Recipe: Turn classic Greek spanakopita, baked in muffin tins, into beautiful little hors d’oeuvre pies

The classic Greek spanakopita, with a spinach and feta filling encased in flaky phyllo dough, is a crowd pleaser, especially shaped into these individual hors d'oeuvre pies. You can make the filling ahead and refrigerate it until needed. Nothing in the technique is particularly difficult, but you're working with phyllo dough, which can be tricky. Here are a few tips: If your phyllo package comes from the freezer section, thaw it in the refrigerator about 12 hours before you intend to make the appetizers. You will probably need only half of a 1-pound package. (If you want to use all the dough, double the filling here to make 32 pies.) When working with the dough, keep the extra sheets covered with a towel so they don't dry out. Gently place one sheet on the work surface; they're paper thin and seem to tear if you do nothing more than breathe on them, so use caution. Don't worry about the tears because you'll make many layers of phyllo sheets. Generously butter the layers and cut them into pieces to form the base of the pies. When you ease the dough into the muffins tins, let the top edges poke up willy nilly. If you have a 2-ounce (1/4 cup) muffin scoop, filling the cups will be a breeze. Otherwise, use a spoon to make the filling level with the tops of the cups. To make the tops, layer and butter more phyllo sheets, cut them, and with your hand, gently crumple the squares so they mostly fit into the muffin cups. The uneven tops will crisp nicely in the oven and the pies will look beautiful. Serve them warm. Cheers to the New Year, with a resolution to eat more green vegetables, even if they are smothered in butter.

Makes 16 individual pies

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 onion, chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen spinach, thawed, squeezed to remove all excess water, and drained 8 ounces feta, crumbled (2 cups) 2 teaspoons dried dill 2 eggs, lightly beaten 16 sheets phyllo dough (about half of a 1-pound package), thawed, unrolled, and at room temperature, under a towel 10 tablespoons butter, melted

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand 2 standard muffin pans.

2. In a small skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until the onion softens. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

3. In a bowl, mix the spinach with the onion, feta, dill, eggs, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. Lay 1 sheet of phyllo on a work surface. Keep the remaining phyllo covered with a towel while working. Brush the phyllo with melted butter, add 1 more sheet, and brush with more butter. Continue until you have 5 layers of phyllo. With a sharp knife, cut the phyllo in half from left to right. Then make 3 cuts from top to bottom for a total of 8 pieces. Brush the muffin cups lightly with butter. Press the buttered phyllo into 8 of the cups. Repeat with 5 more sheets of phyllo; press those into the second muffin pan.

5. Fill each muffin cup with spinach filling.

6. Lay 1 sheet of phyllo on the work surface. Butter it. Continue layering and buttering until there are 3 layers of phyllo. Cut them the same way as before into 8 pieces (1 horizontal cut, 3 perpendicular cuts). Turn each piece over and butter the undersides. Pick up a piece and crumple it in your hand. Set it on the spinach, pressing lightly so it adheres to the filling. Continue with the remaining pieces. Repeat the layering with 3 more sheets, cut them, crumble them, and top the remaining 8 muffin cups.