Why Girls Write Now matters right now

Born and based in New York, GWN is a 25-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to the professional success of women and gender-expansive youth from underserved communities. Founded by social entrepreneur, writer, and activist Maya Nussbaum in 1998 — her senior year at Columbia University — GWN offers one-on-one mentorship, fellowship opportunities, and writing workshops, all aimed at teaching mentees how to harness the power of the written word in service of professional success: college applications, for instance, or submissions to literary anthologies; or even the simple triumph of crafting that perfect-ish cold email that can cut through a recipient’s cluttered inbox.

While her dad is the heart of her clinical commitment, Misra credits her muscle in the day-to-day work of advocacy to Girls Write Now, where she served as a community fellow in 2019.

Harvard medical student Anjali Misra lost her dad, a gastroenterologist, when she was still a high school student. But his empathetic approach is something that she still strives to live by as she pursues her dream of becoming an emergency medicine physician-advocate with the “unique privilege” of treating “each and every patient” who seeks care.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Maya Nussbaum (left), founder of the nonprofit Girls Right Now, and Anjali Misra, a Harvard medical student and former Girls Write Now fellow. Getty Images/Kiran Misra

While it began as a New York City-based organization working exclusively with high school girls, GWN has since evolved into an initiative across 33 states, serving a population ranging in age from 14-95. It aims to break down boundaries of all kinds — age, geography, and race, to name a few — between professional writers and aspiring professionals.

Advertisement

Applications are currently open for their 2023-24 community fellowship, a full-time, paid opportunity for college graduates in NYC dedicated to the kind of “behind the scenes work” that Misra was involved with in 2019: mentee and mentor recruitment, writing agendas for monthly reflective writing workshops, marketing Girls Write Now events on social media, and fund-raising. The organization also offers seasonal internships three times a year for high school graduates ages 18-25 and a free mentorship program staffed by volunteer mentors who meet monthly with their assigned mentees.

Advertisement

Their services, in some areas, have taken on new urgency lately. In the wake of the US Supreme Court’s June 29 affirmative-action decision, GWN, in an ongoing collaboration with children’s book publishing house Scholastic, designed a Zoom workshop on July 25. This workshop, led by NYU liberal studies professor Susanna Horng, aimed at helping college applicants figure out how to showcase their life experiences in “genuine and organic” ways including, but not limited to, one’s race.

Horng’s workshop also emphasized the importance of delving into topics that could be a “catalyst for showcasing [an applicant’s] strength.” The importance of emotional intelligence, including self-concept and self-appraisal, was given special emphasis.

“We [GWN] have always experienced the mental health challenges of our community — in particular our mentees — who are over 90 percent high-need young women and gender-expansive young adults of color,” Nussbaum said in a phone interview. “It’s clear that institutions such as schools, hospitals, and universities don’t always have the infrastructure to handle these issues, but GWN gets to the heart of healing by relationship-building through writing.”

Misra’s involvement with GWN, as well as her experiences in the medical field and as an amateur marathon runner, taught her that making substantive change requires not just vision but “the adaptability and commitment to chase it.” Her fellowship year coincided with the pandemic shutdown, and Misra had difficulty translating the same “connection and community” of “close-knit, in-person” sessions to an online setting.

Advertisement

Despite the challenges, she spent her time productively, doing everything from building corporate partnerships to facilitating workshops on college and career application writing, the publishing process, and strategies for creating digital media. The experience taught her how top-down decision making can contribute to bottom-up community impact — knowledge she hopes to carry with her into her future career.

In 2020 — her first year of medical school — Misra cofounded Future Doctors in Politics (FDIP), an organization dedicated to equipping physicians with the “skills and mindset” to focus on not only the pills but also the bills that affect patients’ day-to-day lives. A growing organization spanning five medical schools across the United States, FDIP hopes to shift the narrative of the physician from being solely a caretaker to someone who can be both a caretaker and an advocate. Like GWN, FDIP also offers internships for students, speaker events featuring physician-senators, and a community-based model of mentors.

Misra’s experience with GWN mentees — along with her deep appreciation for her own professional mentors — has deepened her commitment to the journeys of others, in and beyond FDIP. As a Mitchell Scholarship recipient turned medical student, her interim experience with GWN encouraged her to “actively [seek] out opportunities to support younger students” at Harvard and MIT on their paths to medical school and competitive international fellowships.

Advertisement

“During my year with Girls Write Now, I saw many of our students gain the confidence to read their writing out loud or publish their work for the first time, proudly presenting their ideas and opinions,” Misra wrote in an email interview. “Seeing the growth in our students’ passion for creative writing and self-expression was incredibly invigorating, and I feel fortunate to have worked alongside them during this part of their journeys.”

Sibani Ram is a recent graduate of Duke University, originally from Iowa City, Iowa.