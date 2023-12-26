‘Engagement needs to start now:’ Amid push for Everett soccer stadium, calls for public input grow

“I think engagement needs to start now,” said Robert Van Campen, who was elected to the City Council in November. “It probably should have started a long time ago.

But amid talks that could bring Robert Kraft’s New England Revolution soccer team to the city, residents, advocates, and elected officials say the public has, so far, not had a chance to weigh in on the proposal for the stadium, which would draw thousands on game days, putting pressure on the city’s infrastructure.

For more than a year, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Kraft Group have been promoting a plan to build a professional soccer stadium along the city’s Mystic River waterfront, near the Encore Boston Harbor casino and a potential entertainment complex.

Antonio Amaya Iraheta, executive director of Everett-based La Comunidad Inc., a nonprofit that supports Latino immigrants., is concerned that a stadium, once completed, would bring largely low-paying, part-time service jobs to a city grappling with rising housing costs. The median price for a single-family home in Everett is more than $600,000, compared to around $470,000 in 2019, according to Zillow.

“If [workers] live in Everett, and they have a good-paying job, they don’t have to leave Everett,” he said.

The Kraft Group and DeMaria are eyeing a roughly 45-acre parcel across Route 99 from the casino for the new stadium, a site now occupied by the shuttered portion of a power plant. Wynn Resorts, which owns the casino, purchased the power plant parcel in March from Constellation Energy for $25 million.

Wynn Resorts supports the proposal to build a sports stadium at that location, said Michael Weaver, a spokesperson for the company. Adam Klionsky, a spokesperson for the New England Revolution, who currently play at Gillette Stadium on Foxborough, directed questions to the city of Everett.

DeMaria said last week that a public process on the stadium proposal would begin once state lawmakers approve legislation to remove the parcel from its status as a Designated Port Area, which limits nonindustrial uses. The change is needed before a stadium proposal could move forward.

In 2022 and again this year, state lawmakers made at least two efforts to remove the stadium parcel from that site, but failed to complete the change, including one that was eventually dropped. Lawmakers have not approved any changes, including those included in a supplemental budget bill at the end of November. .

“Everett is looking for the same opportunity to redevelop areas within its boundaries that surrounding communities have already enjoyed, such as the Seaport in Boston, Assembly Row in Somerville, and Kendall Square in Cambridge,” DeMaria said in a statement. “This legislation would create the opportunity for a stadium project proposal to be put forward and initiate the public input process for Everett residents and other interested parties.”

A new stadium could transform that section of Everett, said Van Campen, who served as a city alderman about a decade ago. But there is concern about how it would affect traffic, he said.

“There has to be full transparency, full community involvement, full engagement, community meetings,” Van Campen said.

The proposed stadium has also drawn attention from the Conservation Law Foundation, which has advocated for greater scrutiny.

“The proposed stadium may indeed be the highest and best use for this site — now a derelict and contaminated power plant site,” Jake O’Neill, a spokesperson for the environmental group, said. “But that should be decided in an open and transparent process that includes the voices of all affected communities.”

And a professional sports stadium would affect communities beyond Everett.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has raised concerns about the impact of such a project on Boston and expressed surprise it would be proposed without any outreach or conversation with the city.

Cities that abut Everett could see increased traffic, more pedestrians, and demands on transportation infrastructure due to a stadium on game days. Some mayors of those cities said they had not had any direct talks with Everett about the project.

“It was our experience in working with Everett on the casino development that the City of Everett will be front and center in making sure surrounding cities have a voice,” said Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, who expressed faith in Everett officials’ handling of the stadium proposal.

Steve Smirti, a spokesperson for Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, said the mayor recently heard about the proposal, “and we are doing some research before we loop our internal team in for input.”

State Senator Sal DiDomenico, an Everett Democrat and the Senate’s assistant majority leader, told Everett councilors during a Dec. 11 meeting that he had spoken to community organizations about the project.

Location of proposed stadium in Everett





Encore Boston casino Proposed stadium site Ryan Huddle/Globe Staff; Photo by USGS

“We have an opportunity to turn the page on an industrial site and bring something to this community [that] will include opening up the waterfront for the first time in decades to the residents of Everett, who deserve better than having an industrial site on our waterfront,” DiDomenico told councilors.

DiDomenico said he is considering filing standalone legislation that would remove the roughly 45-acre site from its Designated Port Area. It would allow the public process to move forward under the state’s Chapter 91 law and through the state’s Environmental Policy Act Office, he said.

“If the DPA is lifted, there’ll be a robust public process for community engagement on the next steps for this site,” he said.

Paula Sterite, a longtime community advocate in Everett, said much of what people know about the stadium proposal is from news coverage, rather than from the city. Officials should be asking for feedback from residents to help shape any proposal, she said.

“It’s happening in a vacuum,” Sterite said.

Everett City Councilor Darren Costa said that given the scope of development, public involvement in the stadium is critical.

Costa pointed to the recent sale of a nearly 100-acre Exxon tank farm in Everett to the Davis Companies, which has pitched a mixed-use development in the area. That would be on top of the stadium and Wynn’s proposed recreation complex along nearby Mystic Street.

The complex proposal calls for erecting a pedestrian bridge over Route 99 to connect the casino with the recreation complex, which would include a theater, parking garage, and a two-story restaurant and retail building with an outdoor dining terrace, according to filings with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

“We’re building a whole new city, [and] people should have the opportunity to have input,” Costa said.

Victor Matheson, a professor at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester who researches the economics of sports stadiums, said there can be drawbacks to such facilities.

While they can fill up with thousands of fans on game days, he said, Major League Soccer stadiums typically host only about 25 games a year. That means they can sit empty for as many as 340 days, he said.

“If it really is dockside prime real estate [in Everett] that people like the idea [of], you’re putting something in there that doesn’t get used very often,” Matheson said. “And the problem is, when it does get used, it gets used by 20,000 people. ... It’s this flood, and then nothing.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.