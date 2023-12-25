How wacky was the local business world in 2023? Two words: ‘cop slide’

But you know what? There were still a few local business stories that came our way and lightened the mood. So rather than dwell on the sad stuff, let’s dive — or should we say slide? — into the weird, wacky, and wonderful as we look back on another crazy year.

Even as we emerged from the pandemic, the local business world remained pretty grim in 2023: tech layoffs, bank failures, crypto collapses, slow zones. You know the drill. At least no one jumped from a train into a river this year — sorry, scratch that. It’s a wonder the Massachusetts economy grew at all amid the doom and gloom.

The "cop slide" at City Hall Plaza in Boston became something of a tourist attraction after a video went viral of a police officer hurtling headfirst out of the bottom of the metal tube. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Hottest new tourist attraction

Sure, Boston now has a replica of the coffee shop from “Friends” on Newbury Street — maybe to take the place of that “Cheers” facsimile that closed in Faneuil Hall. And apparently there are majestic mountains and forests to be explored “10 miles west of Boston” if “The Last of Us,” that hit HBO show about killer fungus zombies, is to be believed.

But nothing came close to Boston’s hottest new attraction: the “cop slide.” City Hall Plaza used to be a pretty boring place on most days. Then came the $95 million, Sasaki-designed plaza makeover, and, of course, that slide. Grown-ups skipped work to have a go at it after a viral video showed a uniformed police officer hurtling out of the bottom of the metal tube. For a brief time, the cop slide racked up five-star Google reviews — until the authorities pared back access in the name of safety. What’s the problem, folks? At least there are no human-eating fungi around.

A Taco Bell in New York in 2020. JEENAH MOON/NYT

Yo quiero Taco Bell

Getting UPS to a contract agreement was the highest-profile win for Medford native Sean O’Brien in his first full year as International Brotherhood of Teamsters president. But chalupa fans should celebrate another victory: the end to a Teamsters strike at Borden Dairy in Wisconsin. The factory in question provided sour cream to every Taco Bell east of the Rocky Mountains, a fact the Teamsters were all too happy to highlight. But the union’s leaders missed out on the opportunity to deploy some great restaurant puns, as evidenced by the deadly serious protest photo that they circulated. Wait a minute. One of the grim-faced employees actually snuck one in after all, by holding a sign declaring Borden Dairy’s labor practices to be “the last straw.”

Celebrities are people, too

Movie stars sure enjoyed slumming it around here, in everyday jobs and situations. Look, there’s Mark Wahlberg bagging groceries at the Quincy Stop & Shop. Or David Dastmalchian, fresh from “Oppenheimer,” working for Methuen-based Titan Casket as its first “celebrity casket ambassador.” (Yes, it’s a thing.) And who couldn’t relate when Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard camped out at Logan Airport after enduring hours of flight delays? The best of the bunch: Ben Affleck finally gave in to his destiny, appearing in ads for Canton-based Dunkin’. In one, he was mistaken for his buddy, Matt Damon. In another, he worked the drive-thru line at a Medford shop. Jennifer Lopez shows up and asks: “Is this what you do when you say you go to work all day?” He can only dream, J.Lo.

A pickleball paddle and playing ball lay on a court. Brandon Bell/Getty

The latest real estate craze

The office market remains stuck in a post-COVID funk. Labs are so 2022. Warehouses have cooled off. And department stores? Forget about it. So what to do with all the excess commercial real estate around here? If you’re a broker, you pick up a pickleball paddle. We should have been tipped off to this trend by the pickleball court that developer Samuels & Associates installed alongside a wine garden at a former gas station in the Fenway. Nevertheless, we were genuinely surprised when word got out that the former Neiman Marcus at the Natick Mall would be rebuilt as a massive pickleball club. When the luxury retailer’s marketers brag that “innovation has been at the forefront of Neiman Marcus,” it’s safe to say this is probably not what they had in mind.

