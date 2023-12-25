In his first season as coach at Newton South, Corey Lowe points to the winning culture he learned at North as his compass

On Saturday, Lowe and his former teammates were reunited in the Newton North alumni game, but the former sharpshooter was sporting his new colors — a hat with the blue and orange of rival Newton South.

The 2006 graduate went 57-1 with consecutive state championships alongside co-star Anthony Gurley and a cast of standouts, including Jason Riffe and John McNamara .

In his first year as head coach at South, Lowe hopes to build a winning culture to rival that of his alma mater, which has found consistent success under 23-year-coach Paul Connolly.

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Lowe will lead South against North in the Garden City Classic. There will be no quarter given between the lines, even though Connolly has been a mentor to Lowe and McNamara — an assistant at North since 2010 — is one of his best friends.

“I’m sure for me, [Connolly], and Corey, it’ll be special to play against each other,” said McNamara, a football and basketball teammate of Lowe’s.

“It’ll be a special experience to be on the bench and see the dynamic between [Connolly and Lowe]. I look forward to [playing South] every year, but this makes it extra special.”

When Connolly was hired at Newton North in 2003, he looked forward to working with a pair of talented underclassmen. Lowe and Gurley — a 1,856-point scorer who went on to star at UMass — exceeded his expectations over the next few years.

Lowe opted for a basketball scholarship at BU over an offer to play football at BC, and finished his career with the most 3-pointers (313) and fourth-most points (1,815) in Terriers history.

After playing professionally in Latvia, Israel, and Brazil, Lowe stepped away from basketball for a couple years, then began coaching at Ayer-Shirley under Rick Kilpatrick.

When the job opened at Newton South, Lowe was confident enough to throw his hat in the ring.

“My resume, on paper, I don’t think a lot of people can compete with it in terms of my experience as a player, a coach, and trainer,” said Lowe, one of several 1,000-point scorers at North who will be honored with the unveiling of a banner on Jan. 9 when the Tigers host rival Brookline.

“I imagine since I’m from Newton, and played at North, it gave me the opportunity to get an interview in the first place. I love the city and I want to make South just as competitive as the North.”

Newton South (1-3) is off to a rocky start with a promising future, since six sophomores are logging consistent minutes to set the table for big finishes to their careers.

Newton North (3-0) is having yet another strong campaign under Connolly with a reloaded roster led by junior Teagan Swint, a 6-foot-4-inch wing who dropped 36 points in his season debut.

While his current group might not replicate the 37-game win streak Lowe and Gurley led in 2005-06, Connolly hopes that the same selfless principles will continue to guide his program.

“It was an incredible run we had during those two years,” Connolly reminisced.

“[Gurley and Lowe] complemented each other so well. They sacrificed, and they took to my coaching. When you get two top recruits, sometimes a coach might be intimidated and treat them with kid gloves. That’s not my style. Not my philosophy. You coach your best players the hardest, and everybody buys in. That continues this year with Teagan Swint.”

Most of Newton North’s staff will be pulling for Lowe on a personal level, even if they don’t want to lose to their crosstown rival in the ninth annual holiday tournament. The winner will face either Catholic Memorial or Springfield Science & Tech in the tournament final Friday.

For Lowe, a strong effort against a perennial power would provide a boost to start his tenure.

“It all starts with the foundation, the culture,” said Lowe. “These first few weeks have little to do with X’s and Os,’ and more to do with creating an identity.”

“I try to portray to [my players] that what sticks with me about playing at North was the time we spent off the court together. The memories and friendship we built outside of basketball, made our communication and trust on the court that much stronger.”

Newton North coach Paul Connolly reunited with his former star Corey Lowe, in his first season at Newton North, at Saturday's Alumni game. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Newton North Alumni game attracted quite a cast of former Tigers. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ The Globe has accounted for two players scoring their 1,000th-career point already this season. On Dec. 12, Manchester Essex senior guard Cade Furse dropped 27 points in the opener to eclipse the mark, joining his older brother, Kellen, who reached 1,000 points as a senior in February 2020. Then on Tuesday, Holbrook senior guard Armani Perkins netted 22 first-half points to go over 1,000 for his career. It was the second straight year a Holbrook player accomplished the feat after Owen Burke did it last winter. Perkins, who helped the Bulldogs reach the Division 5 semifinals last season, is the 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 points.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Belmont vs. Old Rochester, 5 p.m. — Belmont is off to a 3-0 start, while Old Rochester is 3-1 after last year’s run to the Division 3 semifinals, making this first-round matchup in the Larry Fisher Tournament at Bridgewater-Raynham a litmus test for both sides.

Thursday, Worcester North vs. Archbishop Williams, 3 p.m. — In the second day of the BABC Classic at Cathedral, a pair of defending state champions square off in an intriguing nonleague showdown.

Thursday, St. Mary’s vs. Lynn English, 3 p.m. — The Boverini Tournament is always a hotly contested battle of programs from Lynn looking to earn bragging rights.

Friday, Garden City Classic Championship, 6:15 p.m. — The Newton North/Newton South winner will likely play second-ranked Catholic Memorial in the final Friday night at Newton South in a primetime matchup.

Saturday, Commonwealth Motors Classic Championship, 6 p.m. — This tournament always delivers and the championship game at Merrimack College should be one of the top games of the regular season. Lawrence, Central Catholic, and North Andover headline this year’s field.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.



