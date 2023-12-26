Recipe: Welcome the New Year with hot, cheesy, delicious, mini croque monsieur and a glass of bubbly

3. Heat the skillets for 2 minutes or until they are hot. Add the sandwiches to the pans (you should be able to fit 2 in each pan). Cover with another pot or a bacon press. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the undersides are golden brown. With a wide metal spatula, turn the sandwiches. Return the weight to the sandwiches. Continue cooking about 2 minutes, or until the undersides are golden and the cheese is melting at the edges of the bread.

2. Butter both sides of all the bread. Set 4 slices of bread on a cutting board, buttered sides down. Add enough cheese to cover them. Add 2 slices of ham to each one, covering the cheese. Add another layer of cheese. Close the sandwiches with the remaining 4 slices, buttered sides outside.

Croque monsieur ("mister crunch") is a very popular French ham-and-cheese sandwich, served at most cafes, that has few ingredients, so they all have to be top quality. I like to use sliced sourdough toasting bread, Gruyere or Emmenthal or Comte cheese, and sliced ham such as Black Forest. Many cooks will tell you that after you layer these ingredients for a croque monsieur, you have to make a bechamel sauce to spread on the bread, then brown the sandwiches under a broiler. Old-fashioned cooks don't use bechamel, which is my preference for a super crunchy sandwich. To make four sandwiches, spread both sides of the bread slices with soft butter, add the layers, and cook the sandwiches buttered sides down in two skillets with a heavy pan on top. You're cooking them, turning once, until both sides brown and you can see melted cheese at the edges (you can also make all cheese without ham). Think of these as grilled cheese with more heft and crunchier results. The important part is the way you layer the filling: cheese on the bottom piece of bread, then ham, then more cheese, then the other piece of bread. When you lift them out of the skillet, cut them into pieces, and serve them right away. It's a substantial nibble and delicious with a glass of bubbly to usher in the New Year.

Serves 8

8 slices sourdough sandwich bread or another firm white sliced bread ¾ pound Gruyere, Emmenthal, or Comte cheese, thinly sliced ½ pound thinly sliced ham About 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

1. Have on hand 2 large skillets. Cast-iron works well, but so does heavy-based nonstick.

