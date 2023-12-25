Imagine where the Patriots would be if they just had a competent kicker and average quarterback play?

They’d probably be knocking on the door of the playoffs instead of vying for the No. 1 draft pick.

The Patriots are still in last place in the AFC despite Sunday’s win, with a 4-11 record that is their worst in 30 years. But think of where this team would be if the Patriots simply had a competent kicker and just an average offense.

Sunday’s win showed the possibilities of what the Patriots could have done this year. Their defense was mostly dominant again, much like it has been for the last month and a half. Sunday’s win was the fifth time in six games that the Patriots held their opponent to less than 300 yards. Since Week 10, the Patriots’ defense is No. 2 in points allowed (14.5 per game).

Against the Broncos, the Patriots finally had a quarterback and kicker who did their part. Bailey Zappe completed 76 percent of his passes, didn’t throw an interception, and moved the Patriots into field goal range in the final minutes. Kicker Chad Ryland got his redemption with a game-winning, 56-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

The Patriots didn’t need Tom Brady or Adam Vinatieri this year, just average play from both positions to complement their excellent defense. Instead, their offense entered Sunday as the lowest-scoring team in the league (13.3 points per game), and Ryland is now 15-for-23 on field goals after missing another makeable kick on Sunday.

The Patriots clearly stuck with Mac Jones far too long – for 11 starts, four of which he didn’t finish. Jones went 2-9 and hurt his team with bad interceptions and fumbles. It’s ridiculous the Patriots didn’t switch to Zappe weeks ago – at minimum he should have played the entire second half against the Colts, and should have started the loss to the Giants. Zappe isn’t the Patriots’ answer, but he’s competent and is improving with each start.

The Patriots almost certainly would have won those games against the Colts, Giants, and Chargers, three losses in which the Patriots allowed 10 or fewer points in each game. Add in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, and the Patriots would be 7-8 right now and right in the thick of the playoff race.

Turn the 20-17 loss against Washington around, and the Patriots could easily be 8-7 and holding a wild card spot. There certainly wouldn’t be any talk of Bill Belichick being on the hot seat.

The Patriots could have been dangerous in the playoffs with this defense. Belichick wouldn’t explain why he stuck with Jones for so long, but it cost the Patriots being competitive this season.

▪ Really nice job by Zappe to bounce back from a disastrous first play — a sack and fumble that gave the Broncos the ball on the 6-yard line. Playing with the JV team — Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kendrick Bourne were out with injuries — Zappe still had an efficient game, hitting 25 of 33 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

He did a great job sliding in the pocket, avoiding the pass rush and hitting Demario Douglas for 41 yards, and Mike Gesicki for an 11-yard touchdown. Zappe got everyone involved — two deep completions to DeVante Parker totaling 57 yards, a 28-yard completion to Jalen Reagor, a 20-yarder to Pharaoh Brown, and an 11-yarder to Tyquan Thornton. And Zappe finally had a good second half, throwing for 164 yards, leading two touchdown drives, and hitting a big pass to Parker to get the Pats in range for the winning field goal.

Zappe, now 2-2 as a starter this year, is nothing more than a backup for the future. But the Patriots might have at least two extra wins if Belichick had turned to Zappe sooner.

▪ The Patriots’ defense was dominant for three quarters, creating a negative play on 12 of 65 defensive snaps and holding the Broncos to a paltry 4.2 yards per play. The defense did a tremendous job in the first half, with a fourth-down stop on the goal line and just one touchdown allowed despite the Broncos starting several drives in Patriots territory.

Christian Barmore was unblockable, finishing with eight tackles and three sacks, all in the third quarter. New playmakers are emerging, with Jahlani Tavai forcing his second fumble of the season (to go with two sacks and an interception), and Mack Wilson securing a sack in his third straight game. The fact the Patriots’ defense is thriving despite not having Matthew Judon or Christian Gonzalez is especially impressive.

Of course, the Patriots’ defense started falling apart in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson had 84 passing yards through three quarters, but 157 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth. But the Patriots got the stop when they needed it, forcing a three and out in the final minute and setting up the offense for the win.

▪ Even with the Patriots at 3-11 entering the game, Belichick still couldn’t bring himself to coach more aggressively — a complaint I seem to make every week.

This time it was choosing to punt on fourth and 2 from his own 47-yard line in the first half. The Broncos didn’t score any points off it, so no harm, no foul. But it would have been nice to see Belichick put some faith in his offense.

▪What a roller-coaster day for Ryland, the rookie kicker. He almost single-handedly cost the Patriots the win with two missed kicks. First, he missed badly to the right on a 47-yard field goal attempt, making Ryland a league-worst 14 of 22 on field goal attempts this year.

Then he hit the upright after a touchdown in the third quarter, a miss that loomed large in the fourth quarter. The Patriots should have had a 17-point lead, i.e. three scores. Instead, the Broncos trailed by 16, and were able to tie the game with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions.

But then Ryland totally redeemed himself with a 56-yarder to win it. Considering Ryland’s struggles, including missing a 35-yard game-winning field goal attempt against the Giants, this game-winner goes down as one of the more improbable makes of the NFL season.

▪ Ryland wasn’t the only special teamer to struggle. The Patriots’ punt unit allowed a 53-yard return by Marvin Mims, the longest return allowed by the Patriots since Darren Sproles went 83 yards for a touchdown in 2015. And a penalty on Chris Board late in the fourth quarter cost the Patriots 19 yards of field position, though their defense was able to get the stop.

The Patriots did score a special teams touchdown, their first of the season, so it wasn’t a total disaster. But it is shocking how poor the Patriots’ special teams have been given how much they invest in that phase of the game.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.