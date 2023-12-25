The Patriots cut Bailey Zappe in August. Now, he’s proving there’s a place for him in the NFL.

Zappe turned to Warner, an undrafted quarterback whose journey to becoming a 12-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion required patience and perseverance. The pair had formed a relationship earlier this year through the scouting combine and pre-draft process.

The Patriots had just released Zappe as part of their final roster cuts, subjecting him to waivers. Doubts started to creep into his mind. Was there a place in the league for him, an undersized quarterback drafted late in the fourth round?

DENVER — Four months ago, Bailey Zappe texted Kurt Warner with a question: “Did you ever have those times where you wondered if you belonged in the NFL?”

“At that point in time, [getting cut] was the worst thing that had ever happened to me in my football career,” Zappe recalled. “I texted [Kurt] because I know he has been through a lot. It wasn’t a very easy career for him coming into the league. He had to do a lot of things and had to overcome a lot of adversity. I just reached out to him and picked his brain. I’m glad I have someone like that outside of, of course, my coaches.”

Fast forward to Sunday night at Mile High Stadium, where Zappe, now the Patriots starting quarterback, played the best game of his young NFL career.

Against the Denver Broncos, a team hoping to stay in the playoff hunt, the 24-year-old Zappe led his first-ever game-winning drive to help the Patriots come away with a 26-23 victory. He registered a passer rating of 117.7, completing 25 of his 33 pass attempts (75.8 percent) for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Despite missing multiple offensive contributors and operating with a makeshift offensive line, Zappe proved to be an effective playmaker. He bounced back and didn’t turn the ball over after getting strip-sacked on the very first play of the game. He maintained a strong pocket presence and evaded pressure from Denver’s blitz-heavy defense. He executed several big-time throws, including a 27-yard gain to DeVante Parker to set up Chad Ryland’s 56-yard field goal in the final seconds.

“I’m on cloud nine,” Zappe said following the game. “If that’s even a thing.”

For the Patriots, the win, just their fourth of a disappointing season, was a testament to the team’s buy-in and resiliency. The same can be said for Zappe, who has drawn praise from his teammates for his transition into the starting role.

“He shows a lot of poise, a lot of moxie,” center David Andrews said. “Life is about opportunities. You never know when those opportunities are going to come. You have to take advantage of them. He’s obviously doing a good job for us.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliott specifically shouted out Zappe’s presence in the huddle.

“It means so much to everybody on the field when your quarterback commands your attention in the huddle, when he has confidence in there,” Elliiott said. “I’m proud of Bailey and just how much ownership he’s taken in this offense, how much leadership he has for this offense.”s

Sunday’s performance was still far from perfect — New England’s offense stalled in the fourth quarter with three straight three-and-out before the final possession — but Zappe has certainly shown there’s a place for him in the NFL. The improvement he’s demonstrated over the course of his four starts bodes well for the future.

Asked about his personal development, Zappe pointed to his ability to read defenses, his understanding of when to push the ball, and the emphasis on ball security as areas of growth — and admits he was previously lackadaisical about them. He also stressed the importance of implementing the game plan and being on the same page as offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“The more and more weeks go by, the more that we will get closer and closer,” Zappe said.

The Patriots have decisions to make at the quarterback position this offseason. It’s unclear what the future holds for both Zappe and 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, who lost his starting job in Week 12 after getting benched four times this season.

At one point this year, it looked as though the organization should move on entirely, draft a rookie and sign a veteran backup. Now, however, Zappe is starting to build a compelling case as a bridge option. He’ll have two more games, on the road against the Buffalo Bills and at home against the New York Jets, to try and solidify his standing.

What does coach Bill Belichick make of Zappe’s resiliency this season?

“You just have to hang in there and learn from our mistakes,” Belichick said. “Keep trying to improve and keep moving forward. You can’t look back too much. You look back to learn, but you have to prepare and move on to the next challenge. Try to get better. He’s done a good job of that. So have a lot of other people.”

It just so happened that the Patriots-Broncos game was broadcast by NFL Network, which meant Warner was in the broadcast booth as a color commentator for Zappe’s memorable night. When the two reunited on Saturday for the weekly production meeting between players and the network, Zappe told Warner he was in a better spot than when he reached out in August.

After Sunday’s win, It’s safe to say he’s probably in an even better one.

