At Charlestown’s Good Company, cocktail innovator Seth Freidus talks cilantro, swingers, dive bars, and chicken wings

Seth Freidus, 35, just opened Good Company at the new 100 Hood Park complex in Charlestown, right in time for holiday gatherings with old high school pals, long-lost roommates, and visiting college friends. It’s the first solo enterprise for the longtime bartender at Eastern Standard and Alden + Harlow. Freidus is known for herbaceous drinks fueled by produce: fermented blackberries, curry roasted carrots, acorn squash. Since he’s now carving ice and making tinctures behind a quartz bar, you’d never suspect that he got his start as a chatty dishwasher at Bertucci’s.

I’ve definitely been doing this a while longer than I’d like to admit. I started working in restaurants, getting paid under the table at 13, in a pizza shop. I grew up in Bolton, and this was in Lancaster — a small town in central Mass, in the middle somewhere.

At 16, I ended up being a line cook at a corporate chain. Then I moved to the front of house because I was always getting yelled at for talking to people. When I turned 18, that was my first bartender job, at Bertucci’s. I was a 17-year-old host there, and then, as soon as I did my bartending course, they let me bartend. I really fell in love with being able to be creative. I’ve always loved cooking. Bartending, to me, was kind of like cooking, but also being able to talk to people.

Fast-forward to college in Boston. While I was at Suffolk, I got my first Boston job at Legal Sea Foods at Park Plaza. They had a massive wine cellar. My head kind of exploded. I was like: ‘Wow, there’s so much more to this. I can learn about 300,000 bottles of wine, I can learn about all these different types of food, where it comes from, and how it’s treated.’ And I really started to gain passion there.

I stepped down from bartending at Legal Sea Foods to barback at Eastern Standard and then eventually became an apprentice and then a bartender at Eastern Standard for almost four years.

What goes into being an apprentice at Eastern Standard? I’m picturing an 18th-century blacksmith.

Honestly, it wasn’t a role until I started working there. It was basically in between barback and bartender. You’re bar-backing, but you can also jump in and help make drinks. It’s a good way to be working but also learning instead of being fully thrown into something you’re not ready for.

Tell me about the new spot.

At Alden + Harlow, that’s kind of where I found my own flavor. Farm-to-glass became something I was really into; finding local ingredients that the chefs are using but being able to manipulate them into cocktails. And I really got into that — different processes, different ways to make cocktails more elevated but also kind of like rustic and delicious.

At Good Company, it’s that farm-to-glass approach, with elevated and modern techniques.

What does that mean for the average civilian drinker?

We’re definitely Boston’s only sustainable cocktail bar, where we have zero single-use in our front-of-house operation. We have stainless steel straws and custom ceramic coasters that are functional and absorbent, but they’re also just washable. We don’t have cardboard or paper, and we don’t have paper napkins, anything. Everything we do buy — booze bottles, beer bottles, wine bottles — all get recycled. If we’re making a new cocktail with blood orange soda, we’re straining out the pulp, we’re saving the pulp, making a syrup, or turning it into a candy garnish so everything gets used.

You always hear that it’s impossible to get a liquor license. It’s so expensive. How did you pull it off?

I’ve got to be honest: It’s not easy. I’d been looking for space since 2018. I had a lease signed in 2019, and then people started getting sick in 2020. So we terminated that lease with COVID and everything; in the COVID years, I was figuring out what was going to happen, and then back at it. My business partner found a space here in Charlestown. We were really hoping to be one of those ZIP codes, being a new development, that no one even knows about over here. We were hoping we could get a restricted liquor license from the city, but that didn’t happen. We ended up having to pay over half a million dollars for one.

Where do you get that? Is it an investor? Did you sell people on your idea?

It has to be investors, for me at least. I think bartenders kind of have the benefit of always being guest-facing, so you never know who you’re talking to. I’ve met a lot of people over the bar that way. Other mentors who own restaurants in the city have been very helpful to me and allies in this whole process. And then my partner [Brian Lesser] is a silent partner behind a ton of restaurants in Boston. He reached out to me with this space, and I was like: ‘Yes, please. Let’s do it.’

Why Charlestown?

My family and I live in Hamilton, which is near Beverly. It’s like 35 minutes north of Charlestown. We’ve had a ton of friends who live in Charlestown and or have moved up north. I just see Charlestown as the next booming area, if you will.

I really love what the landlord is doing here. He is truly investing in building this development up the right way. Every retailer here has its own thing, and they all kind of complement each other. And I like Charlestown. It’s easy for me to get home, as opposed to going through Boston. And I think there’s potential here in the next five to 10 years for sure.

Let’s talk about Boston’s food and drink scene. What do you like about it? And what do you hate about it? This is where ‘getting salty’ comes in.

