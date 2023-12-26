The 1980s dream team that made WBZ news must-see TV in New England

There was Jack Williams, the blond, square-jawed co-anchor with the stentorian voice and sly humor. Alongside him, Liz Walker brightened the set with her warmth and hearty laugh. Sports director Bob Lobel had a knack for a memorable catchphrase (“Why can’t we get players like that?”) and making his colleagues laugh.

From 1981 to 1998, local station WBZ-TV (Channel 4) beamed this news team into homes across New England. It was a golden era for local news, when you could count on getting the city, region, and world brought to you by these five journalists who, for many, came to feel like family. None was originally from Massachusetts, but they became beloved citizens for life.

They were Jack, Liz, Bob, Bruce, and Joyce, because of course you knew them by their first names.

Advertisement

Meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler helped pioneer not just forecasting the weather, but teaching audiences about how weather happens in the first place. And arts reporter and critic Joyce Kulhawik brought reports from the red carpet and candid reviews from the city’s theaters and concert halls.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

The team became synonymous with WBZ, which is marking its 75th anniversary and itself has been an institution since hitting the air as New England’s first television station. Their saga — told in their words and those of their colleagues — stretches back further than the first day they all sat on set together, to perhaps the biggest local weather story of the late 20th century.

During the dangerous Blizzard of ‘78, as blinding winds roared outside, viewers stayed glued to the news. And if your television was tuned to WBZ, Jack and Bruce were holding down the studio.

Barbara Schwoegler (widow of Bruce Schwoegler, WBZ meteorologist 1968-2001): Bruce left on a Monday morning and brought enough clothes for himself, so that he’d have changes, because he knew that something was going to happen.

Advertisement

Jack Williams (WBZ news anchor, 1975-2015): [With others unable to get to the station], it was basically me and Bruce, who were on all those hours. I slept in my office starting from Tuesday, and I think I finally got home Friday for a brief shower. It was after that, that I always had an emergency bag in my office. But the ratings numbers were unbelievable. Governor Dukakis came into the station wearing the worst sweater — it eventually became famous. Bruce was very good. He was a force of nature, this crazy German who had played football for Wisconsin.

Barry Burbank (WBZ meteorologist, 1978-2020): I remember the first time [Bruce] came on the air on WBZ. This was back in 1968, and I was watching from Maine. I thought, Who’s this guy? He had a stage presence right from the get-go.

Williams: It was one of those lucky things [how I got into broadcasting]. My neighbor Mike Adams [growing up in Idaho] built a radio station in his house, and he helped me build one: I called mine KJAK. At age 15, Mike and I went to a station that was having trouble and couldn’t afford to hire anybody, so we agreed to work for free. At that time, my voice changed from squeaking to what it is now. I came to Las Vegas to be a news director and anchor, and [in 1975] the general manager of WBZ came out and said, “We want to hire you, and we’re going to stay until you sign.”

Advertisement

Bruce Schwoegler during the Blizzard of 1978. WBZ

Around the same time, two more future members of the fabled five had joined WBZ. An Ohio native, Bob Lobel had worked at radio stations in Burlington, Vermont, and Manchester, New Hampshire, while Joyce Kulhawik taught English at Brookline High School.

Bob Lobel (WBZ radio sportscaster 1976-1979, WBZ television sportscaster 1979-2008): I’ll never forget the first day I walked into WBZ Radio — it was scary, it was Boston. It felt like I was doing Burlington High School football against Winooski High one week, and the next week I’m doing Celtics-Pistons in Detroit. I was delirious.

Joyce Kulhawik (WBZ Evening Magazine 1978-1981; arts and entertainment reporter and critic, 1981-2008): My idea of a big city was always New York or London or something like that. And so I’m 17 years old, and my parents drive me up to Boston [to go to college], and we were in Copley Square, and I’m like, “Oh this is really cute...So where’s the city?” But Boston almost immediately felt like home: It was so old, it was classic, but it also had this certain kind of edge.

