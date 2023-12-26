Authorities investigate ‘apparent homicide’ in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating the death of a person found unresponsive in an apartment in Lawrence on Tuesday morning, the Essex district attorney’s office and city’s police said.
Shortly before 8 a.m., Lawrence police got a “check the well-being” call for a person said to be in a basement apartment located at 243 Salem St., according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
Officers found the person unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
State Police and Lawrence police are investigating the death as an “apparent homicide,” Tucker’s office said.
“Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” the statement said.
No further information was available Tuesday evening.
