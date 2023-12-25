In Vermont, the thin blue line cracks

It shows John Grismore, at the time a captain in the Franklin County sheriff’s office in rural northwestern Vermont, kicking a shackled and handcuffed prisoner, at least twice, in the groin and midsection after the prisoner refused orders to sit down. The prisoner, who was violently pushed back into his seat twice by Grismore’s foot, was not injured, but in that heated moment he provided an assessment of Grismore that has proved prescient.

MONTPELIER, Vt. - It is a video that went viral last year, especially in Vermont.

That trouble has followed Grismore for more than a year, even after he was elected sheriff a few months after the damaging video surfaced, in the form of a state sanction and widespread calls for his resignation, even from fellow Republicans. But he has stayed at his post, defiantly insisting he is a scapegoat in a politically charged campaign against law enforcement officers in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Not only does Grismore insist he used appropriate force in pushing back against an unruly prisoner who had spit at sheriff’s deputies, he claims a thin blue line of other police officers have his back, even if they are reluctant to publicly say so in the current climate.

But that thin blue line cracked earlier this month when the two deputies that Grismore says he was protecting when he kicked the prisoner testified against him in a state inquiry, and cracked further last week, rather dramatically, when the influential Vermont Sheriffs Association called on him to resign.

In a recent interview, Grismore said he has no intention of resigning, and relishes the opportunity to expose what he said is the corrupt political system in Vermont that is out to get him.

“I’m accountable to the voters of Franklin County,” said Grismore. “Not grandstanding opportunists.”

Various agencies in the state disagree, including the Democratic-dominated Legislature, where lawmakers have been holding hearings since May in an effort to impeach Grismore and remove him from office.

Grismore’s troubles began in August 2022 when, while in plainclothes and serving as second-in-command in the Franklin County sheriff’s office, he inserted himself into a dispute between the prisoner and two deputy sheriffs at the department’s lockup.

A video of the confrontation was broadcast on various newscasts in Vermont, and nationwide. Then-Sheriff Roger Langevin, who had previously endorsed Grismore to succeed him in the upcoming election, fired Grismore, withdrew his endorsement, and referred the case to the Vermont Criminal Justice Council for discipline.

Despite the damaging video, and despite criminal assault charges filed against Grismore for kicking the prisoner, Franklin County voters handily elected Grismore with 8,900 votes, more than the combined total for two write-in candidates who came forward after the video went viral, and both the Democratic and Republican parties in Franklin County called on Grismore to withdraw from the race.

While assault charges against Grismore are still pending, the state’s Criminal Justice Council in December permanently revoked Grismore’s certification as a police officer, saying his kicking of a restrained prisoner violated the state’s use-of-force policy.

The council voted to strip Grismore of his police powers after the two deputies Grismore claimed to be defending testified that his actions were unnecessary, as they had the situation under control.

William Sorrell, the council’s chairperson, said he hoped the revocation of Grismore’s certification will serve as a deterrent.

Kelly Price, a Vermont game warden, was the only member of the council not to vote for Grismore’s decertification.

“As much as I strongly disagree with Grismore’s actions, I cannot and would not agree that permanent revocation of his ability to perform law enforcement duties in Vermont was a justifiable consequence within the limits of this case,” Price told the Globe. “The punishment did not fit the conduct of the guilty party.”

Under state law, sheriffs in Vermont do not have to be police officers, and Grismore said he will continue to serve as the office’s administrator and leader, even as he appeals the revocation of his police powers to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Last week, just hours before Grismore was to testify before the House committee that is trying to impeach him, the Vermont Sheriffs Association called on him to resign, citing not only the revocation of his police certification but the damage done to public confidence in all law enforcement.

“Sheriff Grismore must put Franklin County’s needs first and the needs of the state of Vermont’s first before his own and step down immediately,” said Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, president of the association.

Appearing a short time later before the legislative committee working to impeach him, Grismore said: “I simply am the latest victim of the media outrage machine, coupled with the ambitions of opportunistic politicians and weak-willed leaders, to face the whipping block.”

In an interview, Anderson said the willingness of Grismore’s peers in law enforcement to call out his actions is part of a national reckoning on the use of force by law enforcement that followed George Floyd’s murder.

“In light of that national conversation, with all that’s gone on, it’s important for us as law enforcement professionals to acknowledge our willingness to step forward and say this is not okay,” Anderson said.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, has called on Grismore to resign, but does not support his impeachment, believing that many if not most voters had seen the incriminating video and voted for Grismore anyway. Scott said impeaching Grismore would disenfranchise those who voted for him.

Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, and a constitutional law expert, said Grismore’s claim that only the voters of Franklin County have the right to judge his actions is “disingenuous.”

“The Vermont constitution specifically provides for an impeachment process,” said Carter. “Impeachment is a political process. Sheriff Grismore has dismissed this process as a partisan witch hunt, but it gets a lot harder to call it a partisan witch hunt when your own people say you should leave.”

Carter views the revocation of Grismore’s police certification and especially the call for his resignation from fellow sheriffs as a significant moment in Vermont, and the nation.

“All of this can be seen through the lens of the broader discussions we’ve had involving the use of force by police,” Carter said. “The fact that the sheriffs association has stood up and said this is unacceptable is very significant. They have real and legitimate concerns about how law enforcement is viewed.”

Grismore scoffed at suggestions his fellow sheriffs are being courageous by calling for his resignation, and says he receives private messages of support regularly from rank-and-file police officers and others in law enforcement. He acknowledged those in law enforcement who support him are afraid to do so publicly.

“They’re afraid of the same thing: the political and media backlash,” Grismore said. “Law enforcement in Vermont is so hyper-scared. It’s not like that in Florida and Texas.”

Grismore said he is considering running for higher office.

“Change needs to happen in Vermont,” he said.









Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.