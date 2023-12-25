The watch is ending for the country’s last official lighthouse keeper

Sally Snowman, who makes her own period costumes, prepares to walk up the 76 stairs and two ladders to the top of Boston Light.

In 2003, she was named the first and last woman keeper of Boston Light. The previous 69 keepers date back to 1716, when the lighthouse was established as the first one in the colonies.

LITTLE BREWSTER ISLAND — It’s 8 a.m. and Sally Snowman has brought fresh baked cookies for the Coast Guard crew that will transport her from Hull to Boston Light. This journey is special: Snowman, the last official Coast Guard keeper in the United States, is making her final scheduled trip to the historic lighthouse before retiring Dec. 31.

This is her favorite place on earth. On this recent day, when Snowman will ascend the majestic 89-foot-high tower for the last time as keeper, the fog lifts to reveal the Boston skyline more than 9 nautical miles away.

Advertisement

“I was just taking in the views; just taking in the ocean, the air,” says Snowman, 72. “There’s something to me about a lighthouse that represents hope and good fortune and safety. It’s a spiritual connection.”

She likes to sit on the catwalk and dangle her legs. At night, the light — with its 11-foot-tall Fresnel lens — flashes every 10 seconds and is visible for 27 miles.

Snowman has been smitten with Boston Light for most of her life. Her father, a Coast Guard Auxiliary member, took her here for a picnic in 1961. She was just 10 years old. “I stepped onto the rocky shoreline, looked up at the lighthouse, and said, ‘Daddy, when I grow up, I want to get married here.’ ”

Her wish came true: In 1994, she married James (Jay) Thompson, a volunteer in the Coast Guard Auxiliary — the branch’s non-military component — Little Brewster Island. They arrived here on a sailboat named “True Love.”

Snowman looks out from the top of Boston Light with Boston just 9.3 miles away. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Snowman is a history buff. She and her husband wrote “Boston Light: A Historical Perspective.” While giving tours, she always wears 18th century-style clothing she makes herself.

Advertisement

Snowman, who formerly taught education at Curry College, believes she’s been here before, in a past life. Studying genealogy, she believes she was once Content Knox, the wife of Thomas Knox, the lightkeeper from 1783-1811. She says that name describes her Boston Light lifestyle.

“I am so content out there. I don’t need the internet. I don’t need TV,” she says. “I can totally entertain myself up there. I love to read and I love to write, and I love to just sit out on the island and talk to the ocean and the birds and the muskrats.”

Storms don’t faze her. In February 2013, the Coast Guard offered to evacuate her as a powerful blizzard threatened. She flat-out refused.

”So we were out in that storm, and the 18-foot waves were banging on the back of the house,” she says. “And the bed I was sleeping in felt like one of those vibrator beds in the motel where you put a quarter in. If I’m going to die, that’s a good way to go.”

For her first 15 years on the job, Snowman spent the majority of her time at Boston Light. Her duties included cleaning and maintenance and managing volunteers and tours. But in 2018, it failed a safety inspection and Snowman was restricted to daytime maintenance visits.

Now in the living room of the keeper’s house, all the furniture is covered in clear plastic and the floors are sparkling clean. It looks like a 1950s furniture showroom.

Advertisement

Snowman takes a last look around the keeper’s house. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

She changes out of her dress and bonnet into a Coast Guard water survival suit for the return trip to Hull. She secures all the locks and never looks back.

Today on the ride to Point Allerton Station, a mile away, she beams with joy. She’s had a better ending than Boston Light’s first two keepers, both of whom drowned.

“It’s a happy day, a dream come true,” she says. “I’m so very grateful that I’ve had 29 years [including auxiliary service] out there.”

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year Eve’s, the centuries-long procession of lighthouse keepers employed by the federal government will officially come to an end. But it’s not lights out, says Rob Simpson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

“The light will continue to operate, and the Boston Aids to Navigation team will continue their regular maintenance as they always have,” Simpson says in an email. “The responsibilities that fell under Sally will be taken care of by the waterway management team at Sector Boston.” Boston Light was automated in 1998.

Meanwhile, Snowman will keep busy. “I’m a yoga teacher. I do drumming circles, and I teach meditation.”

After arriving at the Hull Life Saving Museum, she’s greeted with hugs.

Snowman, who lives in North Weymouth, hopes to return to Boston Light as a volunteer. It will also be her final resting place.

“I’m going to be cremated with the ashes brought out to the waters around Boston Light,” she says. “Oh, yes, that’s already been arranged.”

Advertisement