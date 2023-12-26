Authorities investigate ‘apparent homicide’ in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating the death of a person found unresponsive in an apartment in Lawrence on Tuesday morning, the Essex district attorney’s office and city’s police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Lawrence police got a “check the well-being” call for a person said to be in a basement apartment located at 243 Salem St., according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Officers found the person unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.