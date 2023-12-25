The Celtics handled the Lakers by making sure to take care of ‘the little things’

The Celtics’ 126-115 Christmas Day win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena was all about the little things. The Celtics battered the Lakers with those little things, those back cuts, the extra pass, seeking the most advantageous matchup, allowing one of the league’s worst 3-point shooting teams to shoot threes.

These are considered little things, instinctive plays that don’t make the box scores, veteran savvy plays that boost the Celtics defensive intensity and presence, that make Holiday one of the game’s best defenders on the league’s deepest team.

LOS ANGELES — In one first-half sequence, Jrue Holiday abandoned help defense on a posting LeBron James, usually not a wise move, to cut off a passing line for an open 3-point shooter. With the Celtics protecting an 8-point fourth-quarter lead, Holiday roamed the paint, spotting a streaking Jaxson Hayes for a dunk, clipping the ball from behind, leading to a fast break.

While the Lakers are imposing with James and Anthony Davis, the Celtics have far more depth and cohesion. Davis was allowed to roam the paint and score on single coverage but the rest of the Lakers were essentially bottled up, including an exhausted James, the soon-to-be-39-year-old who scored 40 points in a win over Oklahoma City two days ago but didn’t possess the same zest or energy this time.

The Celtics exposed the Lakers’ vulnerabilities and pulled away with defense and attacking the rim, especially one Derrick White, who continues his All-Star campaign with 18 points, 11 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots. Holiday, whose scoring has increased during the past few weeks, added 18 with 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis, after missing Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained ankle, came back and led the Celtics with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the two perennial All-Stars who usually thrive on this national stage, had their moments but didn’t need to dominate Monday. They combined for 44 points on 13 for 32 shooting. Tatum reached the free throw line 13 times and made some astute defensive plays.

“They have a lot of size,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “They have a lot of capable defenders. Porzingis is great at blocking shots at the rim. I think they lead the league in rim protection. Derrick White is an above average defender. Jayson and Jaylen are both long, athletic wings that play hard and can cause you to get into some bad spaces.

“Jayson Tatum doesn’t get enough credit for how good of a two-way player he is. He’s a really smart defender.”

Brown attacked the rim and pushed the pace on fast breaks as the Celtics wore down their struggling opponent. Los Angeles fell to 2-6 since winning the inaugural In-Season Championship, with the banner hanging just below their 17 titles at Crypto.com. And the Celtics made it clear they are the better team one-third into the season with 68 second-half points as they pulled away after trailing by 1 point early in the second half.

“We’ve got a really good team,” Tatum said. “We’ve got a lot of great individual players and we’ve been playing for the most part really good basketball. We expected to be good. We worked hard this training camp and into the season.

“We all just kind of make it easier on each other. Joe [Mazzulla] says success is going to look different for different guys every single night. We all sacrifice to be a better team, to be a better group and hopefully it’s going to pay off in the end.”

Porzingis is a newcomer to this rivalry, and it was apparent the Lakers had no answer for his skill set. He can shoot over any defender, including Davis, and he used his long strides and athleticism to strut to the basket for drives and putbacks.

The Celtics were a plus-16 with Porzingis in the game. The Lakers were minus-6 in Davis’ 39 minutes. Mazzulla will gladly take Davis’ 40 points if the Celtics win those minutes he’s on the floor.

“This time of year is about establishing our identity and sticking to it as much as we can,” Mazzulla said. “Davis presents a challenge because he has the ability to protect the rim and protect the perimeter as well. KP and his ability to create advantages, regardless of the matchup helped us. He was able to do a good job occupying Davis on the perimeter as much as we could.”

The Celtics want to be cautious with Porzingis. He has an injury history. They held him out of the loss at Golden State to be precautionary with his left calf strain. After tweaking his ankle against Sacramento in another sparkling performance, he sat the Clippers win.

But when Porzingis is right, he’s right. He’s a difference maker in the paint and with Holiday making defensive plays and White blocking shots, pushing the pace and attacking the rim, the Celtics don’t need to be so reliant on Tatum and Brown.

This is the most complete team the Celtics have had in more than a decade, and they are still seeking improvement despite their immense talent. They slipped against the Warriors, blew a 17-point lead and were handed a painful loss, but they came back to total 415 points in the next three games, winning by an average of 24.3 points, and that’s without signature games from Tatum and Brown.

This team is loaded, but they realize championships are not won in December, so they’ll keep playing with hunger, seeking greatness and not skipping steps.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.