First Night Boston New Year’s Eve lineup

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 26, 2023, 28 minutes ago

Ring in the new year in downtown Boston with a day of music, comedians, performers, and artists followed by fireworks at midnight.

Over 12 hours of events kick off at City Hall Plaza with Sweet Harmony, a vocal performance troupe, at 11:11 a.m., according to First Night Boston, the nonprofit that puts on the celebration.

Complete the day and kick off 2024 with a midnight fireworks show over the Boston Harbor. For those who won’t make it until midnight, a family firework show will light up the sky at 7 p.m. on the Boston Common.

All the events are free and open to the public, First Night Boston said.

City Hall Plaza

Sweet Harmony, 11:11 a.m. - 11:51 a.m.

Ava & Cam, 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Boston Music Project, 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tristan & Delaney, 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

LIZJE, 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Sons Of Levin, 7:20 p.m. - 8 p.m.

LaQuandra Seymore, 8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Guess Method, 8:50 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Nancia, 9:50 p.m. - 10:10 p.m.

Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, 10:30 p.m. - 11:10 p.m.

Sammy Adams, 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Boston Harbor

Boston Harbor Fireworks, midnight

City Hall Pavilion

Boston Saxophone Quartet, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Lied To’s, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

City Hall

First Night Parade, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Boston Common

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

City of Boston’s Family Fireworks, 7 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist - The Mother Church Extension

How Do You See the World? Experience + Mapparium, 11 a.m.

Organ Concert, 2 p.m

Improv Asylum

Improv Show, 2 p.m.

Improv Show, 3 p.m.

Improv Show, 4 p.m.

Old South Church

Pipes and Pops Concert, 7 p.m.

Rose Kennedy Greenway

Greenway Carousel, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Offering free carousel rides.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

