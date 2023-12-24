Special teams ace Matthew Slater a surprise inactive for the Patriots

However, he’d been on and off the injury report the last few weeks because of a hamstring issue. He recently took a rare day of rest during a weekday practice. Heading into Sunday’s game, he was tied for second with Brenden Schooler in special teams snaps.

Slater, a two-time All-Pro and perennial Pro Bowl invitee, hasn’t missed a game since the start of the 2018 season, and despite his age (38), was usually at the top of special teams snaps each year.

DENVER — Special teams captain Matthew Slater , who could be entering the final month of an illustrious 16-year career, was a notable inactive for the Patriots in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

One of the most respected players for the last decade, there have been hints that 2023 could be his final season. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2008, he was drafted as a receiver who transitioned to special teamer relatively early in his NFL career. It’s a spot where he’s enjoyed tremendous success — a 10-time Pro Bowler who has won three Super Bowl rings — and he’s on the short list as one of Bill Belichick’s favorite players.

Regardless of what the rest of the season — and 2024 — might hold for Slater, Belichick holds Slater in high esteem.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Belichick said in an interview with The 33rd Team this past summer. “I feel like I coached the best offensive player — best player in football in Tom [Brady], the best defensive player in football in [Lawrence Taylor] and the best special teams player in football in Matt Slater.”

In addition to Slater, some of the most durable Patriots were among those inactive Sunday, including safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end Hunter Henry. Peppers (hamstring) had played at least 90 percent of the snaps in 12 of 14 games, and Henry (knee) missed the first game of his Patriots career.

In addition, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) were out, while defensive lineman Sam Roberts was a healthy scratch and new quarterback Nathan Rourke was the emergency quarterback.

Health on the list

If Belichick spent last week putting together a Christmas list, you’d have to think a healthy and consistent offensive line combination would be near the top.

The decision to move tackle Conor McDermott to injured reserve and sign veteran James Ferentz off the practice squad led to a fivesome making its first start of the season as a group.

The lineup of LT Vederian Lowe, LG Ferentz, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu was the eighth starting combination along the offensive line in 15 games this season.

Coach speak

The deep relationship between Belichick and Broncos coach Sean Payton was a big topic over the course of the week, with both coaches effusive in their praise of each other.

Payton said the Broncos not only watched film of the Patriots defense this year and last season but they went all the way back to Super Bowl LI.

“There are some really difficult things in man [coverage] that they do,” Payton said. “You put Cincinnati on, and you watch how they play Ja’Marr Chase — I’m just giving you examples. You put the Raiders on and you watch how they handle — sometimes they’ll double two, the primary and the secondary.

“There are a ton of examples of some of these things that we’re referencing,” he added. “You would say that we have to be ready, then, for some other players in that case. There are some things you can do if you’re getting doubled that may give the primary a chance. But all the way back to the Super Bowl versus Atlanta — we watched that tape.”

Eye on the draft

Losses by the Cardinals and Panthers kept the Patriots in the No. 2 spot for the 2024 NFL Draft … Several members of the Patriots already are keeping an eye on the college football playoffs, set for a week from Monday — namely, those who played at Michigan and Alabama. Josh Uche (Michigan), who lockers next to Anfernee Jennings (Alabama), said they have a friendly wager lined up, but they declined to discuss the stakes … In terms of representation, Uche, Peppers, Onwenu, and Andrew Stueber are all Michigan guys, while Jennings, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson Sr., and Christian Barmore went to Alabama ... The other bracket isn’t as well represented: Schooler and Adrian Phillips are the only two members of the active roster who went to Texas, while Myles Bryant is the only Washington product … Denver legend Peyton Manning was spotted chatting with Belichick on the sideline before the game … With the mercury dropping to 29 degrees at kickoff, it was the lowest temperature for a Patriots game this season, and the lowest since last season’s regular-season finale in Buffalo (31 degrees). Didn’t seem to bother several players, who were in short sleeves or shorts on the field during warm-ups.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.