Lobel: Jimmy Myers was the weekend sportscaster on WBZ-TV, and he quit on the air, put his microphone down. So they were looking for a replacement. I wasn’t sure I wanted to go from radio to television, where you have to comb your hair, have to dress up. It wasn’t like sitting in front of a microphone, you know, relaxing with your feet up during the show. But then the general manager asked me, “Do you want the effing job or not?”

Advertisement

Kulhawik: My future mother-in-law had a stationery store, and she was preparing wedding invitations for a woman named Nancy Glass who was leaving her job at Evening Magazine. Of course, I call them up, and [later] they said, “Prepare an ‘Instant Weekend’ segment and meet us at the Swan Boats at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.” Ten other women were there, and I got really nervous and forgot everything that I had prepared. I mean it was terrible, and I whipped the mic off, and I started to flee. And the producer jumped out of the truck and came over and said, “Hey come back, come back! I think you’ve got something we’re looking for . . . ”

Liz Walker and Jack Williams at the anchor desk. WBZ

Liz Walker arrived in 1980, 6 feet tall and radiating star power and warmth. Having grown up in the segregated South, she began her career at a Little Rock, Arkansas, television station, where she worked her way up to the news desk. After stints in Denver and San Francisco, she became the first Black woman news anchor in Boston television history. She was greeted by a city still reeling from the school-busing desegregation riots of the 1970s.

Williams: When I came to Boston in early April of 1975, it was going on, the amount of hostility I saw there. There was palpable hatred against the news media.

Advertisement

Lobel: I remember the first day I met Liz. We met in the hall, and we just connected. It was really difficult for her being the first Black woman anchor coming to Boston. It was a big move for her. It was a big move for WBZ. It took a lot of courage on both sides to make that happen.

Liz Walker (WBZ news anchor, 1980-2005): Really, I had no idea. Boston is a tough city anyway, but in 1980 it was a tough city layered with all the racial implications. People were angry, people were traumatized, because they were still reeling from busing. We couldn’t go to Charlestown, they didn’t send us to Southie, because it was too explosive. You go to Roxbury, and they were just pissed at the media in general. There was no safe space.

Burbank: Right from the beginning, it was quite obvious that she had command of that new stage.

Walker: In the 1960s and ‘70s, this was a positive thing that Black people would be sought out to represent the community. When they gave me the job at that TV station [in Little Rock], it was a challenging move, because I felt a little bit like a token, and it’s only in retrospect that I’ve understood the impact. I didn’t know anything about Boston at all. There was really no plan. And I got to work with Bob and Barry, and that was a gift from heaven.

Lobel: I knew how difficult it was for her, and I tried to make her as comfortable as possible. She really ended up being like a sister to me. My job was to make her happy and make her laugh while doing my stupid sports stuff.

Walker: He is a true friend. The thing we had, there was nothing contrived. It wasn’t the kind of anchoring I was used to doing, but you were able to laugh. I guess people call [newscast banter] “happy talk,” and everybody is trying to do it — I don’t know if we coined that activity. It just happened that he was enormously funny and genuine and I appreciated it.

Kulhawik: The bantering began with Bob and Liz then spread across the news desk. I would say it was the key to the chemistry there, where you could not find five more distinct personalities.

Jack Williams, Liz Walker, and Bob Lobel in a Children’s Hospital Telethon promo from 1992. WBZ

These five personalities came together in 1981, when Walker and Lobel moved to weeknights, and Kulhawik joined as the first nightly local arts reporter on TV in the country. Their easy banter kept the news delivery fresh and helped build an audience that would keep them at or near the top of the ratings for years to come. Even future WBZ anchors took note.

