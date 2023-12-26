Apple fights watch ban

Apple filed an emergency motion seeking court permission to begin selling two of its most popular watches again until a final decision on its broader appeal in a bitter patent dispute is decided. The company cut off sales right before the Christmas holiday and in a motion filed Tuesday, Apple said it would suffer “irreparable harm” if previous court orders remain for the two weeks that it said the US International Trade Commission will take to respond to its appeal. On Oct. 26, the ITC determined that Apple infringed on two patents owned by Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories, both US companies. After a 60-day review, the ITC’s decision became final Tuesday, but the company had already pulled the watches from store shelves and removed them from its online sales lineup. On Tuesday, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai let the ITC decision stand. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Division of Toyota shuts production over safety issues

Daihatsu, a unit of Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., has shut down production lines at all of its four factories in Japan while transport ministry officials investigate improper tests for safety certifications. The shutdown as of Tuesday comes a week after Daihatsu Motor Co. announced it was suspending all vehicle shipments in and outside Japan after finding improper testing involving 64 models. That led transport ministry officials to launch a deeper probe into problems that apparently persisted for decades. The stoppage is expected to affect thousands of auto parts makers and their employees in a potential blow to local economies. The safety test irregularities earlier this year triggered an independent panel investigation, which found widespread and systematic problems at Daihatsu. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

GAMING

China approves more than 100 games

China approved 105 domestic games on Monday, the latest indication that Beijing is softening its stance after its move to tighten industry restrictions led to a $80 billion rout last week. The titles included those operated by Tencent and NetEase Inc., China’s two leading game publishers that have been pummeled by Beijing’s new rules. Monday’s approvals show the Chinese authorities support the development of online gaming, an industry association said in a post on WeChat republished by the official Xinhua news agency. Chinese officials rekindled fear that they will start another round of tech crackdowns after top gaming regulator National Press and Publication Administration announced on Friday new rules to limit the development of online games, including an unspecified cap on spending by adult players. Additional restrictions include a ban on rewards for frequent log-ins and forced player duels, and even a prohibition on content that violates national security. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Former Binance CEO sees his wealth rebound

He may be headed to prison next year after pleading guilty to US criminal charges in November, yet 2023 held a silver lining for former Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao: His estimated wealth ballooned by almost $25 billion this year. Toward the end of a year when Bitcoin rebounded more than 160 percent following a market collapse in 2022, Zhao tops a list of crypto entrepreneurs who saw their estimated net worth surge in 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Intel to invest $25 billion in Israel

Intel confirmed it will invest a total of $25 billion in Israel after securing $3.2 billion in incentives from the country’s government. The outlay, announced by the Israeli government in June and unconfirmed by Intel until now, will go toward an expansion of the company’s wafer fabrication site in Kiryat Gat, south of Tel Aviv. Intel is among chipmakers diversifying manufacturing outside of Asia, which dominates chip production. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca to buy Chinese biotech company

AstraZeneca agreed to acquire Chinese cell therapy developer Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. for as much as $1.2 billion as the British drug giant bolsters its bets on medical innovation in the world’s second-biggest economy. Under the agreement, Astra will acquire Shanghai-based Gracell for $2 a share, amounting to an upfront cash payment of $1 billion. An additional share purchase contingent on reaching certain regulatory milestones would eventually push the deal value to $1.2 billion, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The acquisition will enrich Astra’s pipeline with a so-called CAR-T therapy that modifies a patient’s immune cells to fight cancer. One candidate that Gracell has been working on, dubbed GC012F, could be a potential treatment for blood cancers such as multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases like lupus, according to the statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bristol Myers Squibb to buy drug developer

Bristol Myers Squibb agreed to buy radiological drug developer RayzeBio Inc. for about $4.1 billion, the latest deal in a buying spree to bolster its pipeline. Bristol will pay $62.50 a share for San Diego-based RayzeBio, which is targeting a variety of tumors in the lung, pancreas, liver, and other organs with radioactive drugs, according to a statement Tuesday. That’s more than double the company’s Friday closing price of $30.57. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHIPS

Samsung delays new chip plant in Texas

Samsung has delayed mass production plans at its new chip plant in Taylor, Texas, the Seoul Economic Daily said, potentially dealing another blow to the Biden administration’s ambition to increase domestic semiconductor supplies. Mass production at the upcoming $17 billion facility would begin in 2025, the newspaper reported, citing a speech by president Choi Siyoung of Samsung’s foundry business at an industry event in San Francisco. Samsung previously said the factory would start production in the second half of 2024 when it announced the investment in 2021. A spokesperson said the company cannot confirm the mass production schedule right now. The report followed an earlier decision by Samsung’s bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to postpone production at its new Arizona facility to 2025 from next year due to a shortage of experienced construction workers and machine installation technicians. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

REAL ESTATE

Sale of LA office building underscores a depressed market

A Los Angeles office building located near Century City and Beverly Hills sold for about 52 percent less than its price five years ago. Harbor Associates and F&F Capital Group bought the five-story property at 1640 Sepulveda Blvd. for about $44.7 million, according to a statement Tuesday. The building last sold in 2018 for $92.5 million. It’s the latest sale of an LA office building in a market that’s been pressured by the rise of remote work and financing challenges brought about by soaring interest rates. Recently, the Aon Center in downtown LA sold for $147.8 million, about 45 percent less than its previous purchase price in 2014. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Parts ID files for bankruptcy

Parts ID Inc., a publicly traded operator of e-commerce websites focused on automotive parts, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The company listed assets of at least $10 million against liabilities of more than $50 million in its bankruptcy petition. The filing allows Parts ID to keep operating while it works out a creditor-repayment plan. Parts ID went public via a merger with a blank-check firm in 2020. The company operates websites including CARiD.com, TRUCKiD.com, and CAMPERiD.com. — BLOOMBERG NEWS