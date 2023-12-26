Holiday spending increased, defying fears of a decline

Spending increased across many categories, with restaurants experiencing one of the largest jumps, 7.8 percent. Apparel increased 2.4 percent and groceries had gains.

Retail sales increased 3.1 percent from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data Mastercard released Tuesday. The credit card company’s numbers are not adjusted for inflation.

Despite lingering inflation, Americans increased their spending this holiday season, early data show. That comes as a big relief for retailers that had spent much of the year fearing the economy would soon weaken and consumer spending would fall.

The holiday sales figures, driven by a healthy labor market and wage gains, suggest that the economy remains strong. The Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in high inflation by raising interest rates over the past few years has slowed the economy, but many economists believe a so-called soft landing is within reach.

“What we’re seeing during this holiday season is very consistent with how we’re thinking about the economy, which is that it’s an economy that is still very much expanding,” said Michelle Meyer, Mastercard’s chief economist.

Solid job growth is allowing people to spend more. And even though consumer prices have risen a lot in the past two years, wages have grown faster on the whole.

“We’re now entering the period, and we’re seeing it to some extent during the holiday season, where consumers have built up real purchasing power,” Meyer said.

Still, spending in categories like electronics and jewelry declined this season. And the rate of growth in spending has moderated from the past couple of years. In 2022, retail sales during the holiday season increased 5.4 percent, according to the National Retail Federation. In 2021, they rose 12.7 percent, the largest percentage increase in at least 20 years. Online sales growth has also slowed in 2023, increasing 6.3 percent compared with 10.6 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Mastercard.

While the economy is strong overall, Americans are being more mindful of how they’re spending, and that discretion shaped the shopping season.

Some retailers had expressed concerns in recent months that shoppers appeared glum and fearful about the economy. Walmart and Target noted that shoppers seemed to be waiting for sales before buying, a change from recent years when they spent more freely.

“The caution that they’ve taken on their spend and where they’re spending has been really noticeable in the second half of the year, where a lot of customers have been affected, especially lower-income and middle-income” people, said Jessica Ramírez, a retail research analyst at Jane Hali & Associates.

In a return to some of the trends that prevailed before the pandemic, many retailers and brands offered promotions. Discounts were in the 30 percent to 50 percent range, Ramírez said. But the discounts were more targeted this year than last because fewer companies were saddled with gluts of inventory.

The categories that have faced falling sales this year — like electronics, home furnishings and toys — saw some of the biggest discounts leading up to Christmas. Those goods had enjoyed booming sales during the pandemic.

Alexan Weir, a 30-year-old mother in Orlando, Florida, said she was pleased to find deals on toys when she bought Christmas gifts for her daughters this month. Among the items she bought at Target were the Asha doll, based on the main character from the Disney movie “Wish”; an Elsa doll from “Frozen”; and a Minnie Mouse kitchen set. With discounts, the items together cost about half as much as their total list prices of $200.

“As a parent you’re just trying to make your kids happy. You’re not trying to break the bank,” Weir said. “I spent a little bit more this year, but at least with the few sales that I received, I can say I was not heartbroken about how much I was spending.”

Barbie dolls are displayed for sale ahead of Black Friday at a Walmart Supercenter on Nov. 14 in Burbank, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty

Barbie — whose banner year was fueled by the blockbuster movie — sold particularly well in a year when there wasn’t a breakout toy. The doll and her many accouterments have been selling well at Mary Arnold Toys, a family-owned store on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in New York. And overall sales at the shop have been steady, said Ezra Ishayik, who has run the store for 40 years.

“It looks like it is about even with last year — not better, not worse,” Ishayik said. “The economy looks good to me. It’s decent, it’s OK, people are buying. We are on the high end of the industry so we don’t see any downtrend at all.”

But the past few months have been more challenging for Modi Toys.

Modi, an online retailer, sells plush toys and books based on Hindu culture and usually sees two sales bumps in the fourth quarter — one in the lead up to Diwali and another around Christmas.

Normally the company brings in more than $100,000 in sales in the month before Diwali, which fell on Nov. 12, but this year sales dropped into the five-figure range. That was partly because the retailer launched a product too early and then had to offer hefty discounts to spur sales — something retailers try to avoid with new merchandise.

“That’s when we knew that we really were going to have a challenging holiday season,” said Avani Modi Sarkar, a founder of the company.

As she wraps up the year and looks toward 2024, Sarkar is testing new digital marketing strategies, including sending personalized email newsletters to customers and closely monitoring discounts.

“We’re just trying to close the gap for us and not end the year with as big of a gap as we would have,” she said. “I know what we’re capable of, and I’m trying to not only get to that level again, but surpass it.”

One clear sign that shoppers are being more careful about how much they spend comes from discount retailers. In November, Burlington, an off-price retailer, and the parent company of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx said they saw comparable store sales increase 6 percent.

Online retailer ThriftBooks said its sales were also up this holiday season, by more than 20 percent in November and more than 24 percent this month compared with a year ago, according to Ken Goldstein, the company’s CEO.

“This was unprecedented,” Goldstein said. “This is beyond belief in terms of the volume that we’re doing. Because we’re a value product, I think a lot of people are putting their dollars to work.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.