David Wade (WBZ news anchor, 2007-present): [Growing up] we always watched Channel 4, WBZ. Bob was that guy with the catchphrases and that unpredictability about him. Liz was super warm and funny. Jack was the straight guy when he was doing the news, but occasionally his crosstalk would make you laugh. Bruce had that real quirky way about him, where he was really into the numbers and being a scientist. Then Joyce, you always felt like she knew the inside of everything that was going on in Boston.

Kulhawik: When you have people who are deeply committed to what they believe, you’ve got some interesting people. And then if they’re relaxed enough on a set, there are going to be sparks. Jack would sometimes listen to what I was saying, and he’d say, “Tell us how you really feel.” So one time [in a film review], I said, “If this were an in-flight movie, I’d still be tempted to walk out.” That got them all laughing.

Lisa Bumbaca-O’Brien (WBZ television director, 1989-present): Bruce would light up the room in his own way. One time he was on the air, and some cold front was coming, and he’s in front of the map saying, “OK folks, this jet stream is really going to come at us, so grab onto your peanuts!” On the air it sounded like something else, and honest to God, the whole control room erupted in laughter.

Joyce Kulhawik was WBZ's arts and entertainment reporter and critic from 1981 to 2008. WBZ

Behind the scenes was hard work — and relentless deadlines. Their preparation came in handy when the broadcast would go sideways or there was an opportunity to make history, like bringing three of Boston’s biggest sports legends into the same room for the first and only time.

Bumbaca-O’Brien: Joyce would go out around suppertime to cover entertainment at night, and she’d fly into the station at 10:30 p.m. or quarter of 11 and slam her package together. She’d be really cutting it close, but she had to wait until the event was over, and she had to write in the van on the way back to the station. Yet she was flawless. She was a one-take wonder.

Schwoegler: Bruce was almost like a fortune teller. He was using the best equipment going back to teletypes. He had to predict what was going to happen, based on the education and knowledge he had, and taking the raw data that was coming in. And I think he probably had about an 85 percent success rate, which is pretty amazing.

Bumbaca-O’Brien: With Jack, the show could be tanking and he would not bat an eye. There were plenty of times where we’d have to get on the air with breaking news with no information, and they’d slap Jack in the chair, they’d give him the nuts and bolts, and he could talk forever. Bob could do that too with sports.

Terry McNamara (WBZ photojournalist, 1990-present): There was a good stretch there in the ‘80s and ‘90s where every player knew Bob Lobel and wanted him to interview them.

Lobel: We originally wanted to make this Bobby Orr/Larry Bird show, with the stars of the Boston Garden. Then a week before the show was scheduled [in December 1992], it all changed, because of John Henry Williams. Ted Williams’ son was hitting on one of our interns. So he came into the office when she was interning, and said, “I hear you have a show coming up with Bobby Orr and Larry Bird? Dad’s going to be in town that weekend. Would you like to have him join you?” And that’s how Ted came in.

Steve Burton (WBZ sportscaster, 1994-present): He and his producer Alan Miller had a rule: Put the best stuff on TV and make it better. And that’s what Lobel could do.

Lobel: Everything gravitated toward Ted Williams. He was like Liz Walker: When Liz walks in, she owns the room. When Ted walked in, he owned the room. Bobby was bashful and shy. Larry? Pretty shy. There was only one person who could have screwed up that show, and you’re looking at him.

Bob Lobel interviews Bobby Orr, Ted Williams, and Larry Bird in December 1992. WBZ

Beyond the set, the WBZ news team engaged with the community, most notably with its “Wednesday’s Child” segment, created by Williams in 1981. Each week, he’d visit with a special-needs child in need of adoption — he estimates that some 1,500 children found a home thanks to the segment, which eventually spread to news stations nationwide. His teammates stepped up to help, part of a mutual support system that also proved important in times of personal challenge.

Williams: “Wednesday’s Child” was a way of saying thanks to the people of New England by helping these vulnerable children. I came in and did that on my own time. I edited it myself and wrote it.

