At CambridgeSide mall, a vending machine that vends for good

That is the premise behind the Giving Machines, an installation making its New England debut this holiday season on level one of the shopping center, near the food court.

Rather, the items are dispensed elsewhere — in the form of diapers handed out to families at Boston-area homeless shelters, a digital literacy class taught to a local formerly incarcerated person, or a winter coat worn by an adult refugee living in the area.

When you purchase an item from the pair of cherry-red vending machines at CambridgeSide mall, nothing comes out. At least, nothing comes out right then and there.

The machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, work much like traditional vending machines: Rows of cards on display bear pictures and descriptions of items picked out by seven local and national charities, ranging in price from $5 to $150. Patrons punch in the number associated with the item they want to donate, swipe their credit card or scan their phone to pay (cash is not accepted), and the card symbolically drops down into the lower compartment.

The tax-deductible donations are then sent to the charities, with the church covering all the operating costs of the machine — though donors can opt to pay their own credit card processing fees.

“Our main goal was and is to simply shine a light on other people that are doing good in the community, and send funds in their direction,” said Jared Chrislip, the communications director for the Boston Coordinating Council of the church.

This year, the area nonprofits featured in the CambridgeSide machines are the Transformational Prison Project, which oversees restorative justice programs for people affected by the criminal justice system; the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, which provides medical and other care to homeless people; Catholic Charities Boston, which offers workforce development, food pantries, after school programs, and more to those in need; and the International Institute of New England, which helps refugees and immigrants with case management and other services.

The national charities are UNICEF, CARE, and WaterAid.

“Here’s the widest spectrum of giving opportunities that we could squeeze into one machine,” Chrislip said. “What we’re trying to do is cover as much territory as possible for where people’s impulse to help might come from.”

The machines, said Melissa LaVita, CambridgeSide’s regional marketing director, dovetail with the mall’s other holiday-specific campaigns, including donation drives for Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

“[People] can make a day of it — get a little bit of shopping done, grab a bite, and give back,” said LaVita, adding that the mall is already considering bringing the machines back in future years. “It’s sort of a full experience.”

The machines, which were officially unveiled on Dec. 2 and will be open to donations through Jan. 1, see the heaviest foot traffic on the weekends, according to Chrislip. Globally, the machines have raised more than $22 million since they were rolled out in 2017, according to the church, and can be found in 61 locales across the world this year.

Especially in the oft-cash-strapped world of nonprofits, these donations represent life-changing funds, said Bobby Iacoviello, Jr., director of community outreach for the Transformational Prison Project.

The organization recently found out that it did not receive a grant it had hoped would sustain its digital literacy courses, and it has very little funding to continue offering mental health services, said Iacoviello. The hope, he said, is that the funds from the machines will help buoy these programs once more.

But even the organization’s lowest-cost item in the machine — a $25 T-shirt printed with the words, “Hurt People Hurt People, Healed People Heal People,” which are given to incarcerated youths, among others — can make a difference, Iacoviello said.

“Something small like a shirt can really empower somebody or make somebody’s day, especially when you’re in a place like that,” said Iacoviello, who is also formerly incarcerated.

Indeed, it’s the small things that add up, said Linda O’Connor, director of development for the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, which serves individuals both in clinics and on the streets.

The items that the BHCHP chose for the machine, such as $5 diapers (one of the most popular items in the machine to date) and $10 underwear, are “things that we’re not always able to spend money on,” O’Connor said.

“It puts a face on homelessness,” she added. “How do you get diapers? How do you get dental care? How do you get underwear?”

That’s the driving force behind the machines, said Chrislip — to show “what it looks like when community comes together in a common effort to help those in need.” And while the machines themselves are affiliated with the Mormon church, Chrislip said he hopes that the spirit of the campaign transcends denominations.

“I think that it is a story of the setting aside of labels or categories,” he said. “If we really believe in just helping each other, let’s come up with innovative and interesting ways to do it — and make it fun.”

