Northeastern men hope to represent Hockey East well during nonconference play

That was not quite how it worked out, though, as the league went 6-8-2. It was a brutal way to start the second half of the season, and would be one of the factors as to why only two Hockey East teams qualified for the tourney after it finished with a 57-39-9 record (.586) in nonconference play.

Surveying a 16-game, nonconference stretch over the weekend leading into New Year’s, a conservative estimate would have the league coming away with 10 wins, while the optimist could envision 12.

It was just about this time last year, as the men’s college hockey season was set to resume after the semester break, that Hockey East appeared to be in great shape. The notion that the conference could place three or four teams in the NCAA tournament seemed likely.

After these next two weekends, only a handful of nonconference games remain. With six teams — Boston University (1st), Maine (3rd), Boston College (4th), UMass (9th), Providence (10th), and UNH (11th) — all in good position in the PairWise rankings, the league is hoping for a better result this time as it enters a similar stretch, beginning with Northeastern’s game against Minnesota Duluth in the Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Huskies are 4-0-1 against foes outside of the league, part of Hockey East’s 50-23-3 (.678) mark against the rest of the competition. NU (5-8-1) will face a 5-8-4 Bulldogs squad that has also struggled this season, sitting in sixth place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with a 2-5-1 start.

Northeastern finally appeared to be getting healthy as it entered the break, winning three of its last four games, including a 5-3 win at BC Dec. 1. Sophomore defenseman Hunter McDonald has missed all but one game but had returned to practice before the break. The Huskies are hopeful he will be back sometime in the second half.

The tournament will conclude Friday with NU playing either Air Force (8-9-1) or Wisconsin (14-4-0). The Falcons have not played since splitting a series at home with Bentley, Dec. 1-2, but have already defeated one Big Ten team this season, coming away with a 6-5 win against Michigan State in October.

Wisconsin has had a quick turnaround in coach Mike Hastings first year in Madison after 11 seasons at Minnesota State. The Badgers are sixth in the PairWise, having posted sweeps of Minnesota and Michigan on consecutive weekends early on, and enter the tournament on a five-game winning streak after dropping three in a row.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship officially begins Tuesday in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the US opening against Norway. The Americans won both of their tuneup games heading into the tournament, defeating Sweden, 5-3, and Canada, 6-5, thanks to BU sophomore Lane Hutson’s overtime winner.

Hutson’s freshman teammate with the Terriers, Macklin Celebrini, had a pair of goals for Canada in the loss.

“It was an entertaining game and a good one for us to have before we start play in the tournament,” said US coach David Carle. “We’ll use what we learned in the two exhibition games to continue to build, and look forward to our first game against Norway on Tuesday.”

BC forwards accounted for four goals against Sweden, with sophomore Cutter Gauthier and freshman Will Smith each scoring twice. Gauthier was named the US Player of the Game in the win over Sweden, while freshman Ryan Leonard took the honors after his pair of goals against Canada. Carle has kept BC’s freshman trio of Leonard, Smith, and Gabe Perrault together on the third line.

BC freshman Jacob Fowler split time in goal with Michigan State’s Trey Augustine in both games.

After facing Norway, the US will have preliminary-round games against Switzerland on Thursday, Czechia on Friday, and Slovakia on Sunday. All games will be broadcast on NHL Network, with the first three airing at 11 a.m., and the New Year’s Eve game at 6 a.m.

Traveling man

Steve Metcalf was already planning on heading to Europe to see the Providence women play a pair of games against Princeton in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Jan. 5-6. But with 13 players from Hockey East competing in World Juniors, the commissioner decided to move his trip up a few days to see some of the action. He’ll arrive in Sweden to catch the final day of the preliminary round Sunday, and will stay through the quarterfinals on Jan. 2, before moving on to Northern Ireland.

“It’s a little bit of planes, trains, and automobiles to make it happen, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Metcalf.

Here’s hoping Metcalf has an easier time navigating his way around than Steve Martin and John Candy did in the 1987 John Hughes classic.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.