Making ‘moist’ happen

Springfield residents noticed something weird last month in front of the humdrum brick building that Merriam-Webster calls home: a giant jar of Kraft mayonnaise, with the words “Real Moist” emblazoned on the front. This “jar” was filled with hundreds of pounds of sandbags instead of real mayo. And it came with a note, presumably from Kraft’s marketing department, addressed to the dictionary “gatekeepers” working within: Make “moist” your word of the year, please. Last year, Merriam-Webster gave that honor to “gaslighting,” defined as psychological manipulation designed to cause someone to question their reality. Mutant mayo jars, it’s worth noting, can have that effect as well.

You can’t really blame the good people at the Harvard Book Store for fretting when they received a stack of boxes with frozen haddock labels on them. Alexandra Reid

Writing a fish tail

You can’t really blame the good people at the Harvard Book Store for fretting when they received a stack of boxes with frozen haddock labels on them. Warehouse manager Alexandra Reid briefly freaked out, fearing she had “casually accepted 600 pounds of frozen fish.” That feeling gave way to relief after books were found inside. The distributor simply had extra boxes from a seafood company lying around and didn’t want them to go to waste. Harvard Book Store didn’t want them to go to waste, either. The bookseller orchestrated a caption contest for a photo of the box pile. Entries ranged from “I’ve haddock up to here with incorrect deliveries” to “Call me fishmeal.” The contest winner: “Available in hardcover, paperback, and fillet.”

Shelling it out

Everyone loves stuffies. But maybe not the 7-foot-tall, 250-pound fake stuffed quahogs that were commissioned by the Rhode Island Commerce Department. The goal is to rotate them through various airports around the country to promote tourism. Because nothing quite says “please come to our state” like a giant, human-sized clam made out of styrofoam. The social media commentary was predictably harsh, ranging from “vaguely vomit-hued mush” to “a tumor looking thing in a shell.” But, hey, at least it beats that “Cooler & Warmer” campaign from a few years back. Maybe Rhode Island Commerce can use them to persuade Merriam-Webster to pick a new word of the year.

The tax shark cometh

The new Massachusetts “millionaires tax” gave politicians in income-tax-free New Hampshire another reason to brag. Witness the TV ad designed by GYK Antler for the New Hampshire Lottery. A Massachusetts woman gets a knock on the door while celebrating a Massachusetts State Lottery win. Cue the “Jaws” theme and laugh track. Anyone who recalls those “SNL” skits can guess what happens next. Instead of the “Land Shark,” it’s that “no good Massachusetts Tax Shark that’s been swimming around stealing all our lottery winnings.” She opens the door after hearing “Candygram,” and a giant shark head busts through and swallows her head. At least she goes down swinging, by throwing punches, and shouting, “I’m going to send you back to Martha’s Vineyard.” Now there’s a place where they should worry about the tax shark.

Boston’s Freight Farms outfits shipping containers with hydroponic vegetable-growing equipment. Jonathan Wiggs

Seeing green in Everett

The Kraft Group’s community benefits agreement to get a Revolution soccer stadium built in Everett sure promised a lot: millions for a community center, a waterfront park, access for local sports teams. The most surprising thing? One shipping container with hydroponic vegetable growing equipment from Boston’s Freight Farms. No, the company didn’t slip campaign donations to Mayor Carlo DeMaria. In fact, chief executive Rick Vanzura had no idea how his business ended up in the deal. Turns out, a City Hall staffer with his own hydroponic garden added the language early in the negotiations to ensure a year-round source of fresh produce, particularly after the city lost its last Stop & Shop. Now, if someone figures out how to open a commuter rail station in the city, maybe the Krafts can finally pull this off.

Capitol Hill showdown

Teamsters boss Sean O’Brien was this close to a fistfight with Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma on Capitol Hill, and it wasn’t over a sour cream shortage. Good thing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont interceded. Who knew the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee could be so exciting? O’Brien and Mullin have traded insults in the past. Then suddenly, it seemed like the bluster was about to get real, with both men telling each other to “stand your butt up,” and Mullin rising from his chair before Sanders broke it up. Yes, we know Mullin was once a professional mixed martial arts fighter. But we’re putting our money on the kid from Medford should this showdown ever come to pass.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.