McNamara: We’d shoot on a Monday or Tuesday, and he would always come in the car with me, just the two of us. He’d say, “Make sure you get as many shots as you can of the kid’s face. That’s what I really want to see.” He was trying to promote these kids to get them in their best light.

Williams: What some of these kids went through just brings tears to your eyes and to know that they did well and they have families now. To this day, we still give actively to a number of group homes. We’ve raised probably $15 million.

Walker: Jack would have these ski races in Waterville Valley to raise money for “Wednesday’s Child.” That was a big thing that we all enjoyed.

Lobel: Jack and I did a one-on-one race. Jack was a really good skier. I’m from Ohio, so it doesn’t compute. I crashed into a gate and went down, and he skis by me and goes, “Na-na-na-na-na-nah . . . ”

Williams: Joyce Kulhawik had the record for the slowest run down the course.

Kulhawik: I’m so proud of it — I was so meticulous coming down that slope. I am not a sports person. I’d rather read a book, go to the theater, I like dancing. With “Wednesday’s Child” I tried to be a good sport, because for Jack, I would do anything. We all did anything.

Walker: Life just seemed a lot simpler back in those days. Everybody supported everybody.

Jack Williams and Devin in a “Wednesday’s Child” Segment from 1998. WBZ

Burton: I was at NESN for four years after I graduated from college, and it was time for me to make a move. The other stations offered me more money at the beginning, but Lobel goes, “You gotta come with us, and I’ll tell you why you gotta come with us. We’re family.” And they treated me like family when I walked in the door.

Lisa Hughes (WBZ news anchor, 2000-present): I remember how Jack helped me in a challenging situation. It’s the July after the Boston Marathon bombings, and they test the cannons and I feel the vibration in the ground. Now, in my rational brain, I know this is not an attack, but my heart is racing, I’m starting to tear up. And I tell Jack, “I need your help.” And he’s like, “OK, ready? You love the Fourth of July, you are safe. We are going on TV. Everything is going to be great.” He was in my corner in the best times, and in the most challenging.

Kulhawik: WBZ gave me every bit of time that I could have needed when I had my cancers — I’m actually a three-time survivor. I had ovarian cancer twice. Every single person on the team came to see me in the hospital. And my first day back, everybody gathered in the newsroom before I even walked in the door. I’ll never forget seeing Lobel and Liz and Jack standing there, along with the entire newsroom, just applauding me walking to my desk.

Walker: I felt very connected to that team. When I had my son, I was single, and I needed so much support from that station. That was in 1987, and it was a controversial thing to do — like Murphy Brown, but without the soundtrack. But the team was unbelievably supportive, Joyce and Jack and Bruce and the management. That’s when I realized that this was something more special than I initially thought. Because it’s easy to be special when you’re all winning. If you face negative publicity about a private decision, that’s when the test really comes in. And that’s when I think for me, everything was solidified: These were my friends.

WBZ was so identified with the NBC network they seemed inextricable. In 1984, Lobel even made a cameo on its flagship hit Cheers — “Hey Sam, the TV’s on the blink again!” he famously quipped. The team regularly competed for the top of the ratings with ABC affiliate WCVB-TV (Channel 5), helmed by Chet Curtis and Natalie Jacobson. But the rivalry hit a major speed bump when WBZ’s owner, Westinghouse Broadcasting Company, decided to move its most important stations to CBS. In January 1995, WBZ plunged from being part of the top-rated major broadcast network in America to being tethered to one of the lowest.

Williams: It was a tradition: Get off the news at 11, then watch the first half of Johnny Carson — it was just what New England did.

Lobel: We had Cheers, Hill Street Blues, [The Tonight Show Starring] Johnny Carson. We had it all. And then we went to CBS. It was a challenge; we couldn’t bring the audience back single-handedly.

Kulhawik: We jumped off NBC just when that huge Thursday night lineup was coming up: Friends, ER, Seinfeld. I mean, are you kidding me? We don’t get that lead-in? It was a disaster, and it was the beginning of the ratings plunge.

