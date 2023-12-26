Misguided reboot of ‘Frasier’ messes with a legacy

He played the same character, persnickety but likeable psychiatrist Frasier Crane, in two great sitcoms: “Cheers” (which Grammer joined in 1984) and its spinoff, “Frasier” (1993-2004).

Kelsey Grammer pulled off a feat that is exceedingly rare in the history of television.

So far, so good. But then, two decades later, Grammer signed on for — indeed, pushed for — the wretched reboot of “Frasier” that is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Why, Kelsey, why?

When you’re the custodian of a TV show or movie’s legacy, it’s vital to know when to leave well enough alone. In recent years, reboots of “Murphy Brown” and “Will & Grace’' did not last long, and did not deserve to.

Or consider the annus horribilis moviegoers suffered through in 1990, when “The Godfather Part III” and “The Two Jakes,’’ a sequel to “Chinatown,’’ were released. Both films were misfires, to put it charitably. Today, admirers of “Chinatown” and the first two installments of “The Godfather” — which is pretty much everybody — prefer to pretend those sequels never happened.

The premise of the “Frasier” reboot is that he has returned to Boston after a decade-plus as a radio host in Seattle, followed by a lengthy stay in Chicago, where he grew rich as the host of a popular TV talk show.

Now he’s a professor at Harvard University, with hopes of mending his relationship with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), a firefighter who dropped out of Harvard.

In real life, Cutmore-Scott attended Harvard and cut his teeth in Boston theater, playing the lead in a 2010 production of Joe Orton’s “Entertaining Mr. Sloane” at the Publick Theatre Boston. A few years ago, Cutmore-Scott played Hamlet in Steven Maler’s virtual reality production “Hamlet 360: Thy Father’s Spirit.”

Anyway, back to “Frasier.” Where the first “Frasier” artfully assembled interlocking comic scenarios, the reboot huffs and puffs in its quest for laughs. Where the first “Frasier” featured the incomparable David Hyde Pierce as Niles, Frasier’s brother and foil, the reboot features Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, a thoroughly unfunny member of the Harvard faculty.

Where the first iteration of “Frasier” blended witty dialogue and door-slamming farce with a celerity that Preston Sturges would have admired, the reboot feels like just another sitcom.

And whatever else the first “Frasier” was, it was never that.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.