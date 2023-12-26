First Night Boston New Year’s Eve lineup

Ring in the new year in downtown Boston with a day of music, comedians, performers, and artists followed by fireworks at midnight.

Over 12 hours of events kick off at City Hall Plaza with Sweet Harmony, a vocal performance troupe, at 11:11 a.m., according to First Night Boston, the nonprofit that puts on the celebration.

Complete the day and kick off 2024 with a midnight fireworks show over the Boston Harbor. For those who won’t make it until midnight, a family firework show will light up the sky at 7 p.m. on the Boston Common.