Walker: I was devastated. I remember having to do some launch of the Space Shuttle, and I had to go down to Cape Canaveral. So right after this change, I was down in Florida with [CBS anchor] Dan Rather, and I was so mad, I think I was actually rude to Dan Rather. But that was the reality, that this is not about your family. This is about business. That was the beginning of the new era that we’re in now.

Bruce Schwoegler and Barry Burbank at the 2018 reunion. WBZ

Management would break up the team that had held together for almost two decades. Schwoegler was moved to weekends in 1998, then Williams and Walker were shifted to new time slots. Walker left the anchor desk in 2005, appearing only on her Sunday public affairs show until 2009 — the same year that budget cuts led to the abrupt layoffs of Lobel and Kulhawik.

Burbank: Well, I guess the old saying is that all good things must come to an end. They were all so good by themselves, but they were even better all together as a team.

Walker: I went to [Harvard] Divinity School in 2000 — that’s when I left the anchor desk. You could read the signs that things were beginning to unravel. I was blessedly not there in 2008 when they just came in one day and said, “You’re out of here.”

Kulhawik: I was flabbergasted. [With the 2008 recession,] everybody was tightening their purse strings. No one knew how deep this was going to go, how long this was going to last.

Lobel: I knew that the contracts for Joyce and [anchor] Scott Wahle and myself were not going to be renewed, so really the breakup was complete. At some point, they figured they had to retool the Fab Five or whatever it was. I can imagine they had a list of people and their salaries and said, “This has got to go...” The industry can give you so much, but this was the harsh end of the business.

Burton: [Staying and succeeding him as sports director] was awkward for me, to be perfectly honest with you. Bob got me to come here, and I had so much fun with him. There are a lot of people in this business who couldn’t wait to become a sports director. I could wait, because I didn’t want the guy in front of me to leave. To this day, I still want to put him on TV.

Wade: I think it was Bob’s next-to-last day, and I did the newscast that night. At the end of sports, he turned to me with a big smile. And he said, “Back to you, D. Wade!” I’d only been there about a year, and I was like, “Holy cow, Bob Lobel just gave me a little nickname!” And then shortly after that, he was gone.

Lobel: I didn’t want to say goodbye [on the air]. I guess it’s just in my nature to try to keep doors open, in a “maybe she’ll take me back” kind of thing.

Kulhawik: You can never forget that this is business. But this is why I always chose to be in Boston, because for me, it was more than business, it was my place. I feel like I’ve met everybody in Boston at least once. I’ll meet people who come up to me and say, “Oh, when you were sick, we prayed for you.” I still get that. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. So you know what? I’ve been damn lucky.

WBZ's news teams past and present pose together in 2018. Front row: Lobel, Walker, Williams, Kulhawik, and Schwoegler. Back row: Steve Burton, Lisa Hughes, David Wade, and Eric Fisher. WBZ

In 2018, WBZ celebrated its 70th anniversary and brought all five from the team back to shoot a reunion segment. Williams had retired in 2015 and returned to Las Vegas; Walker had become a senior pastor at Roxbury Presbyterian Church. Schwoegler cofounded a meteorology technology company in 2002, which he sold 10 years later to officially retire. Lobel and Kulhawik, meanwhile, covered sports and the arts through podcasting and other new media. The reunion brought them together on set for the first time in 20 years.

Bumbaca-O’Brien: It was like being a kid on Christmas Day, especially for those of us who had been there so long.

Sean Barnacoat (WBZ creative services director): The studio was packed with people watching their conversation — longtime employees, but also younger employees that maybe grew up watching them but didn’t know them. If I recall, Bob and Bruce were sitting at the anchor desk first and the others came in one by one. The last anchor to walk into the studio was Liz, and she walked and belted out, “Do you remember me?!” And they burst into laughter and tears.

Hughes: It was like if your favorite band in the world got back together and walked into the building. It was as if they’d just seen each other three days earlier.

