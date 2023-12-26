Dense fog advisory in effect in Mass., R.I., as drivers are urged to be cautious

Headed back to work Tuesday morning after all that Christmas cheer? Be careful on the roads around New England.
The National Weather Service warned of dense fog and near zero visibility early Tuesday morning, as well as black ice in areas with below-freezing temperatures.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, early Tuesday morning, forecasters urged drivers to be cautious in the heavy fog, using low-beam headlights and keeping a distance from other vehicles on the roads.
⚠️Early Morning Hazards:— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 26, 2023
* Near zero visibility in fog.
* Black ice where temps are near/below freezing - roads and sidewalks may appear to be wet!
Another mild day is ahead after fog burns off this morning w/highs in 40s and lower 50s.#ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/JxDtVRJeup
The weather service issued a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. Tuesday for most of Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. The fog was expected to extend all the way down to New York and Long Island.
Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM EST Tuesday for parts of CT, MA, and RI. Visibility limited to a quarter mile or less—drive cautiously! #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/RZ6KJVqTr7— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 26, 2023
Temperatures in Massachusetts are expect to head into the 40s and 50s Tuesday after the fog burns off, according to forecasters.
