Recipe: Toast the New Year with these cheesy, crispy red pesto pinwheels, your new favorite snack

Makes 24

These cheesy, crispy little spirals, somewhere between pizza and cheese straws, are made with all-butter puff pastry, which is essential for the best taste and crunch. Red pesto that forms the filling is loosely based on a Sicilian-style pesto, ideal for a time year when fresh basil is no longer coming up in backyard gardens. The red comes from sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, and roasted red pepper from a jar, blended with almonds or pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, and lemon juice. Spread pesto and Parmesan on puff pastry sheets (thaw in the fridge overnight if you bought them frozen), roll them into cylinders, and freeze briefly to make them easy to slice. Cut the logs to show off their pinwheel shapes and bake until golden. You can bake them early in the day and reheat in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes. Toast the New Year with what might become your favorite new snack.

PESTO

2 cloves garlic, sliced ½ cup slivered almonds or pine nuts 1 jar (8 ounces) sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil 1 large roasted red pepper from a jar, cut into thick slices 10 cherry tomatoes, halved ¼ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano 1 tablespoon lemon juice Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a food processor, pulse the garlic until finely chopped. Add the almonds or pine nuts and pulse until chopped but not finely ground.

2. Remove the tomatoes from the jar with a fork. Add them to food processor. Do not discard the oil in the jar. Add the roasted pepper and cherry tomatoes. Pulse again until the mixture forms a coarse puree. The pesto should have some texture.

3. Transfer the pesto to a bowl. Stir in the cheese and lemon juice. Little by little, stir the oil from the sun-dried tomatoes into the pesto until the mixture has a spreadable consistency. Add a pinch each of salt and black pepper.

PASTRY

Flour (for rolling) 2 sheets all-butter puff pastry (about 1 pound), defrosted in the fridge overnight if frozen 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water 2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Have on hand a small baking sheet that will fit in your freezer; line it with parchment.

2. On a lightly floured work surface, unfold 1 pastry sheet. Roll it into a 12-inch square (if it is not that size already). With a pizza cutter or long sharp knife, cut the sheet in half to make 2 rectangles that are each 12-inches long and 6-inches wide.

3. Position a rectangle on the work surface so it sits vertically. Spread about 4 tablespoons of pesto on the rectangle, leaving a 1-inch border on the short side farthest from you. Cover the pesto with 1/2 cup of the Parmesan. Pat the cheese with your hands to press it into the dough. Brush the uncovered end with the egg mixture.

4. Starting at the end closest to you, the end covered with cheese, tightly roll the strip to form a cylinder that is 6-inches long. Press the end of the dough to seal it. Place it on a small baking sheet seam side down. Repeat with the remaining rectangles. Place all 4 cylinders on the baking sheet. Freeze for 15 minutes.

5. Cut each cylinder into 6 even pieces and place them on the large baking sheets, cut sides up, at least 1 1/2-inches apart. (Bake in stages if they don't all fit on 2 baking sheets.) Place a piece of parchment on top of each roll and use the palm of your hand to flatten it slightly.