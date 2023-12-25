The Action Plan for Franklin Park offers the best vision for Boston

Advertisement

Since the mid-20th century, the park has too often been considered a fragmented ruin — remnant edges around a golf course and zoo — not as a great work of 19th-century landscape architecture that retains its overall integrity. The Action Plan takes important steps to address and correct these attitudes, but the individual capital projects now proposed are each proceeding on their own, without necessary coordination among public departments and private interests and without adequate attention to community concerns regarding such projects as those proposed for White Stadium and Shattuck Hospital.

The different agencies and organizations involved need to harness this moment to yoke the various components of Franklin Park into a fully realized entity — as it was originally intended. These are not individual projects. They are interventions — hopefully improvements — within a culturally rich landscape that serves many communities. The different jurisdictions involved have so far prevented a coordinated approach that would improve each project and increase their overall chances of success.

Instead, the proposed stadium rehabilitation suggests walling it off from the rest of the park — even from the adjacent Overlook Terrace that will be the site of the new Elma Lewis Playhouse. These two projects require integration, if only to avoid duplicating essential facilities and coordinating parking and traffic plans. More important, they are both major features of the Playstead, the center of sports, public performances, and gatherings (including recent demonstrations) in the park, and should be designed together. Doing otherwise reflects an attitude out of the mid-20th century, when the park was considered just there for the taking, to be carved up for different purposes such as a hospital and a stadium.

The controversy over the redevelopment of the Shattuck Hospital site could also benefit from a better understanding that — even if it is under the control of a state agency — it is part of the larger landscape and the communities around it. State officials have recently conceded that their plans for a major treatment center for people with mental illness and addiction were too ambitious and costly. But even a reduced proposal could have devastating impacts on the most important park in the city’s most underserved neighborhoods.

The neglect began after World War II, as “white flight” from Roxbury and Dorchester made neighborhoods around the park centers of Black and immigrant life. City officials, at the time, seemed to feel Franklin Park was a relic of another era, available for redevelopment. In contrast, over the past 50 years the communities around the park have used it, cared for it, and been its source of continued relevance and resilience. How much should these communities now be asked to shoulder to remedy a tragic social condition that affects the entire city?

The disinvestment in Franklin Park is one of the great inequities in the history of Boston’s public landscape. Today, the park needs to be treated as a whole, not as a series of sites to exploit. Anything less takes us back to the attitudes of the last century, which devalued Franklin Park because of who lived around it. And without a commitment to increased annual maintenance funding, improved management (part of the Action Plan recommendations), and a deeper commitment to community-led decision-making (a source of long-standing frustration for local residents), individual construction projects will never successfully revitalize the park.

The Action Plan for Franklin Park is not perfect. Much work is still needed to engage and resolve the many competing interests it surfaces. Yet it offers the best example the city has of a holistic vision since the park’s original design. Despite the opportunity to do things differently, it remains to be seen if Wu can convince the agencies and organizations currently involved in Franklin Park to overcome regressive attitudes and then collaborate in order to realize its full potential.

Ethan Carr is a professor of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. His latest book is “Boston’s Franklin Park: Olmsted, Recreation, and the Modern City.” Stephen Gray is an associate professor of urban design at Harvard University Graduate School of Design and a member of the board of directors of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. He is the founding principal of Grayscale Collaborative and co-developed the Community First Toolkit to advance racial equity in projects across North America.