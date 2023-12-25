Man identified in fatal weekend shooting in Fall River

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office released the name of the man killed in Saturday’s fatal Fall River shooting.
Juan Manuel Batista Castro, 44 of Fall River, was shot while on a porch in a residential neighborhood north of the downtown area, and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders, officials said.
A second man shot, whose identity was not released, was found by police nearby suffering a non-life-threatening injury to his hand, officials said.
Around 5:20 p.m., Fall River Police responded to 326 Bank St. for reports of a man shot, where they found Castro on the porch with “no viable signs of life,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The district attorney’s office said Saturday that investigators were interviewing “several individuals” in connection to the shooting and “the investigation remains extremely active at this time.”
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.