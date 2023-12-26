Dog-and-painting show

WATERTOWN — Joe Zane’s realistic sculptures of dogs gaze at Carl Ostendarp’s paintings scrawled with cynical and cautionary messages, in “Zane + Ostendarp” at Drive-By Projects. The show embodies the tension between a dog’s loving heart and a human’s churning mind. That is part of the installation’s charm.

But “Zane + Ostendarp” is more nuanced. Both artists delight in calling out the art world’s self-importance. In 2017, “Zane/Ostendarp” at Carroll and Sons had Zane’s chicken sculptures viewing Ostendarp’s paintings of question marks. Zane’s conceptual multimedia works deflate the mythic artist’s ego. Ostendarp punctures notions of the grandeur of painting itself.

Even so, his paintings are love letters to his medium. These ones are tenderly made, stroked and dabbed in a mushroomy palette, despite messages such as “”It Don’t Matter” and “It’s Hard.” In “Watch it,” which Zane pairs with a bronze poop bag, apparently stray blots are in fact diligently crafted. The text itself seems to vibrate with tiny bristles. All three are gorgeous paintings in colors echoing the muck of a floor mopped with dirty water. High technique meets grumpy mood.