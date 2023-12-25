EMass boys’ basketball: A double-double dynamo, Bourne’s Nate Reynolds headlines Players of the Week

Danny Adams, Quincy — In Tuesday’s 57-56 Patriot League overtime win over Hanover, the senior guard buried a buzzer-beater to cap a 37-point, six-assist performance that gave coach Matt Ramponi his first win. Adams added 13 points in Friday’s 49-44 victory over Malden.
Krem Amparo, Latin Academy — The freshman forward continued his torrid start to the season, averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds with a pair of double doubles in wins over Greater Lowell and Roxbury Prep.
Hayden Crowley, Attleboro — After netting 13 points in Wednesday’s win at Stoughton, the junior guard erupted for a career-high 28 points on eight made 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Bridgewater-Raynham.
Campbell Keyes, Needham — The senior captain was steady in a pair of Bay State Conference wins, scoring 18 points in Tuesday’s win over Brookline and notching 25 points and nine rebounds in Friday’s win over Wellesley.
Raphel Laurent, Peabody — Forming a potent backcourt duo with Anthony Forte, the senior dropped 25 points in Sunday’s win over Bishop Fenwick before filling the stat sheet with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists in Tuesday’s win over KIPP Academy.
Nate Reynolds, Bourne — The 6-foot-6-inch junior posted a pair of monster performances, recording 34 points and 23 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Joseph Case before scoring 29 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in Friday’s 64-63 win over Fairhaven.
Joendy Rosario, Lawrence — The senior guard opened the week by scoring a game-high 29 points in Tuesday’s win over Central Catholic before posting 25 points, five assists, and five rebounds in Friday’s win over previously undefeated Lowell.