An aggressive Jrue Holiday is exactly what the Celtics need

It’s been an adjustment for Holiday. After averaging 19.3 points per game with the Bucks last season and sometimes serving as the No. 2 weapon behind star Giannis Antetokounmpo , Holiday tends to be the fifth offensive option on this loaded Boston squad.

“Growing up, I was a Laker fan watching those games, especially against the Celtics,” Holiday said. “It was big-time. So it’s an honor to be in the Celtics jersey this time and play on Christmas Day.”

Prior to this road trip Holiday had not scored 20 points in a game this season. But entering Monday he had reached that mark in Boston’s last two games.

“I just appreciate his humility, open-mindedness, wanting to come in and do what the team needs,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I think over the last few games we’ve seen more assertiveness on the offensive end, which I think is another aspect that we need in our offense, when it’s him attacking, not hesitating and shooting, and having the matchup on him and learning how to exploit it.”

Mazzulla has given Holiday, a first-team All-Defense pick, freedom on that end of the floor, challenging him to be the quarterback of that unit.

“He’s opened up our system and philosophy a ton because of his ability to be involved in the play and ability to help off the ball as well,” Mazzulla said. “So, just keep working on small ways to have answers.

Most of all, Mazzulla does not want Holiday to get lost in the shuffle.

“It’s important for us and for him to be aggressive,” Mazzulla said. “He’s an All-Star. He’s done it for a long time. But at the same time he just wants to be a great teammate and do what’s best for the team. And what’s best for the team is that he is aggressive. So we’ve just got to keep him in that mind-set.”

Special day

Mazzulla called it an “honor and privilege” to face the Lakers on Christmas Day. He wanted his players to understand the significance of the matchup, but it was more important to him that they maintain their normal approach.

“There’s obviously the emotional and headline aspect of Celtics vs. Lakers which you have to appreciate because you’re a part of the organization and the history and tradition,” Mazzulla said. “So I think you have to kind of take a step back and appreciate that and understand that. At the same time if that’s our main focus it’ll be a distraction. So you’ve got to look at both sides of it.”

Big man is back

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing Saturday’s win against the Clippers because of a sprained ankle.

“We’ve got into a good rhythm of what we are when he’s out and when someone else is out,” Mazzulla said. “I think we’ve just got good continuity of the identity of our team.”

