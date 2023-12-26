Now it’s time to treat yourself to something. Start at The Cork & Board.

Some of the goods available at The Cork & Board. Lisa Zwirn

Sometimes a store has such an inviting selection of specialty foods, wines, and other items that you cannot fail to find something to purchase for yourself or as a gift. The Cork & Board in Newton Centre is that kind of store. Opened a little over a year ago by former lawyer and avid food and beverage curator Ryan Gott, the shop offers much to choose from for dining, entertaining, and gift-giving. “I wanted to open a store for everyone, including people who didn’t want wine and beer,” says Gott. That being said, Gott has assembled a generous assortment of wines, primarily from Italy, Spain, France, and America, including kosher wines, and New England craft beers. He hosts wine (and beer) tastings most Friday and Saturday evenings, from 5 to 7 p.m., paired with nibbles of charcuterie-style foods and snacks. Occasionally, he teams up with local restaurants, such as Newton’s Jinny’s Pizzeria, Sushico, and da LaPosta, to serve samples of their foods. His goal is to create “a little bit of escapism,” a place for people to relax after a busy week. A refrigerated case at the front of the store is stocked with at least four dozen cheeses and cured meats. Most of the specialty foods are from New England producers. Customer favorites include Vermont’s Runamok maple syrups (including its Sparkle Syrup, which, yes, it does); Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters coffee beans from Cape Cod; Q’s Nuts from Somerville; Rhode Island’s Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti and Ocean State Pepper Co. spice blends; Raye’s Mustard from Maine; and Loon Chocolate, including the Manchester, N.H., company’s The Ghost & The Sea bar with a hint of ghost pepper. In addition to wine, beer, and food, you’ll find beautiful wood boards and other serving pieces, wine and cocktail glasses, candles, coasters, napkins, and much, much more. The Cork & Board is at 1207 Centre St., Newton Centre, 413-272-6796, www.thecorkandboard.com