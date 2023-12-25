Man identified in fatal weekend shooting in Fall River

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office released the name of the man killed in Saturday’s fatal Fall River shooting.

Juan Manuel Batista Castro, 44 of Fall River, was shot while on a porch in a residential neighborhood north of the downtown area, and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders, officials said.

A second man shot, whose identity was not released, was found by police nearby suffering a non-life-threatening injury to his hand, officials said.