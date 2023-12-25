The Patriots aren’t quitting, and Bill Belichick isn’t done winning

I don’t know if he will be here or elsewhere next season, but I do know this: Bill Belichick isn’t done winning in this National Football League.

The Patriots have a talent void on their roster, and that is Belichick’s fault. But they have been crushed by injuries to most of their best players, from Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson to Kendrick Bourne and Christian Gonzalez to Hunter Henry, Jabrill Peppers, and Matthew Slater.

And yet they keep playing like they have something fulfilling to play for. The defense is battered but relentless. No one has quit. Unheralded players — Mack Wilson Sr. and Jahlani Tavai among them — just keep making plays. Young players like Marte Mapu have started showing up. Bailey Zappe, cut in camp, is playing with the confidence of a quarterback who has multiple NFL Films highlight reels to his name.

This season has been lousy in so many ways. Belichick did a poor job building the roster over the last several years. We know these things. That he’s won two of the last three games — beating Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton — with this damaged roster feels like a surprise. But it shouldn’t. Belichick is a tremendous coach, still.

Some further thoughts, upon immediate review …

Three players who were worth watching

Players suggested in the Unconventional Preview: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain II.

Chad Ryland: It was not his intent, of course, but for much of the game it seemed as if the Patriots’ rookie kicker was doing his best to make sure the Patriots end up with the top-two pick in the draft. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard with a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter to cut the Broncos’ lead to 7-3, but then his right leg rebelled against him. He botched a 47-yarder with 38 seconds left in the second quarter, then missed the extra point in the third quarter after Ezekiel Elliott’s 15-yard touchdown catch-and-run put the Patriots up 9-7. A candidate for redemption? It seemed more likely that he was a candidate to be abandoned in Denver by Belichick. But wouldn’t you know in this wild game and weird season, he absolutely launched a 56-yarder right down the middle to give the Patriots the eventual winning margin with 2 seconds left. You had to feel good for the kid, and who knows, maybe he’ll eventually justify Belichick’s decision to use a fourth-round pick on a kicker. Hey, Adam Vinatieri hit just 3 of his first 7 career field goal attempts way back in 1996, then went out and went 5 for 6 in his fourth game. You never know what will send someone on their way.

Christian Barmore: Once again, the third-year defensive tackle was a one-man wrecking crew, delivering a performance that was downright Seymourian in its dominance. Barmore collected three sacks, all in the third quarter, while finishing with a team-high eight tackles, including two for a loss, and four quarterback hits. He sacked Russell Wilson on the first play of the quarter for an 8-yard loss on an eventual Broncos three-and-out, and got Wilson on the last play of the quarter for a perfect bookend, hauling him down for an 8-yard loss on third and 8 at the Denver 27, even jarring the ball loose before the Broncos recovered. Barmore also picked up a sack at the 5:20 mark of the same quarter, dropping Wilson for a 9-yard loss on third and 13 back to the Denver 3-yard-line. Barmore now has 8½ sacks this season; 7½ of them have come in the nine games since the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the Bills. His development into the Patriots’ best player is the most important positive story of this season.

DeVante Parker: Are Zappe and Parker developing a genuine rapport? It sure seems that way. Consider this: Since Zappe took over as the starting quarterback against the Chargers, he has connected with Parker for 13 catches for 173 yards in three games. (Parker missed the win over the Steelers with an injury.) In six games from Weeks 2-7, Parker totaled just nine catches for 101 yards. Parker’s performance in the Patriots’ victory Sunday has a case as being his most impactful performance in his two seasons here. He caught 5 passes for 65 yards, including a gorgeous throw and catch with Pat Surtain II in coverage that netted 30 yards on a late third quarter drive, setting up Mike Gesicki’s touchdown catch that put the Patriots up, 16-7. That wasn’t even Parker’s biggest play. With 47 seconds left, he beat Surtain again, this time for 27 yards, on a textbook back-shoulder throw by Zappe to move the Patriots into Broncos territory. That set up Ryland’s winner, and raised the possibility that Parker can be a productive receiver going forward so long as he is copacetic with the quarterback.

Grievance of the game

Circumstances ignored, that was a fun win, and a satisfying one too since New England got to spoil some plans for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. Circumstances acknowledged? Yeah, it is an undeniable bummer that the Patriots fell from being positioned for the second pick in the draft down to No. 4. Zappe has made a fine case to be the backup quarterback for this team next year, but they must find a potential franchise quarterback, and this draft has a couple at the top in Southern California’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. I get why Belichick is trying to win, and one of the reasons — he doesn’t want to shortchange players like David Andrews and many others that give their all for this team — is admirable. But winning, while enjoyable in the moment, interferes with what’s best for the future. Just wait until the Patriots win out, finish at 6-11, Belichick sticks around with full clout intact … and the Patriots have fallen far enough down the first round that they end up drafting a guard.

Three notes scribbled in the margins

Predicted score: Broncos 18, Patriots 13

Final score: Patriots 26, Broncos 23

The All or Nothing Player of the Game was the Broncos’ Marvin Mims Jr., who returned a punt 52 yards, a kickoff 31 yards, had a 47-yard reception, and — practically canceling out all those positive plays — muffed the kickoff that led to Cody Davis’s recovery and 1-yard hop-and-a-step into the end zone to give the Patriots a 23-7 lead late in the third quarter … Thought for a moment that Demario Douglas was going to become the first Patriot to have 100 yards receiving or rushing in a game this season. But he wrapped up the night with 5 catches for 74 yards, including a 41-yarder. Douglas did pass Deion Branch for the most receptions by a rookie receiver during Belichick’s tenure. He now has 44, one more than Branch in 2002 … The NFL Network microphones picked up Belichick screaming at the officials about the spot after an unnecessary roughness call against the Broncos’ Quinn Meinerz in the second quarter. Belichick has been here 24 seasons, and I don’t recall ever hearing him sound like that.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.