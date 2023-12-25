EMass boys’ basketball: A double-double dynamo, Bourne’s Nate Reynolds headlines Players of the Week

Danny Adams, Quincy — In Tuesday’s 57-56 Patriot League overtime win over Hanover, the senior guard buried a buzzer-beater to cap a 37-point, six-assist performance that gave coach Matt Ramponi his first win. Adams added 13 points in Friday’s 49-44 victory over Malden.

Krem Amparo, Latin Academy — The freshman forward continued his torrid start to the season, averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds with a pair of double doubles in wins over Greater Lowell and Roxbury Prep.

Hayden Crowley, Attleboro — After netting 13 points in Wednesday’s win at Stoughton, the junior guard erupted for a career-high 28 points on eight made 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Bridgewater-Raynham.