Giolito also has a number of strengths that continue to appeal to teams, including the Red Sox, and explain why he stands a strong chance of landing a multi-year contract rather than a one-year, make-good, rebound deal.

Giolito is relatively young, entering his age-29 season. He’s durable, having worked 184 innings last year and 947 since 2018 (8th in MLB in that time). His 26 percent strikeout rate ranked 16th among qualifying starters in 2023, and he proved capable of getting swings-and-misses when working in the strike zone.

And in the first half of the 2023 season with the White Sox, he posted a 3.45 ERA with 1.4 homers per nine innings, looking largely like the No. 2/No. 3 starter he’d been from 2019-21 (three straight seasons with Cy Young votes). However, his performance plummeted in the second-half, at a time when he was dealing with professional and personal tumult.

Giolito and his ex-wife filed for divorce during the All-Star break, preceding a dreadful start in his first start of the second half (3 ⅔ innings, 8 runs, 3 homers). Then, after spending nearly six years with the White Sox, he changed teams twice in the final two-plus months of the season, getting dealt to the Angels in July before getting picked up by the Guardians for the final weeks of the season. He went 3-11 with a 6.07 ERA while allowing 2.4 homers per nine innings after the break.

Teams will surely take that context for his late-season struggles into account — while also noting that the bottom-line performance in 2023 wasn’t that far off from his 2022 line (11-9, 4.90 ERA). Still, he could appeal to the Sox given that he both offers potential innings stability and upside.

James Paxton

Like Giolito, Paxton was putting together an excellent season for the Red Sox that went off the rails at the end. The lefthander, in his first extended work in the big leagues since 2019, had a 3.34 ERA and 26 percent strikeout rate through 16 starts before his results cratered in three starts when he pitched with right knee inflammation. Even so, Paxton demonstrated an ability to perform at the level of a mid-rotation starter, albeit while his workload was carefully managed after he’d missed nearly all of the prior three years. Paxton, who turned 35 in November, spoke highly of his Red Sox experience and has a demonstrated ability to succeed in the AL East.

Teoscar Hernández

While the Sox’ trade for outfielder Tyler O’Neill seemingly left them with a full outfield complement — lefthanded hitters Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu, righthanders O’Neill, Rob Refsnyder, and potentially Ceddanne Rafaela — the group lacks thunder and the Sox need righthanded thump. Hernández – who has averaged 33 homers per 162 games since 2019, and whose .606 slugging mark at Fenway ranks 13th all-time (min. 100 PAs) — would address that.

The Sox’ engagement with Hernández picked up after the Yamamoto sweepstakes concluded, and while they hadn’t made an offer to the 31-year-old as of Saturday night, they had been discussing potential contract parameters with him.

Trades

The pursuit of Hernández reinforces the notion, expressed by multiple major league sources, that the Sox are actively exploring trades. Adding Hernández would make it easier to deal a young outfielder, whether in pursuit of controllable starting pitching or second base help — a development that underscores the fact that the team is weighing multiple offseason paths as it tries to upgrade not just its rotation but other areas of the team. With O’Neill representing the team’s biggest acquisition of the offseason, there is plenty for the Red Sox to do.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.