Cookie fans have a new destination: Chip City

A variety of cookie flavors from Chip City Cookies. Mohamed Sadek

Cookie love is universal. A good cookie is pure comfort and joy any time of day. When you’re short on time to bake your own, there are plenty of bakeries around that offer irresistible cookies and also shops devoted just to the confection, like Top Shelf, Cookie Time Bakery, Maca for delicate macarons, Insomnia Cookies, and Levain, New York’s famed cookie chain. Now, another New York chain, Chip City Cookies, recently opened in Watertown at Arsenal Yards, with the slogan “Have a gooey day.” These are undeniably big and chewy, with some slightly unbaked in the center, measuring about 4 inches across and weighing nearly 6 ounces each. With chips or sprinkles or a creamy filling oozing from its thick centers, they’re deliciously messy to eat. Because the cookies come straight from the oven and are served warm, the store smells incredible. Over 40 flavors rotate, some zany, others seasonal, but classics stick around, such as chocolate chip and triple chocolate, confetti, oatmeal apple pie, and s’mores with marshmallow tops. One cookie might satisfy two people. Friends Peter Phillips and Teddy Gilas began the business in Queens as a hobby. Now that Danny Meyer, the man behind Shake Shack, is backing the company, more than two dozen locations have popped up in six states, with more on the way in Greater Boston. Stop by for a cookie, and you might walk away with an assortment. $4.75 for one. 104 Bond Square, Arsenal Yards, Watertown, 339-205-3313, chipcitycookies.com.