28-year-old Conn. woman dies after car crashes, flips over into East Longmeadow stream

An Enfield, Conn., woman died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night when her car flipped over into a stream in East Longmeadow, officials said.
The woman, 28, whose identity was not released, was driving with her fiancé when they crashed into Watchaug Brook and the car landed upside down in the stream, Police Chief Mark Williams said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Shortly before 11:10 p.m., police responded to Parker Street and Meadowbrook Road, where the male had removed himself from the vehicle and called 911.
Police and fire rescuers worked together to remove the unconscious female driver still trapped in the car, Williams said.
The woman was transported to a hospital. She was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit Saturday afternoon, Williams said.
“It’s just tragic,” Williams said.
