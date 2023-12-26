For Conan O’Brien, a glimmer of hope at BC during early struggles

A Brookline native and Harvard graduate, O’Brien had written for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons” but was largely unknown beyond the writers’ rooms.

To say that Conan O’Brien had a rocky start in 1993 when he succeeded David Letterman as host of a late-night show on NBC would be a massive understatement.

He had a distinctive comedic sensibility, and some network suits were not fans, to put it mildly. So virtually from the moment it premiered, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” teetered on the brink of cancellation.

Now comes an oral history in Vanity Fair, tied to the show’s 30th anniversary, about that early struggle. It continues the intriguing detail that Boston College students provided a rare ray of sunshine for O’Brien and his team during the dark days of the show’s battle to survive. (Disclosure: I formerly taught at BC.)

O’Brien told Vanity Fair that early in his tenure NBC “sent a guy to ride herd on us, and he was really rough on us. He’s telling us, ‘This is all wrong. Don Ohlmeyer sent me here to kick your ass.’” (Ohlmeyer was a top NBC executive with oversight over entertainment programming.)

“And then after he was done reading us the riot act, he went to visit his son at Boston College,” O’Brien said. “He was hanging out in the dorm room, and he said, “So what do you kids like to watch?’ And all of them said, ‘Oh, we watch ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien. We really like that show!’ And he had just told us pretty much that we were [expletive.]”

The tide began to turn midway through 1994, when the enthusiastic responses from spectators at tapings of the show suggested that a lot of people were on O’Brien’s wavelength.

“Then we hit the summer and suddenly the audiences became great,” said O’Brien. “I didn’t know what was happening. And then it dawned on me. Colleges let out. So college students started to come.”

With the knowledge that it was performing well in the younger demographic, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” felt free to take creative risks, and went on to become one of the most innovative late-night shows ever.

Way down the road, there was more turmoil ahead for O’Brien. Amid a highly publicized fiasco involving Jay Leno, O’Brien’s stint as host of “The Tonight Show” — his longtime dream — did not last long or end well.

But he found a new home at TBS, and by the time he stepped down two years ago, O’Brien held a distinction very few would have predicted back when he was struggling: He was the longest-tenured host of a late-night TV show on the air at that time.

And it is those then-young viewers in the 1990s, at BC and elsewhere, who deserve credit for helping to keep this singular talent on the air.









