HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: Lawrence rises to No. 5 in Globe Top 20

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 25, 2023, 24 minutes ago
The top four teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll, Needham, Catholic Memorial, Mansfield, and Newton North, hold their spots heading into the holiday tournaments.

Lawrence moves up after bouncing back from a loss to North Andover with league wins over Central Catholic and Lowell. Sharon and Franklin continue to climb, and defending D4 state champion Wareham is off to an impressive start. Brookline moves up after a win over Brockton and Everett returns to the poll after beating Lynn English. Burke dropped a close contest to Millbury and St. Mary’s fell to St. John’s Prep.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Needham4-0-01
2.Catholic Memorial3-0-02
3.Mansfield4-0-03
4.Newton North3-0-04
5.Lawrence3-1-08
6.Franklin4-0-07
7.Sharon3-0-09
8.Lowell3-1-011
9.North Andover1-1-06
10.Charlestown1-0-010
11.Wareham3-0-018
12.Brookline3-1-015
13.Everett4-0-0
14.Andover3-1-0
15.Central Catholic1-2-05
16.Westwood4-0-016
17.Burke2-1-013
18.St. Mary’s2-1-014
19.Scituate4-0-017
20.Cambridge2-1-019


