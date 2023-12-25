Bruins, amid their lofty statistical rankings, have some troubling underlying trends

What was the little engine that could in the first 10 games of the season (9-0-1), following the record-setting 65-win iron horse in 2022-23, has turned into the little team of “Uh-oh, where’d all the mojo go?!”

Now not back to work until Wednesday night in Buffalo, the Black and Gold are stuck in a four-game losing skid (0-2-2), their longest since Jim Montgomery was named bench boss here prior to last season.

The NHL imposed its holiday roster freeze a week ago. For the Bruins, the chill began just as Thanksgiving arrived, and it hardened to a granite-like permafrost with their Friday and Saturday losses at Winnipeg and St. Paul, Minn.

Prior to Saturday night’s 3-2 loss to the Wild, in which the Bruins were hammered on the shot tally in the middle period, 19-6, Montgomery identified his squad’s sagging compete level of late and talked about how the Black and Gold’s foundational “habits and details” have sagged.

“We feel the consistency in both of those areas,” Montgomery told the Globe’s Jim McBride, “has been waning for probably about, you know, 14 games. We have only one win in regulation in our last eight games.”

All of which traces back the start of the letdown in the immediate wake of Thanksgiving. The Bruins were a league-best 14–1-3 following their 3-1 win at Florida on Nov. 22. Then came the listless Black Friday matinee at the Garden, a 5-2 loss to the Wings, in what proved the onset of a malaise in which they’ve now lost nine of the last 14 (5-6-3).

The good news: They still rank fourth-best in the league with a .688 points percentage, trailing only the Rangers, Canucks and Kings in the overall standings.

The bad news: Their .464 points percentage over that 5-6-3 stretch, if sustained over the final 50 games of the regular season, would leave them with 90 points. That total would be well below what looks like a potential 100-point cutline for qualifying for the postseason. Not likely. But bad habits and details can kill clubs.

The failings of late have been on both sides of the puck.

On offense:

James van Riemsdyk, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle have totally lost their goal-scoring touch. JVR: one goal in 15 games; DeBrusk: one goal in 13 games; Coyle: one goal in 12 games. All three are considered top-six talents. Their droughts have marched in lockstep with the 14-game slump. No coincidence.

As a unit, the defensemen have contributed little all season. Now with a collective production line of 11-42–53, the six-packers are on track to finish with 136 points, translating to a 69-point (34 percent) reduction from last season. They desperately need to activate.

Hampus Lindholm, who finished 10-43–53 last season, has plummeted to 1-6—7, a Gary Doak-like pace of 18 points for the year. Huh?

On defense:

Largely because of stellar goaltending from Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins have allowed the third-fewest goals (85) in the Original 32 and the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Their challenged goal-scoring (98 total goals), ranked 22nd overall, hasn’t provided necessary separation to win consistently these last five. The season’s goal differential (plus-13) is almost back to where it was Nov. 2 (plus-15). That’s going on two months of treading water.

Consider: Swayman went 0-1-2 in his last three starts with a solid .912 percentage. The Bruins scored one goal in each of those three starts. His lone chance of winning was via shutout. If the lack of goal support begins to wear on Swayman and/or Ullmark, this could get bad in a hurry.

Of greatest concern of late on defense, particularly in the four-game winless stretch, has been sloppy work by defensemen and forwards in their own zone. Especially late in games, it’s where the retirement of Patrice Bergeron has been most evident. Too many Grade A scoring chances allowed.

Bergeron’s calm and near-perfect defensive execution, in all three zones, provided a stabilizing factor that led to wins being closed out and points being banked. He tightened the entire team’s skate laces. Without him, in critical moments, it’s like they’ve swapped those skates for penny loafers.

Keep in mid, three of the six D-men who suited up Friday, including Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, and Ian Mitchell, were not in the season opener vs. Chicago. Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk have been out with injury. Kevin Shattenkirk was scratched in favor of Mitchell. It’s still an imperfect bunch with Forbort, Grzelcyk, and Shattenkirk back there, but it is a better bunch.

A fix? The rest a three-day holiday break provides could help. Habits and details often dip due to fatigue, mental and physical. They should be more alert and responsive when reporting to KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Same, too, of the Sabres, of course.

General manager Don Sweeney could bring up Georgii Merkulov from Providence. The Russian center/wing has turned into the WannaB’s top offensive producer (30 games: 13-15–28). Calling up a kid is an old tactic and it sometimes works, be it for the kid who gets promoted or the vet who gets the message that there’s always someone who wants to fly charter with his buds and make a few million bucks.

Added to the mix now, though, amid a four-game losing streak, and with habits and details in deep repair? That’s a very big ask for any kid, even if Merkulov one day proves to be the next Brad Marchand or David Pastrnak (spoiler alert: no one is thinking that). The risk is Merkulov would be set up with a greater chance to fail than succeed.

For now, the fix for the Bruins is to fix themselves. Fifty games to go. Plenty of time. They hope.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.