EMass boys’ basketball: Lawrence rises to No. 5 in Globe Top 20

The top four teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll, Needham, Catholic Memorial, Mansfield, and Newton North, hold their spots heading into the holiday tournaments.

Lawrence moves up after bouncing back from a loss to North Andover with league wins over Central Catholic and Lowell. Sharon and Franklin continue to climb, and defending D4 state champion Wareham is off to an impressive start. Brookline moves up after a win over Brockton and Everett returns to the poll after beating Lynn English. Burke dropped a close contest to Millbury and St. Mary’s fell to St. John’s Prep.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.