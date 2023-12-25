Quinten Post heads three Boston College players in our list of top 10 male collegians in the state

9. Chris Doherty, Northeastern — The Marlborough native is 6 feet, 7 inches, but he battles with the mentality of a 7-footer. Doherty, who played two seasons at Notre Dame and is in his fourth with the Huskies, is averaging a career-high 12.7 points, to go with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor. Northeastern often elects to go small, work the ball inside to Doherty, and let him dictate the action from the post.

10. Joe Octave, Holy Cross — The 6-foot-4-inch senior guard has anchored a young team that’s better than its record indicates. He’s dropping 15.4 points per game on 46.6 percent shooting while adding 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 steals. Octave’s durability, tenacity, and intelligence are all defining characteristics. If the Crusaders contend in the Patriot League in a few years, they’ll have him to thank for helping to lay the foundation.

8. Jordan Derkack, Merrimack — Derkack, a bouncy and bruising, 6-5, 205-pound guard, brings size, speed, and skill to the position. He fits Joe Gallo’s system exceptionally well, excels in transition, and seems to play his best in the biggest games. The Warriors lost significant talent in the offseason, and Derkack (17.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.4 SPG) has helped ensure that the standard and style of play haven’t wavered.

7. Claudell Harris Jr., Boston College — Harris, a Charleston Southern transfer who eclipsed 1,000 career points Thursday, has provided reliable outside shooting and veteran moxie in his first year with BC. He’s getting more and more comfortable each game and is up to 14.6 points a night while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from 3. He’s the best pure shooter on this list and is someone defenders can’t leave for a second.

6. Chisom Okpara, Harvard — Okpara, a springy sophomore forward, has been extremely steady for a team on the rise. His stats (17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.5 steals, 49.2 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from 3) are quite commendable, but his ability to shape-shift is even more impressive. He can play inside, outside, and everywhere in between, and he’s served as a stabilizer all season.

5. Josh Cohen, UMass — Frank Martin and the Minutemen needed a crafty and efficient big, and they found a gem in the 6-10 St. Francis transfer. Cohen has elite guard skills for a center and has added 3-pointers to his repertoire after not taking any in his first four years. He’s up to 19.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game after back-to-back 28-point performances in Hawaii.

4. Jaeden Zackery, Boston College — Zackery, a dynamic junior guard, prides himself on playing a cerebral, physical, and unselfish brand of basketball. His style of play mirrors coach Earl Grant’s philosophy perfectly, and he’s the on-court general for the Eagles. He’s putting up career highs in points (13), assists (4.6), rebounds (3.3), steals (2), and field goal percentage (50). Zackery has always been an elite defender, and he’s dazzled in an expanded role as a playmaker and facilitator this year.

3. Ayinde Hikim, UMass Lowell — Hikim, a 5-11 senior guard, is a vocal, savvy, and gritty natural leader who holds his teammates to a high standard and demands a certain level of excellence. He plays with an unmistakable swagger, and out of anyone on this list, he’s the guy you want taking the final shot. His stats (17 PPG, 5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 SPG) are solid, but they don’t tell the full story. When watching a UMass Lowell game, it’s impossible to ignore his presence.

2. Malik Mack, Harvard — It’s rare to see a freshman so high on this list, but Mack deserves all the accolades that come his way. He’s incredibly shifty, explosive, and poised, and has a knack for giving the 8-3 Crimson exactly what they need at the perfect moment. Mack, currently sidelined with mononucleosis, is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4 rebounds, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from 3-point range or better. The scary part is, his best ball is ahead of him.

1. Quinten Post, Boston College — The 7-foot senior is at the crux of everything the 9-3 Eagles have done this season. BC has scored 80-plus points six times in 12 games, equaling its total in Grant’s first two years combined, and Post’s versatility is a major reason why. He’s averaging 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor, 45.9 percent from 3-point range, and 82.9 percent from the line. His vision, footwork, and touch help set him apart.

Honorable mention: Miles Brewster, Boston University; Max Brooks, UMass Lowell; Adam Clark, Merrimack; Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, UMass Lowell; Matt Cross, UMass; Rahsool Diggins, UMass; Tony Felder Jr., Stonehill; Devin McGlockton, Boston College; Chandler Piggé, Harvard; Jared Turner, Northeastern.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.