I think we’re lucky that we have a lot of younger talent here. Now, that kind of went away cyclically in COVID. And now I’m seeing a lot of new, young talent coming up with passion and really wanting to dig in like you saw 15 years ago in this industry. It makes me really happy to see people who are hungry to learn and grow with our city, and with the food and beverage industry in our city. Because a lot of people who are really talented tend to move to other bigger, let’s say acknowledged, cities for food and beverage. But I think there’s a new contingency willing to build a name for Boston here, which is exciting.

What are the challenges?

Clients dictate what the need for businesses are, right? So that being said, you know, we can only grow so much in Boston. Boston’s a small city. The things that I think people that live here love, including myself, is that you can walk around Boston, and you’ll run into three people you know, on three different blocks. It is a very small city.

I don’t think we’ll ever really be a Michelin star city. I don’t think we need to have a bunch of really fine dining, $1,200-per-person tasting menu menus here. I don’t think that’s what people in Boston want. I think what we need to do is just to have more, better food and beverage operations that keep that Boston-casual feel. People in Boston like to have really great food and beverage and products and services, but we like to have more of a casual atmosphere. And I’m happy with that.

Tell me about the food at your bar.

Most of the cocktail bars I’ve run are within larger restaurants. So I personally believe food and beverage goes hand in hand. I would never want to run a bar without food, even if it were a dive bar. I’ve always loved food. It’s what got me into the industry. I still cook probably four nights a week at home. I keep my cocktails at work. That’s my work.

Our menu is meant to be snacky, fun, get-your-hands-in-there bar food that’s very simple in nature, but full of flavor and pairs really well with our beverage program.

What are your favorite things on the menu?

A couple of the items are basically little snacky dishes I’ve made at home that our chefs took and made way better. One of the favorites so far is a crispy maitake mushroom dish with togarashi hollandaise. It’s super flavorful, really great texturally all around — just a fun, simple snack. Steak tartare has always been something that’s a favorite of mine. I really like ours because it’s rustic hand-cut tartare with a bright salsa verde. Our burger has been gaining a lot of popularity with the late-night industry [crowd] who comes in here and wants a shot and a beer and a burger. So we’re happy to offer a good burger with Savenor’s meat. Something super light that I really like are lettuce cups with salt-roasted and pickled beets and Pink Lady apples with a walnut pesto.

What’s your biggest pet peeve as a drinks maven? What do you hate when people order?

I would say that my only real pet peeve is when someone says they like everything, and they can’t give you really any specifics to work with. Every individual’s palate is so different. If someone just really can’t give me any sort of ‘I like this spirit, I like this flavor, I don’t like this,’ then it’s really hard to curate something that they’re truly going to enjoy. As long as everyone ends up happy with what they get, that’s all that matters to me.

Let’s talk a little bit about awesome things that people order. What’s your favorite drink to make?

It has been and always will be a good Old Fashioned. There’s something about the process; there’s something about how simple it is; something about how long it’s been around and the history of it. And then the fact that it’s still one of our most popular off-menu cocktails, and people continuously say it’s the best Old Fashioned they’ve had, genuinely makes me happy, because I feel like, if you can’t do the classics well, then you shouldn’t be focusing on more elevated house cocktails.

The Fruit and Fat cocktail at Good Company, with gin, duck fat, and cranberry, among other things. Elissa Garza

What are some of the weirdest things that you’ve overheard at the bar? You were saying you love to talk to people. Any memorable moments?

I’m trying to think of something somewhat PG. Just the other night, there were two couples at the bar that ended up talking, and then I overheard them mention that they were swingers. The four of them left together, and they were also very different ages.

What are some of your favorite Boston bars besides your own? Where do you like to hang out?

Oh, geez. I still love Off-Suit; I love what the guys are doing over there. I live on the North Shore, so my go-to is definitely the Baldwin Bar up in Woburn.

Any favorite dives?

I always like Biddy Early’s, being a Suffolk graduate. I definitely like what they did with the old Red Hat space. It’s now Teddy’s, and that’s kind of a fun little late-night spot where there aren’t many anymore. And then a Kenmore classic that’s not a dive bar but that I love and always have is Cornwall’s.

What’s your best hangover remedy?

My best hangover remedy is Pedialyte and then probably an ice-cold lager just to get you going.

Anything you’ll never drink?

The unfortunate thing is, I can’t stand the taste of fresh cilantro. Tastes like soap to me. I say unfortunately because most of my favorite cuisines have cilantro: Thai, Vietnamese, Mexican. You know, there’s a lot of great food. So if there’s ever a cocktail with fresh cilantro in it, I’ll always want to try it, but I never will.

What are your favorite restaurants?

Again, Baldwin’s a big one. I love their food. Sarma definitely is probably my favorite restaurant in the city. Giulia is another one that I love. And I’ve always been a huge fan of Coppa, Toro, and Uni, too. And CK Pearl and the Rusty Can for barbecue are definitely the best restaurants on the North Shore, for sure.

Biggest food vice? What do you snack on?

Oh my God. Chicken wings. I’m a sucker if I get out of work early and if there’s any kind of divey place with 50-cent wings. I’ll find that place and hope that no one’s watching me.

Interview was edited and condensed.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.