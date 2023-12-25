Iran says Israeli strike killed one of its top officers in Syria

Iran said an Israeli air strike in Damascus on Monday killed a senior commander of its Revolutionary Guard, Seyyed Razi Mousavi.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel will pay a price for the action, according to state-run Press TV, which said Mousavi was serving as a military adviser in Syria.
Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, asked at a briefing Monday if Israel had anything to do with the killing of the Iranian commander, declined to comment, adding, “The Israeli army’s duty is to maintain Israel’s security interests.”
Press TV said Mousavi previously worked with Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in January 2020.
Advertisement