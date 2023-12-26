2023 was the year of the social thriller. Here are six favorites.

Though historical fiction has attracted more headlines, it’s been a spectacular year for the social thriller, a genre that artfully and thoughtfully combines deep social observation and critique with mystery and mayhem. Much like the social horror of a movie like “Get Out,” it’s a fantastic blend — the social context heightens the stakes; the action and suspense give the story momentum. With so many superb recently published novels in this vein, we’re shining a light on some of our favorites.

Beyond politics, former book lover-in-chief Barack Obama is well known for is his excellent taste in books and hefty influence on book sales. Lesser discussed is how well his picks reflect the cultural zeitgeist. By picking S.A. Cosby’s “All the Sinners Bleed” for this year’s annual list , he’s also cementing one of the year’s biggest literary trends.

1. Everybody Knows

by Jordan Harper

In the Hollywood dream factory, glamour and grime go together like celebrity and sleaze. Jordan Harper captures this polarity in his incisive second novel, unpacking the culture of complicity and deadly silence underpinning the age of #MeToo. When a Hollywood PR honcho is gunned down on the verge of disclosures that might threaten some very powerful industry players, an explosive power struggle unfolds. His ambitious former underling, Mae, is determined to work the angles to her advantage. Though the fictional scandal and cover-up bear painful similarity to the Harvey Weinstein and Epstein cases, it’s also clear that these dynamics are long standing. TV-writer-turned-novelist Harper is the perfect insider to tell this story.

2. All the Sinners Bleed

by S. A. Cosby

One of the most acclaimed books of the year in any genre, this is the ultimate example of a killer thriller with a meaningful social edge. Titus Crown, a former football star and the first Black sheriff of Charon County, Va., is committed to keeping the peace for his community and to caring for his family. But a lethal standoff and shooting at the local high school leads to shattering discoveries. This serial murder mystery has slick stylish prose that makes the pages fly by. But what makes it truly special are its earnest and ethical protagonist and Cosby’s masterful balance of the pulpy heart-racing pleasure of his genre with some of the most challenging issues of our time. Per Cosby, the “holy trinity of southern fiction” are race, class, and sex. That plus religion and policing are all well-examined through the prism of this investigation. No matter what they claim, there’s no such thing as the “new South” — at least not entirely — when the sins of the past cast such an inescapable shadow. Bitingly relevant, this is Southern noir at its best.

3. Better the Blood

by Michael Bennett

Like other paradisiacal islands, the nation now known as New Zealand has a bloody past rooted in imperialism and colonial exploitation. In this spectacular start to a new series, Bennett — also an acclaimed screenwriter — puts that history at the center of a serial murder mystery as a tortured killer exacts targeted revenge for a 160 year-old crime. Is that justice or a twisted retribution? Those questions are just part of the book’s appeal. The senior officer running the investigation, Maori detective Hana Westerman, has an abundance of skin in the game. With her (white) ex-husband, who is the current police chief, and her daughter the social activist, she’s juggling multiple potential conflicts. It’s a combustible and riveting combination.

4. Bright Young Women

by Jessica Luther

All of these novels are memorable but this one is unshakeable. Luther centers her feminist take on the serial killer novel squarely on bright and talented young women of Florida State University, who were slaughtered by Ted Bundy in a sorority house in Tallahassee in 1978, and one other of the defendant’s victims. Though fictionalized, this is a much needed, deeply researched historical corrective to the strangely romanticized takes on Bundy we’ve consumed over several decades. Based on newspaper records and other documentary evidence, the beauty, vibrance, and stolen potential of the women who died, and those who survived the Tallahassee attacks, are vividly rendered. Conversely, the overblown attributes of the accused killer are finally brought back to down to earth.

5. Time’s Undoing

by Cheryl A. Head

Like Jessica Luther and Michael Bennett, Head is wrestling with the sins of the past in this dual timeline crime novel. Head is a veteran mystery writer; “Time’s Undoing,” inspired by painful family history, is her finest work. After years covering the Black Lives Matter movement, Detroit-based writer Meghan McKenzie has done work she’s proud of, but she’s truly haunted by a story that’s never been told. After a strange incident, she goes south to Alabama to uncover the truth about the nearly century-old murder of her great-grandfather. Though that event is many decades old, in this town where everyone knows and minds everyone else’s business, the wounds feel realistically fresh — so the questions Meghan asks and the secrets she unearths quickly put her in danger. This small-town Southern crime novel is a penetrating page turner.

6. Symphony of Secrets

by Brendan Slocumb

A musician himself, Slocumb, in his second novel, returns to the thorny and rarified world of classical music, territory familiar to him as a violinist but fairly unusual in the mystery genre. This complex and satisfying dual timeline mystery has two leads and two mysteries. In the present, professor and musicologist Bern Hendricks is commissioned to investigate and restore a piece of musical history by a composer he idolizes; the other timeline, which begins in 1918, revolves around the disappearance of obscure musical prodigy Josephine Reed. Like the protagonist of Slocumb’s debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” Reed bucks every tradition and expectation of what a music prodigy should be circa 1920. And as an enormously talented but socially awkward and possibly neurodivergent Black woman in the early 20th century, her options are severely limited. When she moves to New York City from the South and makes a friend with whom she shares a passion for music — the supremely determined Freddy Delaney — she’s both happy and ripe for exploitation. As Hendricks probes and revives one of Delaney’s long-lost compositions, he shakes loose inconvenient truths about the past and the present in this restorative and culturally astute mystery.

Carole V. Bell is a Jamaican-born writer, critic, and media researcher.