Dense fog advisory in effect in Mass., R.I., as drivers are urged to be cautious

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated December 26, 2023, 37 minutes ago
A bare tree seen in a early morning fog on a field in Hanover, MA on Nov. 17, 2023.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Headed back to work Tuesday morning after all that Christmas cheer? Be careful on the roads around New England.

The National Weather Service warned of dense fog and near zero visibility early Tuesday morning, as well as black ice in areas with below-freezing temperatures.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, early Tuesday morning, forecasters urged drivers to be cautious in the heavy fog, using low-beam headlights and keeping a distance from other vehicles on the roads.

The weather service issued a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. Tuesday for most of Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. The fog was expected to extend all the way down to New York and Long Island.

Temperatures in Massachusetts are expect to head into the 40s and 50s Tuesday after the fog burns off, according to forecasters.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeHayleyK.

