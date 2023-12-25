Ukraine says it downed 5 Russian planes, as Moscow claims it seized a town

Just days after claiming to have downed three Su-34 fighter-bombers Friday, the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed two more jets Sunday. The claims could not be independently verified.

But the news could be offset if Russia’s claim that it had seized full control of the eastern town of Marinka is true. Russian forces have gradually advanced over months of battle against Ukrainian troops there, but Ukraine denied that the town was entirely under Russian control.

KYIV — The Ukrainian military said Monday it had shot down five Russian fighter jets in three days, one of the biggest weekly losses for the Russian air force since the war began and a rare bright spot for Ukraine, whose forces have faced setbacks since its failed months-long counteroffensive this year.

Advertisement

Military analysts, as well as several Ukrainian officials, have suggested that Western-supplied Patriot missile systems may have been used to target the warplanes, an unusual instance of the air defense systems, which have mostly been deployed to shoot down incoming missiles, being used against aircraft.

Celebrating the announcement, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said Monday, “This Christmas sets the right mood for the whole next year.”

The same day, Russia said it had taken the few blocks in Marinka that remained under Ukrainian control. Despite being largely reduced to rubble after months of shelling, Marinka holds some strategic value because it’s a key Ukrainian fortification on the eastern front.

Still, Ukraine has had time to build fallback positions in case the town falls and has vowed to thwart Russia’s efforts to advance to the borders of the Donetsk region, which it claimed to have annexed last year.

The assault on Marinka was part of an offensive push that Moscow has launched in recent months all along the eastern front, and its capture could deal a blow to Ukrainian morale.

Advertisement

“Our troops have the opportunity to establish a wider operational area,” said President Vladimir Putin of Russia in a video of a conversation between him and the Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, during which Shoigu told Putin that Marinka had been captured.

But Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, denied Russia’s claim, saying on national television that Ukrainian forces “are within the city.”

Russia has seized the initiative on much of the battlefield, and delays in the delivery of much-needed military aid caused by political wrangling in Washington have reportedly forced some Ukrainian units to scale back operations.

Although Russia has not been able to achieve air supremacy throughout Ukraine, the size of its air fleet dwarfs that of Ukraine’s and has been a driving force behind Moscow’s regular bombing of Ukrainian army positions, alongside attacks from Black Sea warships and field artillery. The downing of the jets could ease the pressure on Ukrainian troops operating in the hot spots of the fighting, analysts said, such as near the southern city of Kherson.

The Su-34 jets are Russia’s modern fighter bombers, with the ability to hit distant targets while carrying several tons of bombs and missiles. They have been repeatedly used to strike Ukrainian forces with powerful glide bombs, which are guided air-dropped munitions capable of flying long distances.

Ukrainian officials said that an Su-34 destroyed Sunday was operating near the southern Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, while the location of another Su-30 jet that was downed is unknown.

Advertisement

The three warplanes downed Friday were operating near the southern city of Kherson, authorities said.

Christmas carried more than spiritual weight for many Ukrainians this year as the country newly observed it as a public holiday on Dec. 25 rather than the later date followed in Russia.

The change, enacted in legislation signed by Zelensky in July, reflects both Ukrainians’ dismay with the 22-month-old Russian invasion and their assertion of a national identity.

Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox Christian, but the faith is divided between two churches, one of which had long affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which didn’t recognize the authority of the Russian church and had been regarded as schismatic, was granted full recognition in 2019 by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Orthodoxy’s top authority.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was a branch of the Russian church, announced in 2022 after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that it was breaking ties with Moscow and considered itself autonomous. However, its parishes continue to follow the same liturgical calendar as the Russian church and will observe Christmas on Jan. 7.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.