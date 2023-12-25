In Los Angeles district attorney race, rhetoric shifts from reform to fear

Now, to win reelection and stay in office, Gascón will need to tap into a different type of emotion: fear — in particular a perception that Los Angeles is less safe and that his policies as district attorney have made it so, an argument advanced by many of his challengers but largely unsupported by data.

LOS ANGELES — Three years ago, George Gascón rode a wave of collective outrage after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis to become district attorney of Los Angeles by promising to make the criminal justice system fairer and, most crucially, to rein in the police.

“I think that this race now for 2024 has gone back to, for a lot of people, law and order, lock ’em up,” Gascón said in an interview.

Gascón’s victory in 2020 was one of the most consequential electoral outcomes from the movement for social justice and police accountability galvanized by Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. And for the national movement that in recent years has helped elect progressive prosecutors in jurisdictions across the country, the victory in Los Angeles was momentous: The county has the nation’s largest prosecution office, the largest jail system, and a long history of police abuses.

But Gascón, 69, is running for reelection in a very different political climate. Demands for equity and accountability in policing and prosecution have been overtaken by concerns about what to do about crime.

The 11 candidates challenging Gascón include judges, attorneys in his own office, and former federal prosecutors, nearly all to varying degrees running to the right of Gascón.

“Yes, crime is up,” Jonathan McKinney, a prosecutor in Gascón’s office who is among the challengers, told the crowd at a debate this fall hosted by the Santa Monica Democratic Club. “That’s why you’re all here tonight.”

The first round of the election is in March, and if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote — unlikely given the low numbers each candidate is currently polling at — the top two candidates will face each other in November.

Even as Gascón’s opponents paint a picture of out-of-control crime, the data indicate that Los Angeles, like much of the country, is becoming safer in crucial categories of violent crime, such as murder, as the social and economic disruptions of the COVID pandemic recede. In the city of Los Angeles, which accounts for about 40 percent of the population of Los Angeles County, most violent crimes are down substantially compared with 2021, Gascón’s first year in office.

Murder, often a proxy for people’s wider views on crime, is down about 18 percent, while rape is down close to 19 percent. But property crimes, including burglary and car theft, have risen, the only crime tracked by the FBI that has gone up in 2023.

In 2020, progressives such as Gascón often tried to use data to convince voters concerned about crime that their feelings didn’t always match reality.

This time, he is taking a different approach.

“I gave up on talking about data. I’ll throw it in there to sprinkle, but I immediately try to connect with people on a human level,” he said. “Acknowledging their feelings, because their feelings are real.”

Gascón is facing opposition not only from candidates to the right of him, accusing him of making Los Angeles less safe, but also from liberal-minded voters who are either worried about crime or have become disenchanted by his policies.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Mauricio Caamal said he was routinely harassed by police. He was also a victim of crime when he was 4 years old, and his father was robbed and murdered in downtown LA.

When 2020 came around, and the nation convulsed with protests over Floyd’s murder, Caamal was drawn to the streets over a police killing closer to home: A sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles shot Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old security guard, five times in the back, killing him. Caamal, 32, embraced the calls to defund police and supported Gascón.

Gascón first rose to prominence as an assistant police chief in Los Angeles in the mid-2000s. More than a decade later, after serving as police chief in San Francisco and then winning two terms as that city’s district attorney, he returned to Los Angeles to run for district attorney there.

In office, Gascón has pursued dozens of cases against police officers, a rarity under his predecessor. But earlier this year, after a long investigation, he declined to bring charges against the deputy in Guardado’s case, determining there was “insufficient evidence” to support charges.

“I think that, on its own, should be enough for me not to vote for him again,” Caamal said.

Gascón beat back an early effort to recall him from office, which was supported by some prosecutors who work for him, after his opponents failed to secure enough signatures to force a new election. That allowed him to avoid the fate of his counterpart in San Francisco, Chesa Boudin, who was recalled last year amid an acrimonious debate in that city about property crimes and squalor in the streets.

To win another term, Gascón said he must hone his message to connect reforms with public safety by arguing, for instance, that second chances and more lenient sentences reduce recidivism and improve safety over the long haul.

“You cannot really have sustainable public safety if you don’t address the inequities in the system,” he said. “So it’s a much more nuanced campaign in the sense that we have to, even to get to the same place, we have to go through a process of explaining a lot more” the connection between reform and public safety.

In 2020, Maria-Isabel Rutledge knocked on doors for Gascón’s campaign. She is supporting him again this time, arguing that he needs more time to carry out reforms she believes are necessary to make the system fairer.

Rutledge, 70, is a retired teacher’s assistant and lives in South Central Los Angeles, the epicenter of the uprising in 1992 after the acquittal of several police officers in the beating of Rodney King.

“I know that, if he continues in the same trajectory, that he’s going, hopefully, to be able to make change,” she said of Gascón.

“It’s difficult and challenging to reform the dated institutionally racist system,” she said. “The system of racism is very, very embedded in the United States, but we have to keep going in the right direction, we have to keep chipping at it a little bit at a time.”

