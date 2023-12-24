Why would the Patriots fight to the end instead of tanking? Their coach would expect no less.

Or maybe your preference was the petulant slam of the challenge flag in the fourth quarter, another trademark move of the uber-competitive Patriots coach.

The hot mike that caught Bill Belichick screaming at officials over spotting the ball Sunday night was a pretty good reminder of how much every single game means to the 71-year-old coach, just as the choice words that slipped out of his mouth when his rookie fourth-round kicker missed another field goal reflected Belichick’s demanding ways.

Bill Belichick?

Not a chance. It’s not in his DNA.

Tanking teams don’t build a huge second-half lead, blow that big second-half lead, follow their backup quarterback into field goal territory as the clock ticked away, and watch their embattled kicker nail a 56-yarder for the win.

But that’s what the Patriots did Sunday night in Denver, a stunning 26-23 victory over the Broncos that may have hurt their draft position, dropping it from No. 2 going into the game to No. 4 overall afterward, but did plenty to bolster their pride.

Their coach would expect no less.

Bill Belichick is wired to win, no matter the circumstance, no matter the record, no matter the stakes, no matter the opponent, no matter the location, no matter the looming end of one of his worst seasons as a coach and the looming questions about his future that are sure to follow.

“I don’t think anybody on this team is quitting. We’re going to keep fighting,” veteran center David Andrews said. “One, he hasn’t. It’s a trickle-down effect and as leaders I don’t think we have. I don’t think personally, as a leader, you can ever lay down and quit. I can’t do that and I won’t do that.”

We may never know what the longtime Patriots coach is really thinking, since he’s not one to share his innermost thoughts — or even his casual ones. But he’s made it clear across four-plus decades in coaching that he isn’t going to change who he is. And tanking for a top draft pick is not who he is.

Who he is is one of the winningest coaches in the NFL, the only man alive with a realistic shot of overtaking wins leader Don Shula, who he long ago overtook as the man with the most championships. Only two thumbs short of filling both hands with Super Bowl rings, Belichick’s eight titles as either a head or assistant coach weren’t earned by deliberately losing to earn a better draft position.

The Patriots might end up with a pick at the top anyway, but it won’t be on purpose. The effort on Christmas Eve was all the evidence we needed.

With Belichick still in charge, the Patriots showed up to play, looking more like the team in a must-win situation than their inconsistent counterparts, the Sean Payton-led Broncos who didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter, when they finally turned Mile High’s boos into cheers, tying the game at 23 with two late touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Before that, it was Belichick’s defense dictating play (underscoring another of his coaching hallmarks), forcing turnovers, and pressuring Russell Wilson in ways that tanking teams don’t do.

Let’s go back to a disastrous first play from scrimmage, when Bailey Zappe was strip-sacked, turning the ball over deep in his own territory. Imagine that that had been erstwhile starter Mac Jones in the pocket? It would have been game over — no coming back from the mistake, at least not for Jones, whose confidence was shot long ago. But Zappe, proving that players will always have something to play for, from pride to contracts to starting jobs, bounced back in impressive fashion, particularly in the second half, which had previously been his downfall.

This time, he was cool and in charge, showing resilience and poise.

For most of the night, it was only Chad Ryland who was rattled, enduring a game he’d rather forget, missing one field goal by so much wide right that the ball sailed outside the protective netting into the hands of a lucky fan for a souvenir. He also missed an extra point before redeeming himself with the game-winner.

But all around him, players were going hard.

Punter Bryce Baringer forcing Marvin Mims out of bounds on his 52-yard return. The much-maligned special teams unit (minus an inactive Matthew Slater, no less) later recovering Mims’s fumble of a kickoff in the end zone, for back-to-back touchdowns. Veteran running back Zeke Elliott catching a ball in stride and hurdling a defender on his way to the end zone. Tight end Mike Gesicki finding space at the back of the end zone for another score. Rookie receiver Demario Douglas getting downfield for big pass plays.

They played hard, even when they had nothing to play for, at least in a playoff sense.

While ripples of excitement rolled all around the NFL on Sunday as the end of the season draws near and the playoffs sit just around the corner, the Patriots are not invited to that high-stakes party.

They weren’t moved to tears like we saw in Detroit, where veteran tackle Taylor Decker cried after his team’s victory over Minnesota, basking in a win that clinched the Lions’ first NFC North crown in 30 years. They couldn’t celebrate like their division rivals in Miami, where a walkoff win over the Cowboys clinched a second consecutive playoff berth for the first time since 2000-01 and put the Dolphins in control of a No. 1 overall seed. And they’re not cresting a wave like in Tampa Bay, where Baker Mayfield’s building momentum led the Buccaneers to a blowout win over the Jaguars.

The Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. But even while they’re in contention for the first overall draft pick, they play hard.

Their coach knows no other way.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.