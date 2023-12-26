SEC payouts to whistle-blowers plummet despite record surge in tips

Interviews with attorneys who participate in the program and a review of SEC decisions — along with court cases challenging some of those decisions — portray a program straining under the weight of its success. The lure of huge payouts, such as the $279 million that went to one tipster last year, with no growth in the program’s staffing or budget, may be taxing the SEC’s ability to keep up with the intent of the legislation authorizing it, attorneys say.

The agency received more than 18,000 tips in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, a 50 percent jump from the previous year, according to the SEC whistle-blower program’s annual report to Congress. But only 68 tipsters got any money, compared with more than 100 in each of the previous two years.

The number of whistle-blowers receiving awards from the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped sharply in fiscal year 2023, even as more tips poured in than ever before, and a single informant received the largest payout in agency history.

‘’They need more resources. The SEC is very good at evaluating whistle-blower disclosures and prioritizing action, but surely when you have 18,000 tips, there’s a real risk that serious harm to investors will be missed,’’ Washington attorney Jason Zuckerman of Zuckerman Law said.

Written into the Dodd-Frank financial reform law of 2010, the whistle-blower law was created to make sure tips about financial wrongdoing aren’t ignored, as they were before Bernie Madoff’s $64.8 billion Ponzi scheme unraveled.

At its core, the SEC says its whistle-blower program is about money, both the amount recovered on behalf of defrauded investors and the amount awarded to those who helped to expose fraud. Since its 2010 inception, the program has recovered more than $6 billion and paid out nearly $2 billion to informants.

Last year it awarded nearly $600 million, although more than half came in just two awards. One was the $279 million to the tipster credited with uncovering a $1 billion fraud at Swedish telecom LM Ericsson. Another $104 million was shared by ‘’seven whistleblowers, including foreign nationals … for reporting misconduct at an entity’s subsidiaries in three jurisdictions,’’ the agency said in its annual report.

‘’This is the most successful anti-corruption program ever established, and when the rules were developed in 2010-11, the way the program has grown was not anticipated,’’ said whistle-blower attorney Stephen Kohn of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto LLP. ‘’So, there are numerous holes that need to be addressed by Congress and the agency’s own rule-making.’’

Among them, Kohn said, are delays that can keep whistle-blowers waiting years to be paid even after the SEC sanctions a company, the difficulty whistle-blowers face when appealing an SEC decision, and the lack of information tipsters receive while their claims are processed.

As the program expands, the amount of information the SEC shares with the public keeps shrinking. The agency told Bloomberg Law it doesn’t track how many analysts who are not company insiders, such as short-sellers, received awards or how many awards went to claimants representing themselves. It also won’t release the number of attorneys working in the whistle-blower office. All of that information has been included in previous annual reports.

‘’OWB includes in the annual report the statistics that we believe are the most useful metrics for understanding trends in the Whistleblower Program,’’ the agency said in response to written questions from Bloomberg Law. ‘’We have modified which statistics we have included over time, and we anticipate revisiting which statistics to include in the future based on public feedback to our annual report.’’

The SEC also took the unprecedented step this year of not contesting a motion to seal an appeals court ruling critical of an SEC decision to award $14 million to Carson Block, chief executive of short-seller Muddy Waters Capital LLC. SEC staff found Block didn’t qualify as a whistle-blower under the agency’s criteria. And it denied a FOIA request from Bloomberg Law to identify the attorney who represented a client who was awarded $20 million, even after the agency found that ‘’much of the information Claimant provided was already known to the Enforcement staff, and the new, helpful information Claimant provided was fairly limited.’’

A 2022 Bloomberg Law investigation found the SEC’s emphasis on secrecy went far beyond its legal mandate to protect whistle-blowers’ identities, it often ignored its own rules when making decisions, and law firms employing three former SEC officials had been awarded more than $420 million on behalf of clients.

The SEC follows a two-step process when handling whistle-blower tips. First, they are vetted by the enforcement division. If an action is successful, whistle-blowers then submit paperwork to the Office of the Whistleblower, which determines whether they should be paid for their efforts, and how much. By law, claimants are entitled to between 10 percent and 30 percent of any money recovered.

The process can take several years, and whistle-blower attorneys have urged Congress to allocate more money to speed it up.

For now, Kohn and Zuckerman each said other measures are needed. First, Congress needs to make sure whistle-blowers who expose large corporate fraud are rewarded if the company at the heart of the scandal goes bankrupt.