Kulhawik: They treated us like the broadcasting gods from Mount Olympus, and people came down from upstairs, from the offices, from the cafeteria, and from the control room. It was wild.

Schwoegler: Bruce was blown away that they invited him to come. I remember he came home and he was just beaming. He had sat down with Barry and [current WBZ chief meteorologist] Eric Fisher, and it’s kind of like you’ve passed the torch along to the next generation, and that made him feel so good.

Walker: That was fun. And you know, I don’t feel disconnected from those guys. I hadn’t seen Joyce in a while, but I talk to Bob and Jack all the time. And I love Lisa Hughes, she and I both ride bikes — she’s a real cyclist, I’m just a novice. I love the new anchors, I love the new team. They’re good people. So we got to see them and laugh with them, too.

Wade: They said, “Hey, get up here for a picture.” And I was like, Wow, they’re including us in this moment. It taught me a lot about who they were, and the exuberance they still had.

Kulhawik: I suggested that they should go to a commercial break with the team that’s currently in place, and then when they came back, it would be us doing the next segment. Not saying anything, but just do it. When we got to the end of our segment, somebody said something about “That’s it.” And I was thinking, Wait, I’m ready to go [back on the air]! That’s how we all felt: Ready to go.

It was the last time they’d all be together at WBZ. Walker, now 72, lives in Florida and is writing a book about how churches can help people with trauma and mental health issues. Schwoegler passed away in 2022 at age 80. Williams is 80 now, as is Lobel, who co-hosts the UnAnchored Boston sports podcast. With the neurological disorder transverse myelitis, he uses a wheelchair to get around, and when he meets friends such as Burton at the golf course, an adaptive cart lifts him up so he can hit the ball. Kulhawik, 71, still emcees galas and reviews shows and films for her website, Joyce’s Choices.

Burbank (who left the station in 2020, after 42 years): I think it was a good model for other stations. People realized how it was working for WBZ, and it was duplicated — or they tried to duplicate it — in a lot of other markets: to be not so rigid. It’s nice to have the whole team together at the end of the news, and still talking at the end of the news.

Kulhawik: People felt that we were a real part of their families, that they were seeing who we really were. I think we gave people a sense of stability, of comfort that we were speaking to them, and for them. So there’s a legacy of just something truly genuine.

Walker: I think we’re all good journalists, and we all work hard, but there are millions of journalists who work hard. So I think the idea that we were very different people from all walks of life, finding a way to bond that was genuine and entertaining — that was huge.

Lobel, Walker, Williams, Kulhawik, and Schwoegler Reunite in 2018. WBZ

Williams: Life has been very good for a kid out of Pocatello, Idaho. My dad had a fifth-grade education; my mother, sixth grade. I’m the first one to graduate from college. I look back, and I’ve just had fun the whole time doing it. I hope that people know how much I enjoyed them, how much I enjoyed being on the air. It was just pure luck that we came together; it was nobody’s grand strategy. And these were all very good people that I’m honored to call my friends and colleagues.

Lobel: I enjoyed what I did, and it’s hard to believe it — it’s almost like it happened to somebody else. I think about that a lot. I was just an observer talking to Ted Williams, Bobby Orr, Larry Bird. And I think often about the things that I got to do, which are all fantasy things that any sports fan would have killed to do. It was just like it happened to somebody else, like I was an observer, and I didn’t deserve any of this.

Burton: All five of them carved a path for the rest of us. They were bigger than life, but there was a humility about each one of them. And with the humility, they stood out even more. That’s one of the things I think that they passed on to me is that no matter how high you get, stay humble. Be good to people.

Lobel: People come in and out of your life, some people for longer than others. Some people mean more than others. I was an only child, no brothers and sisters, so these are my siblings. These people obviously mean a lot to me, and I am grateful.

Matthew Reed Baker is a writer based in Somerville and author of the upcoming book New England Cocktails. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



