Women and men: day-to-day tasks, day-to-day lives

Let’s fight it by resetting definitions and coming to consensus about what the needs are, starting with cleaning. I posit that there are four levels of dirt on a domestic surface: 1) dirt that is there but not noticeable, 2) dirt that is noticeable but doesn’t need cleaning, 3) dirt that “needs” to be cleaned, 4) dirt that is bothersome enough that the viewer is motivated to clean it. For any given surface at any point in time, I bet women are often seeing two, sometimes three levels above what their male partner sees.

I agree with Kat Rosenfield that the burden of domestic responsibilities in American heterosexual partnerships falls disproportionately on women in part because women often expand the scope of what “needs” to be done ( “Women, liberate yourselves from caring about getting it all done,” Ideas, Dec. 17), but could this expansion be a byproduct of sexist bias about competence and the need to overachieve to overcome it?

Well, first, let’s agree on what needs cleaning and when

Let’s come to some agreement across as many surfaces as possible about what is “dirty,” from the dog bowl to the living room drapes. A national panel of experts made up of opticians, marriage counselors, and agronomists should lead us.

Geoffrey Patton

Ashland





Disappointed to see another portrayal of the so-called typical husband

I was offended, but unfortunately only a little bit shocked, by “Women, liberate yourselves from caring about getting it all done.” In our nonbinary progressive society, is it really appropriate for an essay to paint with such a broad brush in examining the household chores passive-aggressively forced upon wives by their unwitting oppressor male husbands?

I am not the 1950s husband demanding a martini and hot dinner when I return home following after-work drinks. If it’s wrong to target other groups with generalizations, as the Globe would be quick to note, then why does it often seem OK to do so about husbands?

It upsets me that what I consider to be a progressive, or at least liberal, publication seems to have no problem — even in an essay that rightly tries to puncture the notion of women as “caretaker’s of everyone else’s needs” and “of men as self-centered boors who never do anything except make life difficult for their long-suffering wives” — perpetuating the wife oppressed/husband oppressor narrative, raising the example of the husband selfishly eating the last peach on the counter.

I would cancel my Globe subscription were it not my wife who insists that we keep it.

Rick Gansler

Worcester