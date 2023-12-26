First Night Boston New Year’s Eve lineup

Ring in the new year in downtown Boston with a day of music, comedians, performers, and artists followed by fireworks at midnight.
Over 12 hours of events kick off at City Hall Plaza with Sweet Harmony, a vocal performance troupe, at 11:11 a.m., according to First Night Boston, the nonprofit that puts on the celebration.
Complete the day and kick off 2024 with a midnight fireworks show over the Boston Harbor. For those who won’t make it until midnight, a family firework show will light up the sky at 7 p.m. on the Boston Common.
All the events are free and open to the public, First Night Boston said.
Advertisement
City Hall Plaza
Sweet Harmony, 11:11 a.m. - 11:51 a.m.
Ava & Cam, 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
Boston Music Project, 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.
Tristan & Delaney, 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.
LIZJE, 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
Sons Of Levin, 7:20 p.m. - 8 p.m.
LaQuandra Seymore, 8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Guess Method, 8:50 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Nancia, 9:50 p.m. - 10:10 p.m.
Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, 10:30 p.m. - 11:10 p.m.
Sammy Adams, 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Boston Harbor
Boston Harbor Fireworks, midnight
City Hall Pavilion
Boston Saxophone Quartet, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
The Lied To’s, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
City Hall
First Night Parade, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Boston Common
Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
City of Boston’s Family Fireworks, 7 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
First Church of Christ, Scientist - The Mother Church Extension
How Do You See the World? Experience + Mapparium, 11 a.m.
Organ Concert, 2 p.m
Improv Asylum
Improv Show, 2 p.m.
Improv Show, 3 p.m.
Improv Show, 4 p.m.
Old South Church
Pipes and Pops Concert, 7 p.m.
Advertisement
Rose Kennedy Greenway
Greenway Carousel, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Offering free carousel rides.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.