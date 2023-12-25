DraftKings CEO Jason Robins talks about why you’re seeing so many sports betting ads

But the company’s success has also made it a target of a class-action lawsuit filed in Middlesex Superior Court in December, alleging deceptive advertising of a “known addictive product.”

DraftKings has disputed this claim.

Host Shirley Leung recorded the interview with Robins before the lawsuit was filed, but he had plenty to say about why sports betting companies advertise heavily on TV, what’s being done to protect young consumers, and how he explains gambling to his own children.

Here’s an edited conversation:

Conan O’Brien spoke for all of us when he tweeted, “I haven’t seen a sports betting ad in seven minutes. Am I dead?” What do you say to people who feel it’s just too much?

This is a very specific audience. Games are places that anyone who is in the competitive set is going to want to advertise. … So you have this period where all these states are opening up, and literally there’s just a huge built-up, pent-up demand of customers. So it’s kind of this perfect storm. That’s obviously going to subside.

My 10-year-old watches a lot of NBA and NFL games, and he’s seen these ads too, and he knows what sports betting is. What do you say to parents like me who are concerned about their kids being exposed to gambling at such a young age?

I’m a parent, I have four children. They obviously know about it. What I tell them is what every parent should say: This is an activity that’s for adults. Your kids probably know what beer is, too, but they’re not getting sloshed on a Friday night. You’ve made it clear to them that this is an adult beverage, I assume, and they’re not allowed to have it. And I think that’s the same way I would treat this.

Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose was banned from Major League Baseball because of all his sports betting in the 1980s. Sports betting is legal now, but the concern about games being fixed hasn’t gone away. Isn’t it just a matter of time before there’s a big scandal? Are you worried about corruption?

This has existed forever, but the fixing was being done through the illegal markets. And so now I think what’s happening is, one, if it does happen, it’s getting reported. Who knows how long Pete was doing that for before he got caught? For us, the second that we see a suspicious bet, we’re required to report it to authorities.

What do you mean, a suspicious bet? Is there a way for you to detect that?

We use all sorts of stuff from, “Does the pattern or activity look suspicious?” I don’t want to give away too much of what we look for. There are all kinds of stuff that you can use to figure out if it looks suspicious. And just because it’s suspicious doesn’t mean it actually is. Lots of times we’ll have suspicious things that don’t end up turning into anything, but once a flag is there, we look into it, and if appropriate, we report it to the authorities.

A DraftKings advertisement outside Fenway Park in Boston. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

So did you grow up a huge sports nerd?

Yes. I am I still a big sports nerd. But I did grow up one too … especially my college and 20s before I started the company and had kids. Now I just don’t have the time anymore. I would watch everything — literally I would watch every baseball game for the Red Sox, every single Patriots game, for sure, every Celtics, every Bruins game.

So has being the CEO and one of the founders of DraftKings changed your relationship to sports?

It’s hard to look at it purely as a fan of your team anymore. ... So it’s changed my rooting interest. I still love Boston teams, to be clear, but I also root for a lot of other teams just because I like the people. ... Some of the mysticism certainly has gone away, but I still love sports. Also my kids are getting into sports now.So that’s really fun seeing them start to get into it, and being able to spend time with them, and not just watching but talking about it and looking up stats. At least a couple of them are going to be sports nerds too.

Sports betting has created a new sports economy, adding billions of additional revenue to sports teams and changing the valuation of franchises. Did you anticipate your industry would have that kind of impact?

I did, because I knew it was a big audience. It’s a passion product, people get really into it, and that also creates an enormous appetite for other content, not just for content like on the side but just for watching more games. ... I don’t think betting creates sports fans, but I think it turns sports fans into avid sports fans.





Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her @Macieparker22.